Track and Field: Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay gets 2nd at state

ST. MICHAEL — Calia Chaney ran in three different races for Pequot Lakes in the Class 2A track and field finals Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The junior recorded a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, a fifth-place finish in the 1600 run and helped the Patriots get second in the 4x400 relay.

Chaney started with the 1600 run where she ran in 5:04.43 almost 11 seconds off of Jordan’s Kendra Kreuger who won in 4:53.90.

Chaney then placed third in the 800 run with a 2:14.74 run. Krueger won that race as well with a 2:13.13.

Pequot Lakes' Calia Chaney gets ready for the 800-meter run at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Chaney finished the day by anchoring the 4x400 relay with Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert and Josie Taylor. The team ran a 4:00.43 which was .04 seconds behind first-place Bryon.

Pequot Lakes’ Amelia Davis got third place in the girls’ shot put with a 38-foot-7.75 throw. Davis came in as the top seed, but Rocori’s Brianna Schneider grabbed the state title with a 39-10.75 toss.

Pequot Lakes' Amelia Davis throws the shot put at state Saturday, June 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Girls Results

800 run: 1-Kendra Krueger (Jordan) 2:13.13, 3-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:14.74

1600 run: 1-Kreuger 4:53.90, 5-Chaney 5:04.43

4x400 relay: 1-Bryon 4:00.39, 2-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Josie Taylor, Calia Chaney) 4:00.43