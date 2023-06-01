Track and Field: Warriors win 3 section titles and advance 18 more to finals

BRAINERD — Three of the eight Section 8-3A Championships decided Wednesday, May 31, went the way of the Warrior.

Brainerd’s Dylan Gross won the shot put at 58-foot-8.5. Freshman Cora Clough won the high jump with a leap of 5-2 and freshman Joe Smith won the pole vault in 12-4

Clough and Gross were seeded No. 1 heading into the competition, which also featured prelims for 12 of the events. The remaining section finals will be Saturday, June 3; at St. Michael-Albertville.

Smith was not a No. 1 seed. In fact, his teammate Gavin Hoelzel, who just missed state by finishing fourth in 12-1, was the top seed.

“I just wanted to place,” Smith said. “I wasn’t expecting to PR (personal record) today. I wasn’t expecting to do better than Gavin. I’ve been behind him in every meet this year. I’m surprised because I just was not expecting this.”

Smith entered Wednesday’s competition seeded seventh with a top height of 11-9.

“I missed the first height at 10-1 so I initially thought it was going to be an awful meet,” Smith said. “I thought I was going to do terrible. I missed quite a few heights after that. The last three heights I got on my last attempt. Then at 12-4, I wasn't expecting to clear and I think I got that on my second jump.

“It felt pretty good.”

Clough didn’t have quite the problem as Smith. She started jumping at 4-8 and didn’t miss any until she tried for the school record at 5-5.

Brainerd's Cora Clough competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I think it went pretty well,” Clough said. “My steps were really on and me and coach (Landon) Brainerd worked on my steps in practice (Tuesday). I feel like it went pretty solid. And it was warm out, which made it way better. I feel like it made my approach quicker, which helped my steps.”

Clough is already tied for the school record with her 5-foot-4 effort earlier this season. But she really wants to be on top of the high jump list.

“Last year, when I was jumping 5-2, I really had this goal of getting 5-4,” Clough said. “I got 5-4 and tied the school record, which is pretty awesome for me and I’m hoping to get 5-5 at state next week.

“I’m kind of surprised, especially since the beginning of the year was rough for me. As we got farther into the season, things started going pretty well.”

Clough also qualified for the section final in the 200 dash with her fifth-place time of 26.29. She will also compete in the 4x200 relay on Saturday.

Gross is also looking to qualify for state in the discus. That final will be Saturday.

Unlike with shot put, Gross isn’t as confident with the discus just yet. But compared to his confidence with a shot put in his hands few are at his level.

“My goal was to break 59-2, but I didn’t quite get there today,” Gross said. “I knew I had this title since Day One of track. This section isn’t the hardest one to win. Right now I’m just competing with myself. Then when I get to state, I’ll just throw as far as I can.”

Gross threw his best distance on his first throw. He hit 58-7 on his second throw and on his last went 57-9.25. But his goal this year has been 60.

“It’s frustrating, but I just have to use that frustration to throw farther,” Gross said. “I have a lot to prove. I want my throws to start with a six instead of a five. That’s what I need to prove.”

Ty Nelson posted a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a personal best effort of 40-10.

A total of 12 Warrior girls advanced through the prelims to Saturday’s finals.

All three Brainerd girls 100-meter hurdlers advanced to Saturday’s finals with Violet Goodwin posting a second-place 16.50 time. Natalie Smith finished seventh and Madi Bertram ninth. Goodwin and Smith also advanced to the 300 hurdles finals. Goodwin posted a third-place 47.73 and Smith was sixth.

Brenna Deason won the 100 dash in 12.33 and Ava Loney also qualified for the finals with her ninth-place finish.

In the 400 dash, Avery Duerr finished sixth and Lilly DeRosier was ninth to qualify for the finals.

Emily Bastian posted a fourth-place time of 2:21.73 in the 800 to advance along with Bridget Collins, who finished seventh.

A total of six Warrior boys advanced to the section finals.

Brandon Stark finished third in the 400 dash and Isaak Malay posted a third-place 11.28 in the 100 dash to advance to Saturday’s finals. Stark ran a conservative 51.10 in the 400 and then ran a second-place time of 2:03.12 in the 800 to also qualify for that event. Teammate Nolan Thiesse joined him with a seventh-place showing.

