Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball

LITTLE FALLS — In order to become a captain of the Little Falls Flyers varsity volleyball team, head coach Trisha Spencer requires her athletes to write a captain’s essay on why they want to be a leader on the team.

Below is the essay from senior setter Avery Herdering — Captain of the Flyers:

Volleyball has taught me so much as an individual; teamwork, confidence, competitiveness, drive, work ethic, problem-solving skills, communication, perseverance and motivation to name a few.

There is one common factor between all of these skills: they are applicable to nearly every single part of your life. Getting the most out of your season doesn’t necessarily mean that you can jump the highest and you get the starting spot every single game.

It means so much more. As a captain, I wish to demonstrate to our entire program that volleyball can be so much more than simply a sport to fill your time. You can use it to better yourself and your life outside of volleyball.

Throughout youth volleyball, I was the kid that never recovered from their mistakes. One

bad play and I was mentally gone for the remainder of the set. I’d hit the ball into the net, miss a serve, or shank a pass and all that would go through my mind was “Avery, you suck”, “Avery, your teammates think you’re bad”, “Avery, everyone is mad at you”, “Avery, that cost your team the game”, or “ Avery, you look like an idiot”. This negativity played on repeat in my mind like an annoying song stuck in my head. Not only did this affect me throughout volleyball, but it also affected me everywhere else. One wrong on a test was the end of the world and saying the wrong thing in class drove me over the edge.

Negative self-talk ran my life. I was so anxious about doing something wrong that I wouldn’t even try. Coaches would tell me to “loosen up” and to “fix my attitude”, but I was so far into my own head that it was impossible to fix. I played volleyball with my mind rather than my body. Coaches constantly seemed disappointed in me.

I’d have so much physical potential, but repetitively let them down with my mind.

Following my 10th-grade season I decided that this was not the way that I wanted to play volleyball any longer. Volleyball was supposed to be a source of enjoyment. A way to relieve stress, not a way to make it worse. That winter season I decided I needed to build confidence with a new program and new people. I needed to be pushed out of my comfort zone. I tried out at a new club, got on a team as a right-side hitter and absolutely loved it. I made so many new friends through the club team. The people playing beside me made me realize that no one hates me when I make a mistake. No one thinks that I look like an idiot. My teammates are rooting for me and as a

captain, I want to be the person rooting for you. No mistake is too dumb. No shanked pass, double set, or missed hit will cost your team the game, and most importantly good teammates will not make you feel bad about a mistake.

The best advice I’ve ever received regarding mistakes in volleyball is that there are at least 25 in every single set of volleyball. The sport is derived from mistakes. No one would ever score a single point if no one made a mistake. For the game to be played, mistakes need to be made. Although I’ve learned this the hard way, persevering through

mistakes will always prevail. Being able to move past mistakes will set you, and your team, apart every single time.

I’ve come a long way since my 10th-grade season, as an athlete and as a person. Learning to move past mistakes is life-altering. The little things still get to me occasionally, but I won’t ever let them make me afraid to try again. Volleyball is just as much mental as it is physical and it feels so good to play volleyball when your mind isn’t constantly tearing you down.

Watching me play volleyball now I hope you all see me as an encouraging teammate, someone you can rely on and someone that brings energy to the team, regardless of whether I am on or off the court. I want you, as an athlete, to feel like I and all your other teammates are excited for you every time you make a good play.

The culture throughout this program needs some changes and we, as athletes, are the only people that can change it. As a captain, I want to lead that change. I want to make people excited for each other, make them excited to play the sport and inject positivity into every single one of our gyms.

This sport can open so many doors for you and change your life completely if you allow yourself to be immersed in the process.

I am the most excited for this season and I want to make the most of every single part of it. There is so much potential at every single level of our program, and being a great

teammate, by removing yourself from negativity and being happy for your teammates, will breed the potential into success. Being present with your teammates and helping them grow builds a positive program.

Volleyball has been a huge part of my life for so many years now, from school volleyball to JO volleyball to club seasons. I've given this sport such a large and influential

role in my life. As a captain, I want to be able to share the things I’ve learned along the way with as many people as I can. I want to help this program grow. I want to come back to Little Falls during Courtney’s (Herdering’s sophomore sister) senior year and see people uplifting and getting excited for each other and most of all I want to have a fun and positive season with my teammates.