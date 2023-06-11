99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Deason grabs top 5 finishes in 3 events

The Class 3A State track and field finals Saturday, June 10

Studnets race in the 4x100 relay at State
Brainerd's Brenna Deason grabs the baton from teammate Molly Hagelie in the 4x100 relay at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Today at 6:06 PM

ST. MICHAEL — Brenna Deason ended her Brainerd career on the podium in three events in the Class 3A track and field state finals Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Deason started the day in the 100-meter dash finals. She ran in the third lane and ran a 12.01 which was a new school record to place fifth.

It wasn’t the only school record Deason would get as she broke her own record in the pole vault at 11-foot-9 which gave her a third-place finish.

Student competes in the pole vault at state
Brainerd's Brenna Deason tries to clear 12 feet in the pole vault at the state meet Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

In between getting fifth in the 100 dash and third in the pole vault, Deason teamed with Kate Stadum, Ava Loney and Molly Hagelie to place third in the 4x100 relay with a 48.78 time which is the second fastest in school history.

Stadum, Hagelie and Deason were all seniors on the 4x100 relay team.

Also running at state for Brainerd was the girls’ 4x800 relay team of Brooke Wenz, Katelyn Kennedy, Annelise Baird and Emily Bastian which finished in seventh place with a time of 9:37.91.

Bastian and Kennedy were the two seniors on the relay team for the Warriors.

Brandon Stark raced in the 400 dash finals and ran in lane seven. He got around the track in 50.10 which was good enough for eighth.

Student runs in the state meet
Brainerd's Brandon Stark runs the 400-meter dash at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Boys Finals

400 run: 1-Harlow Tong (St. Paul Central) 47.90, 8-Brandon Stark (Brd) 50.10

Girls Finals

100 dash: 1-Jordyn Borsch (Maple Grove) 11.65, 5-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.01

4x100 relay: 1-Minnetonka 47.76, 3-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Molly Hagelie, Brenna Deason) 48.78

4x800 relay: 1-Wayzata 9:28.99, 7-Brainerd (Brooke Wenz, Katelyn Kennedy, Annelise Baird, Emily Bastian) 9:37.85

Pole vault: 1-Sofia Condon (Anoka) 13-0, 3-Brenna Deason (Brd) 11-9

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
