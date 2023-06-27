Travel Baseball: Brainerd 11U wins Sartell tourney

SARTELL — The Brainerd 11U baseball team captured the Sartell Tournament with a 5-0 record Saturday, June 24.

Brainerd defeated Sartell 12-2, Roseville 6-3 and Hanover 7-6 to reach the championship bracket playoffs. It was a grand slam by Elijah Wilcox in the bottom of the sixth against Hanover that secured Brainerd’s spot.

In the playoffs, Brainerd topped Big Lake in the semifinals 12-2 before defeating Roseville 14-9 in the championship game.