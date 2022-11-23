Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Volleyball: Pequot Lakes nets 5 players on All-Area first team

Dispatch All-Area Volleyball team announced

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Class 2A State Finals 2022
Pequot Lakes celebrates a point in the Class 2A State Finals Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
November 23, 2022 05:20 AM
With a second-place trophy in the Class 2A State Tournament, the Pequot Lakes Patriots earned five spots on The Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Volleyball First Team.

Pequot senior Maci Martini led the area in kills with 389 and was named Co-All-Area Player of the Year for back-to-back years.

Pequot junior Ella Kratochvil shared the title of All-Area Player of the Year with Martini and finished with 333 kills and 350 digs.

Pequot senior setter Abi Martin led the area in set assists with 992 and Pequot junior middle hitter Grace Hoffard led the area in blocks with 66.

Three All-Area First Teamers were named All-State in their respective classes. Martini was All-State in Class 2A as was Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten. Pine River-Backus’ Hannah Barchus was All-State in Class 1A and helped the Tigers reach the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Players were nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

Kate Stadum

Kate Stadum, Brainerd senior, outside hitter

Named All-Central Lakes Conference and played 82 sets. Finished with 245 kills (3.0 per set, .185 hitting percentage), 270 digs (3.3 per set), 17 blocks and 41 ace serves with a 93.7 serving percentage and 88.1 serve-receive percentage (376-427).

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes senior, outside hitter

Named All-State for Class 2A, All-Mid State Conference, Mid-State Conference MVP and All-Section 6-2A. Played 96 sets and finished with 389 kills (4.0 per set, .319 hitting percentage), 342 digs (3.6 per set), 13 blocks and 51 ace serves with a 93 serve percentage.

Volleyball

Ella Kratochvil, Pequot Lakes junior, outside hitter

Named All-Mid State Conference, All-Section 6-2A and All-State Tournament Team. Played 96 sets and finished with 333 kills (3.5 per set, .320 hitting percentage), 350 digs (3.6 per set), 33 blocks and 33 ace serves with an 84 serve percentage.

Abi Martin, Pequot Lakes senior, setter

Named All-Central Lakes Conference, All-Section 6-2A and All-State Tournament Team. Played 96 sets and finished with 992 set assists, 22 digs, 22 blocks and 22 ace serves with a 96 serve percentage.

Kelsi Martini, Pequot Lakes junior, libero

Named All-Mid State Conference. Played 96 sets and finished with 449 digs (4.7 per set), 67 set assists and 66 ace serves with a 96.1 serve percentage.

Grace Hoffard, Pequot Lakes junior, middle hitter

Named All-Mid State Conference and All-State Tournament Team. Played 96 sets and finished with 216 kills (2.3 per set, .420 hitting percentage), 69 digs, 66 blocks with 93 serving percentage.

Ashley Kimman, Pierz senior, outside hitter

Named Granite Ridge Conference offensive player of the year, All-Granite Ridge Conference and All-Section 6-2A. Played 73 sets and finished with 306 kills (4.2 per set, .199 hitting percentage), 231 digs (3.2 per set), 62 blocks, 84 set assists and 18 ace serves 94.5 serve percentage.

Hannah Barchus, Pine River-Backus senior, middle hitter

Named All-State for Class 1A and All-Northland Conference. Played 95 sets and finished with 393 kills (4.1 per set), 327 digs (3.4 per set), 60 blocks, 93 set assists and 57 ace serves with a 96.7 serve percentage.

Maggie Claussen, Staples-Motley senior, libero

Named All-Mid State Conference and All-Section 6-2A. Played 81 sets and finished with 26 kills, 505 digs (6.2 per set), 58 set assists and 40 ace serves with a 91 serve percentage.

Madison Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, outside hitter

Named All-State for Class 2A, Academic All-State, Park Region Conference MVP, All-Section 6-2A and All-Park Region Conference. Played 77 sets and finished with 378 kills (4.9 per set, .317 hitting percentage), 359 digs (4.7 per set), 37 blocks, nine set assists and 40 ace serves with a 91.8 serve percentage and an 83.4 serve-receive percentage (352-422).

Emily Lepinski, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, outside hitter

Named Academic All-State, All-Section 6-2A and All-Park Region Conference. Played 75 sets and finished with 145 kills (1.9 per set, .222 hitting percentage), 39 digs, one set assist and 17 blocks with a 73.3 serve-receive percentage.

Addy Gravelle, Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore, setter

Named All-Section 6-2A and All-Park Region Conference. Played 77 sets and finished 22 kills, 143 digs, 724 set assists, 16 blocks and 25 ace serves with a 97 serve percentage.

