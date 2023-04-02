Track and Field: Daason wins 2 to lead Warrior girls to 2nd

COLLEGEVILLE — Brenna Deason began her senior season just like she did her junior year.

The Brainerd Warrior broke her own school record by winning the 60-meter dash with a 7.9 Saturday, April 1, during the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championship at St. John’s University.

Deason also won the pole vault with a 9-foot-6 effort of to lead the Warrior girls’ team to second place.

Ava Loney and Kate Stadum also landed spots in the Warriors Honor Roll for the 60 dash. Loney’s time of 8.42 placed her seventh in the race and sixth on the all-time list. Stadum’s 12th-place time of 8.48 has her eighth all-time.

Four Brainerd boys’ sprinters landed spots on the honor roll, but it was senior Dillon MacLaughlin who led the Warrior pack with a third-place 7.25 to help the Warrior boys to third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaak Malay’s 7.32 placed him fifth in the meet and seventh on the all-time list just ahead of Brandon Stark’s 7.43, which placed him 10th and tied him for ninth on the list. Dylan Gross and Charlie Pikula each ran a 7.52 good for 13th on the list.

Other honor roll performances for the girls came in the 60 hurdles where Violet Goodwin ran a second-place time of 9.96 for third all-time and Natalie Smith ran a fifth-place 10.62 for eighth all-time.

Hannah Drietz continued her dominance of the CLC by winning the 3200 in 11:47.15. Drietz won the conference cross-country title last fall.

Julia Rademacher placed fourth in the 3200. Annelise Baird finished fifth in the 800 run followed by Katelyn Kennedy in sixth. Madelyn Miller was fifth in the 1600 followed by Brooke Wenz in sixth.

Brainerd’s 4x800 relay of Emily Bastian, Kennedy, Baird and Miller posted a first-place 10:13.6.

Cora Clough finished second in the 200 dash with a 27.68 and Avery Duerr was second in the 400 dash with a 1:04.43. Bastian was third in the 400 and Kally Robetson placed seventh.

Stadum also collected a second-place in the high jump

MacLaughlin added a third-place finish in the 200 dash for the Warrior boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stark won the 400 dash with a 53.04 and Gavin Hoelzel won the pole vault with an 11-6 effort. Joe Smith finished second in the vault and 10th in the high jump.

Gavin Hoelzel

Nolan Thiesse secured a fifth-place showing in the 3200.

Gross finished second in the shot put with a 53-10 toss. Mitch Wind placed sixth with a 44-5.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 128, 2-Rocori 127.5, 3-Brainerd 72, 4-Willmar 65.6, 5-Fergus Falls 63, 6-St. Cloud Tech 58, 7-Sauk Rapids 44, 8-St. Cloud Apollo 15, 9-Sartell 5

60 dash: 1-Venald Becker (Alex) 7.05, 3-Dillon MacLaughlin 7.25, 5-Isaak Malay (Brd) 7.32, 10-Brandon Stark (Brd) 7.43, 14-Dylan Gross (Brd) 7.52, 15-Charlie Pikula (Brd) 7.52

200 dash: 1-MacLaughlin 23.99, 12-Preston Siebolds (Brd) 25.24, 14-Jake Merseth (Brd) 25.41, 22-Austin Asher (Brd) 26.62, 24-Jordan Davis (Brd) 26.64

400 dash: 1-Stark 53.04, 13-Grant Johnson (Brd) 59.15, 16-Joey Otto (Brd) 1:00.11, 25-David Herath (Brd) 1:02.55, 26-Rhett Lemmerhirt (Brd) 1:02.74

800 run: 1-Sully Anez (Will) 2:11.95, 13-Jason Feigum (Brd) 2:26.26, 16-Joe Neumann (Brd) 2:27.63, 18-Alex Lelwica (Brd) 2:29.78

1600 run: 1-Jaden Miller (FF) 4:40.32, 13-Leif Hoffman (Brd) 5:16.3, 18-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 5:30.68, 21-James Rabasco (Brd) 5:35.34, 22-Weston Thiesse (Brd) 5:38.24, 24-Austin Nochols (Brd) 5:48.84

3200 run: 1-Vincent Kaluza (Roc) 10:13.27, 5-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 11:15.1

60 hurdles: 1-Samuel Williams (Alex) 9.05, 10-Preston Miller (Brd) 10.75, 11-Kyle Peterson (Brd) 10.89, 14-Herath 11.11, 19-Kaiden Raske (Brd) 11.86

