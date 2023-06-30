Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Volleyball: Stokes to lead Huskies this fall

The Pillager Huskies hired a new head varsity coach for the volleyball program.

Lonnie Stokes
Lonnie Stokes
Today at 4:57 AM

PILLAGER — Pillager Huskies activities director Matt Moen announced Thursday, June 29, the hiring of Lonnie Stokes as the new volleyball coach.

Stokes was previously involved in the Pillager volleyball program and brings seven years of coaching and 25 years of playing experience to his new position.

Stokes attended St. Cloud State University in 1988. Then attended Northwest Technical College later in life where he received a degree in medical coding.

Stokes works in the Pillager community as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service.

He played in four state tournaments while attending Berth-Hewitt High School where he lettered in football, basketball and track and field.

