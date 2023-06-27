Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Travel Baseball: Brainerd 11U wins Sartell tourney

Brainerd's 11U baseball team competed in Sartell.

Brainerd's 11U baseball team.
The Brainerd 11U baseball team that won the Sartell Tournament is Henry Kiffmeyer, front, left, Vincent Barratto, Alex Schadt, row two, left, Jace Potvin, Hunter Hanson, Zach Brown, third row, left, Zach Grieser, Lucas Lisbon, Beckett Campbell, Kevin Dorschner, Ryan Dietz, Elijah Wilcox, coach Darren Schadt, back, left, coach Patrick Kiffmeyer, parent helper Bill Brown and coach Jeff Hanson. Not pictured are Levi Traut and coach Andy Campbell.
Today at 11:57 AM

SARTELL — The Brainerd 11U baseball team captured the Sartell Tournament with a 5-0 record Saturday, June 24.

Brainerd defeated Sartell 12-2, Roseville 6-3 and Hanover 7-6 to reach the championship bracket playoffs. It was a grand slam by Elijah Wilcox in the bottom of the sixth against Hanover that secured Brainerd’s spot.

In the playoffs, Brainerd topped Big Lake in the semifinals 12-2 before defeating Roseville 14-9 in the championship game.