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 3:52.04, 6-Brainerd (Matt Toews, Herath, Lelwica, Neumann) 4:08.42

4x800 relay: 1-Fergus Falls 8:47.75, 6-Brainerd (Nolan Thiesse, Feigum, Weston Thiesse, Otto) 9:28.82

Shot put: 1-Alexander Jensen (FF) 58-2, 2-Gross 53-10, 6-Mitch Wind (Brd) 44-5, 8-Daxum Hastings 41-10, 20-Jaxon Fasching (Brd) 37-7, 21-Matt Lekatz (Brd) 37-5, 49-Drew Wood 27-10

Long jump: 1-1-Grant Tylutki (Roc) 19-6.5, 6-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-2, 15-Bennett Bernander (Brd) 16-10.5, 17-Wyatt Brown (Brd) 16-9, 30-Bradyn Booth (Brd) 11-8.5

Triple jump: 1-Noah Johnson (Roc) 40-7, 7-Lelwica 36-2.5, 8-Fjeld 36-1, 16-Jordan Davis (Brd) 33-11

High jump: 1-Dylan Frusciante (Alex) 5-10, 10-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-3, 10-Ayden Wheeler-Carranza (Brd) 5-3, 16-Cole Fjeld (Brd) 5-0

Pole vault: 1-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 11-6, 2-Joe Smith 10-6

Girls team scores: 1-Alexandria 155, 2-Brainerd 127, 3-Rocori 110.5, 4-Willmar 54, 6-Fergus Falls 50, 6-Sauk Rapids 35, 7-Sartell 27, 8-St. Cloud Tech 18.5, 9-St. Cloud Apollo 3

60 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 7.9, 7-Ava Loney (Brd) 8.42, 12-Kate Stadum (Brd) 8.48, 34-Alexis Lugo 9.41, 35-Kara Schlegel 9.46

200 dash: 1-Kate Van Erp (Roc) 27.03, 2-Cara Clough (Brd) 27.68, 9-Natalie Smith 28.79, Molly Hagelie (Brd) 29.29, 15-Emma Sheflo 27.75, 22-Marcella Dircks 30.62

400 dash: 1-Cecelia Woods (Roc) 1:01.7, 2-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:04.53, 3-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:05.31, 7-Cally Robertson (Brd) 1:07.72, 13-Elizabeth Rademacher (Brd) 1:11.35, 28-Audrey Hastings (Brd) 1:25.28

800 run: 1-Lauren Eilers (Will) 2:23.82, 5-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:32.3, 6-Katelyn Kennedy 2:32.44, 10-Bridget Collins (Brd) 2:38.44, 22-Danika Ramler (Brd) 2:54.75

1600 run: 1-Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 5:15.2, 5-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 5:43.7, 6-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 5:44.5, 19-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 6:26.6, 21-Nola Doty (Brd) 6:28.2, 26-Annika Gearey (Brd) 7:15.9

3200 run: 1-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 11:48.15, 4-Julia Rademacher (Brd) 12:28.94

60 hurdles: 1-Woods 9.26, 2-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 9.96, 5-Natalie Smith 10.62, 10-Matia Bruggeman (Brd) 11.17, 16-Meghan Wirtz (Brd) 11.62, 21-Madi Schneider (Brd) 12.14

4x200 relay: 1-Alexandria 1:52.96, 7-Brainerd (Goodwin, Alison Bachman, Lugo, Stadum) 2:05.28

4x400 relay: 1-Rocori 4:16.88, 4-Brainerd (Robertson, Collins, Duerr, Baird) 4:31.38

4x800 relay: 1-Brainerd (Bastian, Kennedy, Baird, Miller) 10:13.6

Shot put: 1-Makenna Larson (Wil) 35-8.25, 19-Josie Naillon (Brd) 25-6.5, 23-Anna Tupy (Brd) 23-4.5

Long jump: 1-Elena Fuglestad (Alex) 15-11.5, 6-Sheflo 14-9, 9-Loney 14-5.5, 13-Bachman 13-8, 22-Isabelle Wagner 12-3

Triple jump: 1-Ella Steussy (Alex) 35-7, 5-Schommer 31-0.5, 8-Marcella Dircks (Brd) 29-11, 10-Lauren Castle (Brd) 29-6, 18-Wirtz 27-10

High jump: 1-Ella Starzl (FF) 5-0, 2-Stadum 4-10, 5-Castle 4-8, 11t-Hagelie 4-3, 19t-Alyssa Schommer (Brd) 4-0

Pole vault: 1-Deason 9-6