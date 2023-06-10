99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Pequot’s Chaney qualifies for finals in 2 events

Class 2A state track and field prelims Friday, June 9

Student runs in state track and field meet
Pequot Lakes' Calia Chaney races in the 800 run at the Class 2A state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Friday, June 9, 2023

ST. MICHAEL — Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney is back in the finals.

The junior took one step closer to defending her Class 2A 800-meter run state title by qualifying for Saturday’s finals in the Class 2A state prelims Friday, June 9, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Chaney ran in 2:17.05 which was the fourth-best qualifying time. The fastest qualifying time belonged to Jordan’s Kendra Krueger who ran a new class record of 2:13.05.

Last year, Chaney won the 800 run in 2:13.49.

Chaney also anchored Pequot’s 4x400 relay, which finished in 4:04.10. That was the fifth-best qualifying time. Chaney also is slated to race in the 1600 run in Saturday’s finals.

Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes finished fourth in the 3200 run in 9:19.03. He trailed Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine who won in 9:03.72.

Little Falls’ Wyatt Baum did not qualify for the finals in the 800 run with a time of 1:58.45. Baum also anchored the 4x400 relay team for the Flyers, which failed to qualify.

The Flyers’ 4x200 relay team was disqualified in its prelim heat and Little Falls’ Gabe Shanoff finished 11th in the triple jump at 40-foot-3.

Boys Results

Prelims

800 run: 1-Cameron Stocke (RR) 1:54.12, 11-Wyatt Baum (LF) 1:58.45

4x400 relay: 1-Mound-Westonka 3:24.08, 12-Little Falls (Isaac Olson, Noah Cameron, Hank LeClair, Wyatt Baum) 3:32.79

Finals

3200 run: 1-Emmett Gerres (BP) 9:03.72, 4-Eli Hall (PL) 9:19.03

Triple jump: 1-Abagotte Opiew (Worthington) 44-4.75, 11-Gabe Shanoff (LF) 40-3

Girls Results

Prelims

800 run: 1-Kendra Krueger (Jordan) 2:13.05, 4-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:17.05

4x400 relay: 1-Byron 4:02.01, 5-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Josie Taylor, Calia Chaney) 4:04.10

