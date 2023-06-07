Track and Field: Warriors sending quantity and quality to state

BRAINERD — Could we see back-to-back shot put titles for the Brainerd Warriors?

Last year, Andrew Albright won the Class 3A state shot put title with a 57-foot-1 toss.

This year junior Dylan Gross is seeded No. 2 with his Section 8-3A-winning throw of 58-8.5.

The top distance is owned by Rosemount’s Hayden Bills at 61-8.75.

“I’m going to say Dylan wants to be in the same league as that kid,” Warrior head boys coach Rod Reuer said. “With that being said, it’s going to take a heck of a throw to catch him if the kid throws well. Last year, he didn’t. He did not throw well and consequently lost to Andrew in the state championship. Things can happen.

“We’re just hoping Dylan can have the best performance of the year. He’s chasing 60 feet, which would be an unbelievable accomplishment. It’s unbelievable how it varies from year to year. Last year 57 feet wins it. This year you might throw 60 feet and not win it.”

Gross’s season best is 59--0.75.

Dylan Gross

“He’s thrown over 60 feet in practice and in warm-ups,” Reuer said. “It’s just a matter of having that be one of your six throws during the state meet. He’s been working at this all season. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to this last meet. If he does it great. That will make him a school record holder and we’ll see if it’s good enough to catch this kid from Rosemount, who I believe is ranked in the top No. 6 in the nation.”

Brenna Deason is the No. 2 seeded 100-meter dash sprinter. She posted a school-record time of 12.13 to nab the top spot in Heat 1. The No. 1 seed time is owned by Cambridge’s Anika Larson at 11.8.

Deason is also seeded fourth in the pole vault with her school record, and section-winning height of 11-4. Anoka’s Sofia Condon vaulted 13-0 for the top seed.

I get emotional talking about it. I'm excited for these kids. For our seniors to cap it off this way is pretty awesome.

Deason and the 4x100 relay of Kate Stadum, Ava Loney and Molly Hagelie are seeded sixth with their section-winning time of 49.17. Minnetonka posted a 48.36 for the top seed.

“Trying to land on the podium in the top half would be a big accomplishment and something she is very excited for,” Warriors head girls’ coach Ashley Rutman said. “I know the state meet hasn’t always gone the way she has wanted it to in terms of the 100-meter dash. I think she is looking for some good results. She’ll be super competitive going into it.

“I think it felt really good to jump 11-4 and break her own school record in the pole vault so I think that is essentially what you want for your kids at the section meet to have their best mark. Bettering that will be the goal.

“With the relay, first and foremost it’s about getting that baton around the track. Sometimes in these meets the adrenaline gets going and the nerves are there. It’s essential to lock into your relay team and your lane. We want to be competitive but also be safe with the baton and make sure our marks are good. There is a huge pack of teams in that 49-second range.”

Senior Emily Bastian is seeded 11th for the 800 run. She finished in 2:18.45 in the section meet. Wayzata’s Teegan Anderson owns a 2:10.26 top-seed time, which is two seconds faster than the No. 2 seed, who is her teammate Grace Weber.

Bastian is also a member of Brainerd’s No. 3 seeded 4x800 relay which won the section title in 9:30.17. The foursome of Brooke Wenz, Annelise Baird, Katelyn Kennedy and Bastian will have to contend with the top-seeded Minnetonka team which owns a time of 9:25.75.

“This relay is pretty exciting and to be ranked third is incredible,” Rutman said. “All season long it’s been about finding the right combination of kids. We have like eight athletes who can run quality 800s. That’s a great problem to have, but you have to put that right combination of kids who can handle the exchanges and feel confident and are ready to race. This team at sections showed they are ready to be one of the top in the state.

“I remember I termed Emily as the silent workhorse. She’s not this powerfully explosive athlete who has been at the state meet several years in a row, but as her event coach, I get that special different connection with her. This girl works so hard every single day. She is one of the sweetest kids and I think she has no idea what her potential is. In the 800 we’re just starting to get there. Running her 2:18 at the section meet, my guess is she’s going to drop some more time at the state meet and my hope is we can get her in that final. She’s on the bubble, but if she can drop some time, she’ll make that happen.”

Violet Goodwin advanced in the 100 hurdles and almost made it a double by making it in the 300 hurdles as well. She posted a 16.17 in the section meet and is seeded 15th. The top time is owned by Kennedy Martinson of Coon Rapids at 14.58.

“Violet is an athlete where track is her thing,” Rutman said. “It’s the only sport she does. This is what she wants to do. I think it’s a great honor as a senior to get to the state meet. Our section is a fast section so for her to make it in the hurdles is pretty exciting and I’m thrilled she gets this opportunity.”

