Track and Field: Pierz’s Kimman, Cheney grab state hurdle titles

ST. MICHAEL — All eyes were on the girls’ 100-meter hurdles in the Class 1A finals Friday, June 9, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Kimman cousins, Ashley Kimman of Pierz and Jessa Kimman of Pillager, were side-by-side in lanes two and three for the 100 hurdles final, which would be the last individual prep race of their careers.

“I was very nervous,” Jessa Kimman said. “But Ashley always calms me down. She knows what she is doing. It was very exciting to be right next to each other because I remember the picture from last year and we were so far away and then we were right next to each other. We’ve been racing since seventh grade so it was nothing new.”

Last year, the Kimmans raced each other in the state 100 hurdles with Ashley Kimman placing second and Jessa Kimman placing fifth.

On Friday, Ashley Kimman did one better by winning the state title in 14.98.

“I went over that last hurdle and realized I was just a hair ahead of the other girl,” Ashley Kimman said. “I was already feeling it and as soon as I crossed the finish line I had tears in my eyes. It was a very exciting moment.”

Jessa Kimman came in sixth place in 15.49 and had a great view of her cousin’s top finish.

“I almost started crying,” Jessa Kimman said of watching her cousin win. “It was so surreal. I always knew she could do it. She was second last year and it was right there for her.”

Both Kimmans are competing at the next level with Jessa Kimman headed to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Ashley Kimman to North Dakota State University.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Ashley Kimman said. “Everything that has happened in our whole careers has been amazing.”

Pierz's Jonathan Cheney runs the 110-meter hurdles in the Class 1A track and field finals Friday, June 9, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Ashley Kimman wasn’t the only Pierz Pioneer to grab a first-place medal. Jonathan Cheney won the 110 high hurdles from lane seven in 14.81, which clipped St. Charles’ Chris Hilton by .04 seconds.

“I was feeling pretty confident in myself,” Cheney said. “I did not think I would get the state title, but once the race started out of the blocks, I knew something big was happening. Toward the end of the race, I could feel myself pushing and pushing and I got there as state champ. It felt amazing and all the work my last few seasons paid off.”

Cheney then competed in the 300 hurdles and placed eighth.

The Staples-Motley girls’ 4x800 relay team got the Class 1A meet started with a state title with a school-record time of 9:33.33.

“I think they ran the race very smart and controlled,” Staples-Motley head coach Bruce Fuhrman said. “I think they looked at their competition very well and I thought they executed what we visualized.”

Aften Robinson led off with a 2:24:94 followed by Ashley Robben with a 2:25.30. Kyanna Burton completed the third leg in 2:25.26 before handing the baton to anchor Audrey Brownell who ran down everyone in 2:17.83 to grab the title.

“I think she ran it very, very intelligently,” Fuhrman said of Brownell’s anchor. “She didn’t want to go out too hard, but she just ran the race she was used to running and had enough strength to outkick a lot of the girls at the end of the race.”

The Staples-Motley girls' 4x800 relay team celebrates their state title Friday, June 9, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Remington Converse finished his S-M career by competing in three events i Friday. He placed seventh in the 100 dash and eighth in the 200 dash. He also anchored the 4x100 relay team which broke a school record in 43.51 to finish fifth.

“Remington is a fabulous athlete and he’s had to endure some hard stuff,” Fuhrman said. “As a sprinter, you can get some sore muscles, but he always puts it out there and it’s always nice to finish a career by winning three medals at the state tournament.”

Hunter Miller, who is the third leg for the Cardinals in the 4x100, finished his high jumping career in 15th place. He cleared the bar at 6-foot. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Lyrik Haug placed 11th in the high jump and cleared 6-2.

Crosby-Ironton’s Jordan Mount coupled his third-place finish in the triple jump Thursday with a third-place finish in the long jump Friday.

Mount snagged first place in the long jump after his first jump in the finals at 22-0.75. He fouled on his last two attempts and Two Harbors’ Tate Nelson beat him at 22-5.75. Then Lac qui Parle Valley’s Brayson Boike passed Mount for second at 22-3.25.

C-I’s Lucy Lewendowski cleared the bar in the pole vault at 9-0 to get 13th.

Amber Collins of WDC placed eighth in the 400 dash in 59.81 and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s boys’ 4x800 relay team placed fifth while the C-I girls’ 4x800 relay got 15th.

Boys Finals

110 hurdles: 1-Jonathan Cheney (Prz) 14.81

300 hurdles: 1-Griffin Paulsen (SCL) 38.97, 8-Cheney 40.60

100 dash: 1-Tate Nelson (Two Harbors) 11.0, 7-Remington Converse (SM) 11.40

200 dash: 1-RJ Salak (ZM) 22.25, 8-Converse 22.97

4x100 relay: 1-Minneapolis North 42.72, 5-Staples-Motley (Austin Weite, Avandre Brandt, Hunter Miller, Remington Converse) 43.51

4x800 relay: 1-St. John’s Prep 7:58.08, 5-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (Zane GuderJahn, Zach Baumgartner, Brady Rach, Preston Miller) 8:05.09

Long jump: 1-Tate Nelson (Two Harbors) 22-5.75, 3-Jordan Mount (CI) 22-0.75

High jump: 1-Tysen Grinde (Caledonia) 6-6, 11-Lyrik Haug (WDC) 6-2, 15-Hunter Miller (SM) 6-0

Girls Finals

100 hurdles: 1-Ashley Kimman (Prz) 14.98, 6-Jessa Kimman (Pil) 15.49

400 dash: 1-Addison Hoof (Lester Prairie) 56.68, 8-Amber Collins (WDC) 59.81

4x100 relay: 1-Minnehaha Academy 49.00, 9-Pillager (Jessa Kimman, Alivia Brown, Grace Grimsley, Violette Metz) 52.17

4x800 relay: 1-Staples-Motley (Aften Robinson, Ashley Robben, Kyanna Burton, Audrey Brownell) 9:33.33, 15-Crosby-Ironton (Margaret Ringhand, Maria Ringhand, Ruby Westin, Anna Westin) 10:31.11

Pole vault: 1-Gracie Morris (Perham) 12-0, 13-Lucy Lewendowski (CI) 9-0