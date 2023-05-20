Track and Field: Brainerd 8th at state True Team

STILLWATER — After winning and then losing the Section 8-3A True Team title, the Warriors can say they were the better team Friday, May 19, in the Class 3A State True Team meet.

Brainerd advanced to state via the wild card slot and then finished better than the Alexandria Cardinals who outpointed the Warriors in the section meet. Brainerd thought they won the section, but a recalculation pushed them to second behind Alexandria.

On Friday, Brainerd finished with 820.5 points. Alexandria placed ninth with 808 points. Minnetonka won the state title with 1,253 total team points.

The Warriors put three girls in the top 10 for the 100-meter dash led by Brenna Deason who won the event in 12.33. Cora Clough placed ninth and Ava Loney finished 10th. Loney’s time of 12.85 sneaks her onto the Warrior Honor Roll.

Deason teamed with Kate Stadum, Loney and Molly Hagelie to finish second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 49.85. That moves the foursome to No. 4 all-time in Brainerd history.

Deason finished fourth in the pole vault with an 11-0 effort.

Clough added a fourth-place finish in the high jump with a 4-10 leap and was 11th in the 200 dash followed by Deason in 13th place.

Emily Bastian added an eighth-place finish in the 400 dash with a 1:00.27.

In the 100 hurdles, Violet Goodwin posted an eight-place time of 16.02 and Natalie Smith finished 11th in the 300 hurdles.

Katelyn Kennedy finished ninth in the 1600 run and Brainerd’s 4x800 relay of Avery Duerr, Bridget Collins, Annelise Baird and Bastian placed sixth in 9:58.31.

Hannah Drietz placed 10th in the 3200 with an 11:47.72. Julia Rademacher finished 11th in 11:48.11, which pushes her into the top 10 of the Warrior Honor Roll. Brooke Wenz added a 16th-place time of 11:59.54, which placed her in the top 15 all-time.

Ellie Brown threw the discus a personal best 116-foot-10 to finish fourth. She shattered her previous best by almost five feet and moves into the top 10 in Warrior history. She added a 16th-place finish in shot put.

Girls team scores: 1-Minnetonka 1,253, 2-Wayzata 1,133, 3-Rosemount 978.5, 4-Lakeville South 918, 5-St. Michael-Albertville 894.5, 6-Roseville 858, 7-Stillwater 844, 8-Brainerd 820.5, 9-Alexandria 808, 10-Eagan 753.5, 11-Blaine 670.5, 12-Mounds View 633.5

100 hurdles: 1-Claire Kohler (Minnetonka) 14.33, 8-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 16:02, 22-Madi Berttram (Brd) 17.38, 24-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.45

300 hurdles: 1-Kohler 44.68, 11-Smith 48.63, 18-Goodwin 49.65, 28-Bertram 51.92

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.33, 9-Cora Clough (Brd) 12.83, 10-Ava Loney (Brd) 12.85

200 dash: 1-Zeal Kuku (Minnetonka) 25.59, 11-Clough 26.56, 13-Deason 26.61, 29-Loney 27.48

400 dash: 1-Grace Weber (Wayzata) 57.66, 8-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:00.27, 29-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:04.21, 32-Lilly DeRosier (Brd) 1:04.78

800 run: 1-Teegan Anderson (Wayzata) 2:12.72, 14-Katelyn Kennedy (Brd) 2:25.58, 21-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:29.15, 23-Bridget Collins (Brd) 2:29.4

1600 run: 1-Evie Malec (Minnetonka) 4:55.52, 9- Kennedy 5:12.26, 20-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 5:26.68, 23-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 5:35.86

3200 run: 1-Madelyn Gullickson (Wayzata) 11:10.10, 10-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 11:47.72, 11-Julia Rademacher 11:48.11, 16-Wenz 11:59.54

4x100 relay: 1-Eagan 49.65, 2-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Molly Hagelie, Brenna Deason) 49.85

4x200 relay: 1-Roseville 1:45.96, 7- Brainerd (Stadum, Hagelie, Cora Clough, Violet Goodwin) 1:48.37

4x400 relay: 1-Minnetonka 4:01.39, 12-Brainerd (Cally Robertson, Duerr, Natalie Smith, Bastian) 4:14.73

4x800 relay: 1-Wayzata 9:38.44, 6-Brainerd (Duerr, Collins, Baird, Bastian) 9:58.31

Shot put: 1-Jordan Hecht (Rosemount) 43-5.5, 16-Ellie Brown (16) 32-11, 22-Elianna Riley (Brd) 32-1.25, 29-Serena Caspers (Brd) 30-3.75

Discus: 1- Alysha Onwuneme (Eagan) 125-6, 4-Brown (Brd) 116-10, 33-Riley (Brd) 80-8, 34-Josie Naillon (Brd) 70-0

Long jump: 1-Anya Williams (Stillwater) 17-8.25, 29-Emma Sheflo (Brd) 14-9.5, 31-Loney 14-6.4, 36-Alison Bachman (Brd) 13-1.5

Triple jump: 1- Marvelous Onwualo (Blaine) 37-5.5, 29-Hagelie 32-7, 35-Lauren Castle (Brd) 31-2, 36-Brown 30-8.75

High jump: 1-Mya Folken (Minnetonka) 5-4, 4t-Clough 4-10, 20-Stadum 4-8, 22-Castle (Brd) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Jayda Wilson (Roseville) 11-6, 4-Deason 11-0, 19-Malina Schiller (Brd) 9-0, 21-Abigail Tanner (Brd) 8-0