Track and Field: Warriors’ Reuer steps away in style

BRAINERD — Forty-three years ago, the sport of track and field landed the perfect coach.

During an end-of-season banquet earlier this week, that run came to an end as Rod Reuer stepped down as the head boys’ coach of the Brainerd Warriors.

For 24 years, Reuer lead the Warriors boys’ program to four Central Lakes Conference championships and finished second 11 times. His teams won the Section 8-2A championship twice and were runners-up four times. He won the Section 8-3A True Team title four times.

“I kind of knew going into the year that this was going to be my last one,” Reuer said. “I just kind of felt that the time has come. I felt things are in place. I think the program is in a good place. It was not one particular thing. I did not make the final decision or turn my letter in (to Warrior activities director Jack Freeman) until last week, but I had mentioned to Jack that this was probably going to be it.”

Prior to being the head coach Reuer was an assistant coach for eight years under Mark Embretson. Before that, he was the lead junior high coach for four years. Before coming to Brainerd, Reuer coached for three years in Page, North Dakota, two years in Napoleon, North Dakota, one year in a Fargo middle school program while attending graduate school and spent one year as a graduate assistant at North Dakota State University.

Rod Reuer Kelly Humphrey

“Starting out in my career, I was the track coach and it was hard at that point because you had to try and learn every event,” Reuer said. “Or at least try to gain some knowledge at each event and it was predicated on the quality of the type of athletes you had. I remember early on, the first school I went to we had a state place winner in the javelin. I had to really study hard because I was not a thrower. I had to study pretty hard to get the basics of the javelin down so I could attempt to help him. At that point, you had all of the other events. You kind of gave a little bit to everybody, but not enough to maybe allow them to get to the level that they could have.”

Fortunately for Reuer, in Brainerd, he was surrounded by assistant coaches. He downplayed his coaching role to organizer because of his great assistant coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think back when I stepped in, I was an assistant for eight years and I saw how it worked under coach Embretson,” Reuer said. “I gave sole responsibility to people like Chet Severson and Kris Smith and Howie Jacobs and Dave Herath and a number of those people are also retired. I was part of the old guard that was around for a long time and we’re now replaced by newer, younger people and they’ve stayed with that same tradition. They are invaluable. We wouldn’t be where we are without the assistant coaches that we have.

"I think I’ve coached longer than most of the coaches on our staff have been alive except for Kris and Dave.”

Reuer also coached middle school football in Brainerd for 33 years. He was named the Section 8-2A Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2005, ‘07 and '08. In 2008, he was named the State Track and Field Coach of the Year. He was enshrined into the Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

He finished his career with one more accolade, as he was named the Section 8-3A Coach of the Year following the section track and field meet.

It’s fun watching kids grow and develop into the people that they become. Rod Reuer

“Rod has been my guide over the last four years,” Warriors head girls coach Ashley Rutman said. “I know when I initially came on board a lot of it was just being his little shadow. Certainly, while that’s not necessarily the same — I feel way more independent — Rod is still there as a guide. For him, a lot of these things are at the back of his hand. He just knows the routine around the season, but there are still things that he would take care of that I had no idea he was doing.

“As far as logistics as a coach he was still somebody that I leaned on pretty heavily. He was always very willing to take things on. Out of the sweetness of his heart, he would do things maybe he didn’t have to mainly because he knew my job as a counselor was really demanding.”

Reuer is a numbers guy. He can tell you the fastest 800-meter time in the state at any given moment. He knows the last time his 4x200 relay team broke 1:30.00 prior to this year’s team doing it. He knew how far Dylan Gross was throwing the shot put in warm-ups let alone his personal best during a meet.

More recent articles by Jeremy Millsop





“For him, there is a lot of passion with the sport and what made Rod stick to it was the quality kids that run through our program,” Rutman said. “I think for Rod, he’s one of the guys yelling across the track at kids to get going because he knows and he sees the potential in our kids and he wants them so badly to reach that. For those kids, it’s a pretty incredible feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can memorize his athletes’ best times and best distances and that is something he loves to be a part of. He loves to know their track and field biography. He takes great pride in just being along for their journey.”

Reuer appears to be all business all the time. There’s a hard shell around his exterior, but get him talking about his athletes or technical aspects of the sport of track and the passion pours out of him.

“He will do anything to help kids be successful,” Freeman said. “I get to see how he interacts with them behind the scenes. I get to have conversations that prove how much he cares and how he’s constantly thinking about them. That would be No. 1, his passion for the kids.”

Freeman said No. 2 was Reuer’s passion for the sport. Freeman laughed at how little he knew about track and field as a young activities director. He said Reuer explained everything and organized everything, but kept him in the loop when it came to running meets or the process of the season.

“The last piece, I don’t think people recognize is how much Rod loved the Warriors,” Freeman said. “He was our track coach, but Rod loved seeing every team have success. It didn’t matter who they were or what season they were in. He was up to date on them and he was cheering for them. He was just the ultimate Warrior.”

Brainerd boys track and field coach Rod Reuer goes through a series of speed and agility workouts with recent Brainerd graduate Owen Davis before he moves to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to play football. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Reuer said he wouldn’t have stayed as long as he did if he didn’t have a true passion and love for the sport. He was a high school track athlete. He attempted college track, but admitted he wasn’t that caliber of athlete. He recalled his high school coaches that were also passionate about the sport. As he remembered he said he has always been around people who possessed the same passion as he has.

He said what really solidified his role as a coach was his year at NDSU with Don Larson.

Reuer was lucky enough to coach his daughter, Allison and son Grant in track. In fact, his daughter was born the year Reuer was promoted to the varsity staff. She attended her first state True Team meet when she was six weeks old. Then ran in one her senior year. Most important, Reuer’s wife Lorri understood Reuer’s passion as well as anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had good quality people,” Reuer said. “We talk about good quality athletes, but I think back to what our former athletes have turned out to be after the world of track and field and I can’t be prouder of what some of these individuals have become. You hope that some of the discipline and work ethic and passion and desire to accomplish something and be good at something and how to deal with loss and how to deal with success has helped mold them into successful people that are valuable to their community and society. That is ultimately what our goal is. It’s fun watching kids grow and develop into the people that they become.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.