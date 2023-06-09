Track and Field: Mount 3rd in triple jump, 5 area athletes make finals in 1A

ST. MICHAEL — Remington Converse put on a show in the Class 1A track and field state prelims Thursday, June 8, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Staples-Motley senior raced in three events and qualified for the finals in all three.

Converse first competed in the 100-meter dash where he ran side-by-side with his teammate Austin Weite.

Converse dashed in 11.36, which was third in his heat and sixth overall to qualify for Friday’s finals.

“I just wanted to relax,” Converse said. “I got tense at the end and I was happy I made it.”

Weite finished in 17th place with a time of 11.59.

Converse and Weite then teamed with Hunter Miller and Avandre Brandt in the 4x100 and qualified for the finals with a time of 43.67. Weite is off the blocks for S-M in the relay, while Converse is the anchor.

Crosby-Ironton's Jordan Mount competes in the triple jump at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“We’ve been working hard this year in the relay,” Converse said.

Converse closed his prelim afternoon with the 200 dash. He finished in 22.66 to qualify with the seventh-best time.

“The 200 was a struggle,” Converse said. “I didn’t think I made it, but it went well. I tensed up at the end, which scared me and the other heat times looked a little fast, so I was scared I didn’t make it, but I did.”

Crosby-Ironton’s Jordan Mount was also all over the STMA high school during the prelims.

Mount started with the triple jump where he was in the first flight. He leaped 43-foot-2.25 with his third jump. It put him in first place after the first flight.

Mount settled for a third-place finish in the triple jump after two athletes in the second flight passed him and he couldn’t catch them in the finals.

“I started the day off with a light meal, which is really important,” Mount said. “Then, after that, I made sure I stretched to stay ready. I don’t know where the 43-foot triple jump came from, but I’ll take it.”

Mount then competed in the 4x200 relay with Evan Rydberg, Noah Larson and John Paul Fitzpatrick.

Despite the team running a school record 1:33.17, the foursome couldn’t qualify for the finals and placed 11th.

Fitzpatrick found the podium in the pole vault where he cleared the bar at 12-6 to finish ninth.

Mount anchored the 4x400 relay team which finished 17th with a time of 3:32.25.

Mount’s focus will shift to the long jump Friday where he will try to match or better his output in the triple jump Thursday.

“I’ll have the same game plan,” Mount said. “Eat a good breakfast, light lunch, stretch out and hope everything goes well.”

Pierz’s Jonathan Cheney qualified for both the 110 and 300 hurdles in Thursday’s prelims.

Staples-Motley's Kyanna Burton, left, and Audrey Brownell, right, compete in the 3200-meter run at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Cheney opened with the 110 hurdles and placed fifth with a time of 15.30. He followed it with a 40.67 in the 300 hurdles to qualify as the ninth runner.

“I just tried to focus on one race at a time,” Cheney said. “In the 110s, I knew I was seeded higher, so I knew I had a better chance. I just thought about my heat and waited for the results.”

On the girls’ side, the Kimman cousins both went back to the finals in the 100 hurdles.

Pierz’s Ashley Kimman raced in the first heat and placed second for the automatic bid to finals in 15.38. Pillager’s Jessa Kimman raced in the second heat and placed third, but qualified with the sixth-best time of 15.76.

Ashley Kimman competed in the high jump and placed seventh as she cleared the bar at 5-0.

Jessa Kimman helped the Pillager 4x100 relay team of Alivia Brown, Grace Grimsley and Violette Metz qualify for finals with a seventh-place time of 50.47.

In the girls’ 3200 run, Staples-Motley recorded two podium finishes with Audrey Brownell placing third in 11:11.26 and Kyanna Burton finishing seventh in 11:16.93.

In the boys’ 3200 run, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Brady Rach placed fourth in 9:37.91.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Amber Collins reached the finals in the 800 run with a run of 59.25.

In other field events, Pierz’s Ian Oberfeld placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 49-4.75 and Pierz’s Allison Skiba finished ninth with a 110-7 toss.

The Class 1A track and field finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Boys Results

Finals

Shot put: 1-Francis O'Malley (Montevideo) 57-6, 8-Ian Oberfeld (Prz) 49-4.75

Triple jump: 1-Peda Zeba (A/E) 44-6, 3-Jordan Mount (CI) 43-2.25, 15-Mason Boyd (Ait) 39-10, 16-Sawyer Ferdon (SM) 38-3

Pole vault: 1-DJ Rock (Luverne) 14-0, 9-John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) 12-6

Prelims

110 hurdles: 1-Aiden Voss (Pipestone) 14.86, 5-Jonathan Cheney (Prz) 15.30

300 hurdles: 1-Voss 39.76, 9-Cheney 40.67

100 dash: 1-Tate Nelson (Two Harbors) 11.01, 6-Remington Converse (SM) 11.36, 17-Austin Weite 11.59

200 dash: 1-Nelson 21.94, 7-Converse 22.66

400 dash: 1-RJ Sylak (ZM) 50.12, 11-Derek Stangl (Prz) 51.91

800 run: 1-Ethan Schwankl (Lakeview) 1:57.09, 17-Joe Ringhand 2:07.91

4x100 relay: 1-Minneapolis North 42.84, 5-Staples-Motley (Austin Weite, Avandre Brandt, Hunter Miller, Remington Converse) 43.67

4x200 relay: 1-Chatfield 1:29.58, 11-Crosby-Ironton (Evan Rydberg, Noah Larson, Jordan Mount, John Paul Fitzpatrick) 1:33.17

4x400 relay: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 3:23.99, 17-Crosby-Ironton (Noah Larson, Tobias Jacobson, Joe Ringhand, Jordan Mount) 3:32.35

3200 run: 1-Bjorn Anderson (Perham) 9:22.44, 4-Brady Rach (BHV) 9:37.91

Girls Results

Finals

Discus: 1-Jadyn Hart (Luverne) 131-0, 9-Allison Skiba (Prz) 110-7

Long jump: 1-Brielle Kuechle (EVW) 18-3.25, 20-Samantha Hachey (CI) 15-1.5

High jump: 1-Annaka Forsberg (BP) 5-4, 7-Ashley Kimman (Prz) 5-0

Prelims

100 hurdles: 1-Brielle Kuechle (EVW) 15.24, 4-Ashley Kimman (Prz) 15.38, 6-Jessa Kimman (Pil) 15.76

300 hurdles: 1-Mariah Willard (Trinity) 45.89, 11-Tika May (Ait) 48.56

100 dash: 1-Ava Phrakonkham (Bagley/Fosston) 12.41, 13-Violette Metz (Pil) 12.83

400 dash: 1-Ellie Kuechle (EVW) 56.55, 8-Amber Collins (WDC) 59.25

4x100 relay: 1-Minnehaha Academy 48.87, 7-Pillager (Jessa Kimman, Alivia Brown, Grace Grimsley, Violette Metz) 50.47

3200 run: 1-Jade Rypkema (Nevis) 10:35.02, 3-Audrey Brownell (SM) 11:11.26, 7-Kyanna Burton (SM) 11:16.93

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.