Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and Field: Pierz hires 2 new coaches

The Pierz Pioneers hired two new track and field head coaches for the 2024 season.

3831518+1122_Pierz-Pioneers-Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:21 PM

PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers activities director Dave Rocheleau announced the hiring of two new track and field coaches Wednesday, June 28.

The Pioneers hired Bridget Bednar and Rich Teske to lead the Pioneers' track and field teams next spring.

Teske has coached and taught in Pierz for 14 years. He has been coaching the Pierz throwing events for the last 13 seasons. The North Dakota native lives in Pierz with his wife Jessica and sons Andrew and Zeke. He is a speech pathologist at the elementary school.

Bednar was born and raised in Pierz and grew up competing for the Pioneers in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She continued her athletic career at Augsburg University where she competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field while earning her degree in health and physical education.

She has coached at the high school level and taught elementary physical education for five years. This will be her second year at Pierz.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Photos of the Brainerd Warrior softball and baseball fields at Adamson Field
Members Only
Prep
Athletics: Warrior Athletics continuous successful tradition with eye on improving
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd's 11U baseball team.
Prep
Travel Baseball: Brainerd 11U wins Sartell tourney
June 27, 2023 11:57 AM
Girls Soccer
Prep
Girls Soccer: Xolos Academy places 2nd.
June 27, 2023 10:04 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People enjoy Arts in the Park.
News
Arts in the Park, other celebrations kick off this weekend
June 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
073021.N.BD.Kayaks.jpg
Local
Summer is here: How to enjoy area lakes by boat, beach and paddleboard
June 27, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Katie Yaunick and her horse
June 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd fire fighters fighting Baxter fire.
Local
Fire destroys Baxter home, garage
June 26, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke