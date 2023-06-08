Track and Field: Gross nets 2nd place in shot put, Deason qualifies for 2 finals

ST. MICHAEL — It was a day of redemption for Brainerd senior Brenna Deason at the Class 3A state track and field prelims Thursday, June 8, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Last year, Deason failed to qualify for the finals in the 100-meter dash and was on the 4x100 relay team which got disqualified in their prelim race.

This year, Deason left no doubt as she finished second in her heat in the 100 dash to get an automatic bid to the finals. Her time of 12.36 was the fourth-best of all qualifying times.

“Bouncing back from last year was just a mental game,” Deason said. “I think my training has definitely switched this year. Last year, I think I definitely worked too hard and I think that had a bit of an effect on my performance. This year, I took it easy and gave my body a break and I can see the results from it. I wasn’t too concerned about making finals, but I was relieved.”

Deason then anchored the 4x100 relay team which featured Kate Stadum, Ava Loney and Molly Hagelie to race to a qualifying time of 48.94. The 4x100 team finished third in their heat.

“It’s phenomenal,” Deason said. “I’m stoked because I was not about to get DQ’d for the third time in my track career. I was not going to allow that to happen. I think we just came here for redemption and we were super motivated to finish higher than what we were seeded.”

Warriors girls’ head coach Ashley Rutman said it was a proud moment for her to see the 4x100 relay team reach the finals.

“They were pretty anxious going into the prelim part wanting to make it to the final,” Rutman said. “I think after the finish they were worried they wouldn’t make it in. Then when they realized they had made it there was relief. This crew is super competitive and have been a part of this 4x100 legacy the past five years. I think there is a lot of excitement and pride heading into the finals knowing that they made it there and they can concentrate on landing on the podium.”

Deason won’t just be running on the track in Saturday’s finals. She will be competing in the pole vault where she owns a school record 11-foot-4. Last year, she placed sixth in the pole vault with a then-school record of 11-3.

“I’m always super proud of Brenna,” Rutman said. “She felt different today and had a solid performance. Saturday, I think we are going to see that super, hyper-competitive kid go up and get redemption from last year to land on the podium in a place she is proud of.”

Brainerd's Dylan Gross competes in shot put at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd’s Dylan Gross showed consistency in the shot put as he looked to be the second Warrior in a row to win the state title in the event.

He threw a 57-5.25 on his third throw of the second flight to reach the finals in second place behind Rosemount senior Hayden Bills who was at 61-9.75 after three throws.

“My mindset going into it was to just worry about myself and when you are going against competitors that are that advanced you just got to do your best,” Gross said.

In the finals, Gross started with an improvement of 57-8.5 which gave him firm control of second place.

However, there was no catching Bills who launched a new state record throw of 66-7.5 with his second throw in the finals to grab the state title.

“I feel like I should’ve gotten second and I did,” Gross said. “I didn’t throw my best, but I tried my best.”

Gross’s second place at the state is the second time he’s placed in the top six at state. As a freshman in 2021, Gross finished sixth at state. He didn’t throw last year due to injury, but his teammate Andrew Albright grabbed the state title at 57-1.

Gross will return as a likely favorite in the shot next year and hopes to grab the school record at Brainerd, which currently sits at 59-2.

“The good thing about Dylan is he seems to be pretty consistent with his throws,” Warriors boys’ head coach Rod Reuer said. “He got better throws in the finals. He improved up to 57-8 and a year ago that would’ve been good enough to win it. This year, you are competing with the new state record holder. It was going to take an unbelievable throw to knock Hayden Bills out. Dylan is happy with a second-place finish and he thought he had a chance at 59-2 to break the school record. The great thing is he is a junior and has another whole year to keep working.”

Brainerd's Brandon Stark (center), runs the 400-meter dash at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

It was a busy day for Brainerd junior Brandon Stark as he competed in three events in the prelims Thursday.

“I knew after last week that it was going to be hard,” Stark said. “It’s all mental. I know I’ve been through worse in my workouts, so I knew I just had to push through it and keep my mind focused on the next race.”

The first event for Stark was anchoring the 4x200 relay team, which did not qualify for the finals with a time of 1:29.99.

After a short break, Stark then raced in the 400 dash, which he owns the school record at 49.31.

Stark didn’t quite break his own record. but finished in 49.33, which put him in the finals with the sixth-best qualifying time. Last year, Stark placed sixth at state in 50.46.

“My time was alright,” Stark said of his 400 dash. “I felt like the biggest thing was my form felt good, but I struggled with breathing a little bit. I just think if I take those little steps I can improve my time by a lot.”

Stark then raced the 800 run where he couldn’t qualify for with a time of 1:58.21.

“Brandon had quite the day juggling three events,” Rutman said. “One was separated by about a half hour. He was the only kid in the field who did those three events and the only kid who did the 400 and 30 minutes later did the 800. It shows the type of athlete he is and I am excited to see him in the finals in the 400.”

Freshman Cora Clough put a solid state performance together in the high jump. In her first taste at state, she placed sixth and cleared the bar at 5-2.

Other Warriors who competed Thursday in the prelims were Violet Goodwin in the 100 hurdles. She ran a 16.89 and did not qualify. Emily Basitan finished the 800 run in 2:18.67 to not qualify.

Freshman Joe Smith placed 16th in the pole vault and cleared 11-6.

“I just told Joe that he earned his spot,” Reuer said. “He can’t be ashamed by not doing better than what he did at sections. It happens. As a ninth grader, to jump what he did at sections to qualify he earned his way to state and this is a great experience and I hope he keeps getting better and better.”

Along with Deason, Stark and the girls 4x100 in the finals for the Warriors, the Warrior girls’ 4x800 relay team also competes Saturday.

Boys Results

Finals

Shot put: 1-Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 66-7.5, 2-Dylan Gross (Brd) 57-8.5

Pole vault: 1-Nathan Nelson (Rochester Century) 16-1, 16-Joe Smith (Brd) 11-6

Prelims

400 dash: 1-Harlow Tong (Champlin Park) 47.86, 6-Brandon Stark (Brd) 49.33

800 run: 1-Andrew Casey (Lakeville North) 1:53.69, 13-Stark 1:58.21

4x200 relay: 1-Hastings 1:27.88, 12-Brainerd (Isaak Malay, Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Brandon Stark)

Girls Results

Finals

High jump: 1-Lauren DuBois (Shakopee) 5-5, 6-Cora Clough (Brd) 5-2

Prelims

100 hurdles: 1-Claire Kohler (Minnetonka) 14.33, 15-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 16.89

100 dash: 1-Jordyn Borsch (MG) 11.96, 4-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.36

800 run: 1-Teegan Anderson (Wayzata) 2:11.26, 15-Emily Bastian 2:18.67

4x100 relay: 1-Minnetonka 47.82, 6-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Molly Hagelie, Brenna Deason) 48.94

