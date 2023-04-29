Track and Field: Warriors’ Stark wins 400 dash in record time

ST. PAUL — Brandon Stark ran the fastest 400-meter dash in the state as he posted a first-place 49.31 at the Hamline Elite Meet Friday, April 28.

Stark won by .42 seconds to set a new school record. The Brainerd Warriors’ junior broke David Supinski’s 2015 mark of 49.43 and bettered his own personal best time, which was 50.1.

“He ran a heck of a race,” Warriors head coach Rod Reuer said. “He ran it like it should be run. He got out and set the pace and won it going away a little bit as he crossed the finish line.”

Stark also helped Brainerd’s 4x200 relay of Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Stark and Isaak Malay to a fourth-place time of 1:31.03, which puts them in the top 10 of the Warrior Honor Roll.

Dylan Gross threw the shot put 56-foot-6 to place third.

On the girls side, Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney ran a second-place 2:15.29 in the 800.

Brainerd’s 4x100 relay team of Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Mollie Hagelie and Brenna Deason ran a fourth-place 50.33, which bettered their season best by .4 seconds.

Pequot’s Amelia Davis placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 36-6

Boys results

400 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 49.31

3200 run: 1-Robert Mechura (Roseville) 9:00.82, 12-Eli Hall (PL) 9:23.37

4x200 relay: 1-Eagan 1:30.02, 4-Brainerd (Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Brandon Stark, Isaak Malay) 1:31.03

Shot put: 1-Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 60-10, 3-Dylan Gross (Brd) 56-6

Girls results

800 run: 1-Abby Downin (Edina) 2:15.12, 2-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:15.29

4x100 relay: 1-Rochester Centry 49.35, 4-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Mollie Hagelie, Brenna Deason) 50.33

4x800 relay: 1-Minnetonka 9:29.42, 10-Brainerd (Emily Bastian, Madi Miller, Annalise Baird, Katelyn Kennedy) 9:51.26