Sports Prep

Track and Field: Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay gets 2nd at state

Class 2A state finals Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School

Students run the 4x400 relay at state
Pequot Lakes' Calia Chaney grabs the baton from teammate Josie Taylor in the 4x400 relay at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Today at 4:58 PM

ST. MICHAEL — Calia Chaney ran in three different races for Pequot Lakes in the Class 2A track and field finals Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The junior recorded a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, a fifth-place finish in the 1600 run and helped the Patriots get second in the 4x400 relay.

Chaney started with the 1600 run where she ran in 5:04.43 almost 11 seconds off of Jordan’s Kendra Kreuger who won in 4:53.90.

Chaney then placed third in the 800 run with a 2:14.74 run. Krueger won that race as well with a 2:13.13.

Student runs at state track
Pequot Lakes' Calia Chaney gets ready for the 800-meter run at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Chaney finished the day by anchoring the 4x400 relay with Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert and Josie Taylor. The team ran a 4:00.43 which was .04 seconds behind first-place Bryon.

Pequot Lakes’ Amelia Davis got third place in the girls’ shot put with a 38-foot-7.75 throw. Davis came in as the top seed, but Rocori’s Brianna Schneider grabbed the state title with a 39-10.75 toss.

Student throws the shot put at state
Pequot Lakes' Amelia Davis throws the shot put at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Girls Results

800 run: 1-Kendra Krueger (Jordan) 2:13.13, 3-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:14.74

1600 run: 1-Kreuger 4:53.90, 5-Chaney 5:04.43

4x400 relay: 1-Bryon 4:00.39, 2-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Josie Taylor, Calia Chaney) 4:00.43

Shot put: 1-Brianna Schneider (Rocori) 39-10.75, 3-Amelia Davis (PL) 38-7.75