Cora Clough’s goal is a new school record and if the seedings bare out that would also give her a state runner-up finish with a 5-5 mark. Clough enters the state meet with a 5-2 section title height. The top height is owned by Mya Folken of Minnetonka at 5-6. Clough is seeded eighth.

Cora Clough Kelly Humphrey

“It’s really exciting,” Ruttman said. “Even when she was in our middle school program our eyes were on her. We’ve been watching her and last year she got to come up and compete in our conference meet just to see what she would do. This year we were really excited to have her on our varsity crew from the get-go.

“She is very athletic. She has huge potential to hit 5-4. She’s done that already,. I think 5-5 is not out of the question. Even though she is very young, she is a smart and savvy competitor.”

The girls’ team has had a memorable season by advancing to the Class 3A State True Team meet, finishing second in the Section 8-3A meet and advancing 10 athletes to state. With many of those athletes being seniors, Rutman got a bit emotional talking about her group of athletes.

“I think our girls' season has been a whirlwind,” Rutman said. “These girls are so impressive. It goes beyond our state competitors, but you can see by just the sheer number of kids we have going this team is just an incredible, athletic group of kids. They make coaching very fun. When you look at the roster of kids who are going to the state meet, it’s a big group of seniors. I get emotional talking about it. I’m excited for these kids. For our seniors to cap it off this way is pretty awesome.”

Brandon Stark’s section-winning 50.14 in the 400 dash has him seeded 11th, but the junior ran a school record 49.31 earlier this season. The top seed time is from St. Paul Central’s Harlow Tong at 47.84.

As soon as he finishes the 400, Stark will have to regroup and run the 800 run where he is seeded 10th. Stark won the section title in 1:58.3. The top time is 1:51.52 from Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey, which is four seconds faster than the No. 2 seed.

“Going from the 400 to the 800 is probably the hardest double in a track meet,” Reuer said. “Both races really tax the body to its limit. The biggest problem is there is only one race in between for recovery time. You give your all in the 400 and then you only have 35 minutes to prepare for the 800 and in my eyes, the 800, if it’s run the way Brandon will run it, is probably the most difficult race.

“He handled it well on Saturday in the heat. It would be fun to have him place in both the 4 and the 8. Obviously, that will be very tough to do, but it would be really unique to have happen.”

Brainerd’s 4x200 relay of Isaak Malay, Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin and Stark is seeded 12th with its section-runner-up time of 1:29.88. The top time is 1:28.07 from Owatonna.

“We had a really nice time drop and broke 1:30 for the first time since 2009,” Reuer said. “It’s been a while, but you look at the seed times across the board, we’re seeded 12th. This race has become difficult because there is so much depth in what teams have for speed. They are right there. Anything can happen in a relay. It will happen at the state meet.”

Freshman Joe Smith is making his state track debut in the pole vault. He won the section title with a 12-foot-4 effort. The top height was accomplished by Rochester Century’s Nathan Nelson at 15-3.

Smith is one of two freshmen in the field of 17.

“We’ve had this happen with other freshmen,” Reuer said. “He’s always handled the pressure of the big meets pretty well. He started out the year, in the very first varsity meet, and finished fourth or fifth in the conference indoor. He’s been very consistent and steady. He’s never really had a bad meet. He held it together and was all-conference a couple of meets ago and just kept getting better.

“I think he’s finally feeling the event and letting it happen naturally. He has great body awareness and he handled the pressure of the section meet very well. The biggest thing for Joe is this will be a great experience for him moving ahead in the future.”

Boys lineup

400 dash: Brandon Stark 50.14

800 run: Stark 1:58.3

4x200 relay: Brainerd (Isaak Malay, Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Brandon Stark) 1:29.88

Shot put: Dylan Gross 58-8.5

Pole vault: Joe Smith 12-4

Girls lineup

100 hurdles: Violet Goodwin 16.17

100 dash: Brenna Deason 12.13

800 run: Emily Bastian 2:18.45

4x100 relay: Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Molly Hagelie, Deason) 49.17

4x800 relay: Brainerd (Brooke Wenz, Annelise Baird, Katelyn Kennedy, Bastian) 9:30.17

High jump: Cora Clough 5-2

Pole vault: Brenna Deason 11-4

Class 3A State Meet

When: Class 3A prelims 9 a.m Thursday, June 8; Class 3A finals 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: St. Michael-Albertville High School

Who: 16 Brainerd Warriors will be competing.