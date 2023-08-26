Verndale Football vs Sebeka on Aug. 25, 2023 klick! Gallery

Verndale's Jaden Schulke runs the ball in for a touchdown against Sebeka on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Verndale.

Verndale's Shawn Schmitz runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Sebeka on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Verndale.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.