Kyle Peterson notched a spot in the 110 hurdles finals with his eighth-place finish.

The top nine individuals in each event advanced to the finals.

Boys team scores after four events: 1-Brainerd 34, 2-Bemidji 26, 3t-Buffalo 21, 3t-St. Michael-Albetville 21, 5-Elk River 19, 6-Moorhead 17, 7-Sartell 14, 8-Rogers 4

Finals

3200 run: 1-Max Salas (STMA) 9:39.4, 11-Ben Stadum (Brd) 10:33.51, 15-Weston Thiesse (Brd) 11:04.84, 20-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 11:26.5

Shot put: 1-Dylan Gross (Brd) 58-8.5, 4-Mitch Wind (Brd) 45-1.5, 22-Matt Lekatz (Brd) 34-1.5

Triple jump: 1-Maverick Kneefe (STMA) 42-9, 5-Ty Nelson (Brd) 40-10, 15-Alex Lelwica (Brd) 36-8, 16-Ayden Wheeler-Carranza (Brd) 35-5.5

Pole vault: 1-Joe Smith (Brd) 12-4, 4--Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 12-1, 13-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 10-1

Prelims

110 hurdles: 1-Morris Suah (STMA) 15.15, 8-Kyle Peterson (Brd) 16.96, 11-Preston Miller (Brd) 18.2, 16-Kaiden Raske (Brd) 19.93

300 hurdles: 1-Suah 41.31 10-Miller 44.74, 11-David Herath (Brd) 44.98, 15-Peterson 47.13

100 dash: 1-Michael Haugo (Moorhead), 3-Isaak Malay (Brd) 11.28, 11-Austin Asher (Brd) 11.67, 22-Travis Albrecht (Brd) 12.15

200 dash: 1-Haugo 22.13, 4-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 22.95, 13-Charlie Pikula (Brd) 24.0, 21-Jake Merseth (Brd) 24.51

400 dash: 1-Baylor Stebbins 50.55, 3-Brandon Stark (Brd) 51.10, 10-Matt Toews (Brd) 53.73, 20-Joe Neumann (Brd) 56.66

800 run: 1-Wesley Wistrom (Buffalo) 2:01.89, 2-Stark 2:03.12, 7-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 2:04.03, 21-Joey Otto (Brd) 2:14.04

Girls team scores after four events: 1-Rogers 44.5, 2-St. MIchael-Albertville 23.5, 3t-Brainerd 20.5, 3t-Elk River 20.5, 5-Sartell 20, 6-Moorhead 17, 7-Bemidji 10

Finals

3200 run: 1-Mia Hoffman (Bem) 11:13.88, 4-Julia Radamacher (Brd) 11.48.63, 8-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 12:12.2, 17-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 13:07.53

Discus: 1-Anya Schmidt (Rogers) 128-8, 19-Josie Naillon (Brd) 70-3, 20-Elianna Riley (Brd) 68-7

Long jump: 1-Brianna Villanti (Rogers) 17-6.5, 10-Ava Loney (Brd) 15-7, 14-Emma Scheflo (Brd) 14-9.75, 18-Hattie Duininck (Brd) 14-6

High jump: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 5-2, 4t-Kate Stadum (Brd) 5-0, 10-Lauren Castle (Brd) 4-8

Prelims

100 hurdles: 1-Emilynn Molesky (STMA) 16.06, 2-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 16.5, 7-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.26, 9-Madi Bertam (Brd) 17.43

300 hurdles: 1-Hannah Kvant (STMA) 46.00, 3-Goodwin 47.73, 6-Smith 49.85, 19-Bertram 53.3

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.33, 9-Loney 13.25, 14-Payton Miller (Brd) 13.45

200 dash: 1-Gabriella Keefer (STMA) 25.28, 5-Clough 26.29, 14-Miller 28.47, 20-Duininck 29.65

400 dash: 1-Emma Kvant (STMA) 56.34, 6-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:02.56, 9-Lilly DeRosier (Brd) 1:03.63, 11-Cally Robertson (Brd) 1:04.28

800 run: 1-Rebecca Immer (STMA) 2:19.95, 4-Emily Bastian (Brd) 2:21.54, 7-Bridget Collins (Brd) 2:23.45, 10-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:26.36

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A Finals at St. Michael-Albertville 11 a.m. Saturday, May 3.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.