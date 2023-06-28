Track and Field: Pierz hires 2 new coaches

PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers activities director Dave Rocheleau announced the hiring of two new track and field coaches Wednesday, June 28.

The Pioneers hired Bridget Bednar and Rich Teske to lead the Pioneers' track and field teams next spring.

Teske has coached and taught in Pierz for 14 years. He has been coaching the Pierz throwing events for the last 13 seasons. The North Dakota native lives in Pierz with his wife Jessica and sons Andrew and Zeke. He is a speech pathologist at the elementary school.

Bednar was born and raised in Pierz and grew up competing for the Pioneers in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She continued her athletic career at Augsburg University where she competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field while earning her degree in health and physical education.

She has coached at the high school level and taught elementary physical education for five years. This will be her second year at Pierz.

