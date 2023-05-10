Track and Field: After recalculation Warrior girls finish 2nd

BRAINERD — It was a chaotic ending to the Section 8-3A True Team meet Tuesday, May 9, at Brainerd High School.

So much so that at the time the story went to press, the Warriors girls’ team had won the section title with 601 points compared to Alexandria’s 545 points.

After the number of points was questioned, the timing and scoring company that hosted the event, RPM Timing, recalculated the points and found that Alexandria had actually placed first with 950 points and Brainerd finished second with 942.5 points.

That means both the boys’ and girls’ teams from Alexandria will advance to the Class 3A State True Team meet.

However, all is not lost for the Warrior girls. There are four wild card spots available. A scoring program will impute all the times, distances and heights from all eight section meets and the next four highest scores will also advance. Those results will be announced Saturday, May 13, after all section meets have happened.

