Track and Field: Warrior girls 1st, boys 2nd

The Brainerd Warriors hosted a five-team track and field meet Tuesday, April 18.

Sports action photos of softball and track
Brainerd Warrior Dillon MacLaughlin, center, sprints to the finish of the 100-yard dash Tuesday, April18, 2023, with an Alexandria runner close behind at the Brained Track and Field meet at Adamson Field. .
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:46 PM

BRAINERD —Cora Clough and Brenna Deason were double winners for the Brainerd Warriors girls, which won the Brainerd Quadrangular Tuesday, April 18, at Adamson Field.

Clough won the 200-meter dash and high jump, while Deason captured the 100 and pole vault. Other winners for Brainerd were Emily Bastian in the 400, Katelyn Kennedy in the 1600 and Hannah Drietz in the 3200. Violet Goodwin won the 100 hurdles and placed third in the 300 hurdles, while Natalie Smith won the 300 hurdles and placed third in the 100. Molly Haglie added a first-place finish in the triple jump.

The Pequot Lakes girls finished third with Calia Chaney’s win in the 800 run highlighting the day.

On the boys’ side, Brandon Stark won the 200 and 400 dashes to lead the Warrior boys to second behind Alexandria. Brainerd also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Dylan Gross dominated the field in the shot put by almost seven feet. Isaak Malay just clipped teammate Dillon MacLaughlin for first in the 100 dash.

Pequot placed third and got wins from Eli Hall in the 3200 and Riley Peters in the discus.

John Paul Fitzpatrick won the pole vault and Joey Ringhand won the 1600 to pace the Crosby-Ironton boys to fifth.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 178, 2-Brainerd 117.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 75, 4-Rock Ridge 70.5, 5-Crosby-Ironton 37

100 dash: 1-Issak Malay (Brd) 11.48, 2-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 11.49, 7-Dylan Gross (Brd) 11.89, 8-Charlie Pikula 11.95, 11-Tade Magnuson (PL) 12.0

200 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 11.8, 5-Charles Schiessl (PL) 23.9, 8-Matt Toews (Brd) 24.2, 9-Jordan Mount (CI) 24.3

400 dash: 1-Stark 50.1, 3-Nicholas Holmberg (PL) 54.69, 4-Noah Larson (CI) 54.92

800 run: 1-Throck Lehmann (Alex) 2:08.75, 4-Joseph Ringhand (CI) 2:14.85, 6-Leif Hoffman (Brd) 2:16.81, 9-Joey Otto (Brd) 2:20.25, 10-Liam Zins (PL) 2:21.26

1600 run: 1-Ringhand 4:55.19, 3-Hoffman 5:04.73, 4-Ben Stadum (Brd) 5:04.78, 5-Zins 5:05.49

3200 run: 1-Eli Hall (PL) 9:37.0, 5-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 10:54.0, 6-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 11.33.0

110 hurdles: 1-Schiessl 15.81, 6-Elio Mendoza-Delgado (CI) 18.76, 8-Preston Miller (Brd) 19.45

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 42.68, 2-Schiessl 42.75, 4-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 44.79

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 45.27, 4-Pequot Lakes 46.67

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:32.26, 5-Pequot Lakes 1:45.98

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 3:39.4, 3-Crosby-Ironton 3:47.1, 5-Brainerd 3:47.4

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:05.44, 2-Brainerd 9:13.84

Shot put: 1-Gross (Brd) 55-1.5, 2-Lucas Ganley (PL) 48-2.5, 5-Riley Peters (PL) 45-3, 6-Mitch Wind (Brd) 43-10, 7-Dylan Klancher (CI) 43-8

Discus: 1-Peters 137-10, 2-Ganley 124-4, 3-Gross 117-6

Long jump: 1-Kelly Johnson (Alex) 19-8.5, 4-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-6.5, 9-Magnuson 17-7.5

Triple jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 37-7.5, 4-Cole Fjeld (Brd) 35-5, 5-Wyatt Brown (Brd) 35-2, 7-Jordan Davis (Brd) 34-9

High jump: 1-Max Williams (RR) 6-2, 5-Bode Eggena (PL) 5-6, 9-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-4

Pole vault: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) 11-0, 2-Smith 10-6, 3-Oliver Toftness (CI) 10-0, 4-Hoelzel 10-0

Girls team scores: 1-Brainerd 196.5, 2-Alexandria 153.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 77.5, 4-Rock Ridge 43, 5-Crosby-Ironton 14.5

100 hurdles: 1-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 15.91, 2-Madi Bertram (Brd) 17.68, 3-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.91, 8-Reese Laposky (PL) 19.73

300 hurdles: 1-Smith 49.01, 3-Goodwin 51.64, 4-Allison Gladen (PL) 51.91, 5-Bertram 52.74

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.76, 7-Josie Taylor (PL) 13.6, 8-Ava Loney (Brd) 13.68

200 dash: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 25.9, 4t-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 28.1, 6-Taylor 28.2, 7-Kate Stadum (Brd) 28.4

400 dash: 1-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:02.01, 2-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:03.24, 6-Veronica Broskovetz (PL) 1:05.26, 7-Lily DeRosier 1:06.06

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:18.95, 5-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 2:33.98, 7-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:36.17, 8-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 2:37.22

1600 run: 1-Katelyn Kennedy (Brd) 5:32.24, 2-Wenz 5:35.5, 10-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 6:13.39

3200 run: 1-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 12.00.0, 2-Julia Rademacher (Brd) 12:14, 6-Gabby Rosecrans (CI) 14:01.0

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 51.38, 3-Pequot Lakes 55.81

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:51.59, 4-Crosby-Ironton 2:04.94, 8-Pequot Lakes 2:08.82

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 4;15.5, 2-Brainerd 4:28.1, 6-Crosby-Ironton 4:41.5

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9;56.9, 2-Brainerd 10:01.97

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 36-0, 3-Ellie Brown (Brd) 31-5.5, 4-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-10, 5-Elianna Riley (Brd) 30-7.5, 7-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 28-7

Discus: 1-Maya Wagner (Alex), 3-Brown 93-2.5, 4-Riley 92-0, 6-Joyce 88-7, 7-Cadence Wynn (CI) 79-11.5

Long jump: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 16-4, 2-Emma Sheflo (Brd) 15-9, 5-Laposky 15-5

Triple jump: 1-Molly Hagelie (Brd) 31-11, 2-Eggert 31-11, 3-Marcella Dircks (Brd) 31-10.5, 4-Lauren Castle (Brd) 31-7.5, 5-Alyssa Schommer (Brd) 31-4.5, 6-Oliva Den Harog (PL) 30-8.5

High jump: 1-Clough 4-10, 2-Stadum 4-10, 3-Laposky 4-8, 4-Castle (Brd) 4-8, 5-Isabel Larson (PL) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Deason 9-0, 2-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8-6, 3-Lucy Lewandowski (CI) 8-6, 5-Abigail Tanner (Brd) 7-0, 5-Erika English (PL) 7.0, 5-Sydney Jones (CI) 7-0

Next: Brainerd at Sartell 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.

