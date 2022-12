Volleyball: Verndale and PRB get 4 players on All-Area second team

As one of two area teams to make the state tournament, the Pine River-Backus Tigers earned four players on the Dispatch All-Area Second Team.

Aitkin’s Jessica Much highlights the second team with an area-leading 578 digs.

The Verndale Pirates made a postseason run into the Section 5-1A semifinals with an upset of No. 1 seeded Nevis and earned four players on the second team.

Players were nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sporting department.

Teagan Piecek, Aitkin senior, outside hitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Named All-Mid State honorable mention and finished with 152 kills, 65 digs, nine blocks and 27 ace serves with an 85 serving percentage and a 78 serve-receive percentage (81-106).

Jessica Much, Aitkin senior, libero

Named All-Mid State Conference and finished with 16 kills, 578 digs, 35 set assists and 12 ace serves with a 92 serving percentage and an 81 serve-receive percentage (517-636).

Brooke Zubke, Aitkin senior, middle hitter

Named All-Mid State honorable mention and finished with 116 kills, 73 digs, 33 blocks, two set assists and 14 ace serves with a 93 serving percentage.

Ella Anderson, Brainerd senior, libero

Named All-Central Lakes Conference and played 80 sets. Finished with 180 digs (2.3 per set) and 20 ace serves with an 89.4 serving percentage and an 87.4 serve-receive percentage (249-285).

Josie Schaefer, Crosby-Ironton senior, outside hitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Named All-Mid State Conference and played 80 sets. Finished with 176 kills (2.2 per set, .115 hitting percentage), 153 digs (1.9 per set), 12 set assists, 14 blocks and 42 ace serves with an 87.6 serving percentage.

Samantha Hachey, Crosby-Ironton freshman, outside hitter

Played 79 sets and finished with 103 kills (1.3 per set, .037 hitting percentage), 161 digs (2.0 per set), 12 blocks, 10 set assists and 14 ace serves with an 82.5 serving percentage.

Jayden Spillum, Little Falls senior, libero

Played 55 sets and finished with 181 kills (3.3 per set, .188 hitting percentage), 144 digs (2.6 per set), 12 blocks, four set assists and 31 ace serves with a 92.7 serving percentage.

Malae Nolan, Little Falls senior, libero

Played 54 sets and finished with 301 digs (5.6 per set), eight set assists and 23 ace serves a 95.2 serve percentage.

Halle Reis, Little Falls senior, libero

ADVERTISEMENT

Played 38 sets and finished with 73 kills (1.9 per set, .036 hitting percentage), 122 digs (3.2 per set), five blocks, three set assists and five ace serves with an 81.8 serve percentage.

Joselyn Rinio, Pequot Lakes senior, middle hitter

Named All-Mid State honorable mention. Played 96 sets and finished with 161 kills (1.7 per set, .360 hitting percentage), 55 blocks and 32 digs.

Maddie Lochner, Pierz junior, libero

Named All-Granite Ridge Conference. Played 84 sets and finished with 312 digs (3.7 per set), 29 set assists and 10 ace serves on an 89.9 serving percentage.

Kaylee Mudgett, Pillager senior, defensive specialist

Played 54 sets and finished with nine kills, 184 digs (3.4 per set), four set assists and 10 ace serves with a 97.4 serve percentage.

Aidyn Schuett, Pillager sophomore, defensive specialist

Played 71 sets and finished with five kills, 236 digs (3.3 per set), seven set assists, 16 blocks and seven ace serves with a 91.8 serve percentage.

Alaura Dahl, Pine River-Backus senior, setter

Named All-Northland Conference honorable mention. Played 95 sets and finished with 66 kills, 282 digs (3.0 per set), 37 blocks, 806 set assists and 63 ace serves with a 91.1 serve percentage.

Cate Travis, Pine River-Backus senior, libero

Named All-Northland Conference honorable mention. Played 95 sets and finished with 528 digs (5.5 per set), seven set assists, six kills and 39 ace serves with an 85.1 serve percentage.

Kassidy Bristow, Pine River-Backus sophomore, middle hitter

Named All-Northland Conference. Played 95 sets and finished with 217 kills (2.3 per set), 308 digs (3.2 per set), 59 blocks, 11 set assists and 47 ace serves with an 85.3 serve percentage.

Brianna Hanneken, Pine River-Backus junior, outside hitter/right side hitter

Named All-Northland Conference. Played 95 sets and finished with 175 kills (1.8 per set), 130 digs (1.4 per set), 21 blocks, eight set assists and 26 ace serves with an 87.9 serve percentage.

Oliviah Lorber, Staples-Motley sophomore, setter/middle hitter

Named All-Mid State Conference. Played 81 sets and finished with 183 kills (2.3 per set, .133 kill percentage), 103 digs (1.3 per set), 49 blocks, 186 set assists and 43 ace serves with a 95 serve percentage.

Jade Storry, Staples-Motley sophomore, outside hitter

Named All-Mid State honorable mention. Played 81 sets and finished with 178 kills (2.2 per set, .144 kill percentage), 225 digs (2.8 per set), 12 set assists, four blocks and 16 ace serves with an 87 serve percentage.

Jayce Kobliska, Staples-Motley senior, setter/defensive specialist

Named All-Mid State honorable mention. Played 81 sets and finished with six kills, 186 digs, 48 set assists and 30 ace serves with a 97 serve percentage.

Taylor Johnson, Verndale junior, libero

Named All-Park Region Conference. Played 93 sets and finished with eight kills, 479 digs (5.2 per set), 11 set assists and 21 ace serves with a 90.5 serve percentage.

Katie Blaha, Verndale junior, outside hitter

Named All-Park Region Conference. Played 93 sets and finished with 323 kills (3.5 per set, .176 hitting percentage), 316 digs (3.4 per set), 22 set assists, 36 blocks and 31 ace serves with an 83.6 serve percentage.

Reagen Ludovissie, Verndale junior, setter/outside hitter

Named All-Park Region Conference. Played 93 sets and finished with 197 kills (2.1 per set, .138 hitting percentage), 295 digs (3.2 per set), 328 set assists, 18 blocks and 29 ace serves with a 93.5 serve percentage.

Mallory Uselman, Verndale junior, setter/outside hitter

Played 93 sets and finished with 93 kills (1.0 per set), 232 digs (2.5 per set), 422 set assists, 11 blocks and 53 ace serves with an 88.4 serve percentage.

Payton Gravelle, Wadena-Deer Creek 8th grade, middle hitter

Named All-Park Region Conference. Played 77 sets and finished with 145 kills (1.9 per set, .278 hitting percentage), 84 digs (1.1 per set), 38 blocks, two set assists and 29 ace serves with a 94.4 serve percentage.

Montana Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore, libero

Named All-Park Region Conference. Played 77 sets and finished with three kills, 267 digs (3.5 per set), 37 blocks, 16 set assists and 31 ace serves with a 96.4 serve percentage and an 84.3 serve-receive percentage.

Kayla Kircher, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, outside hitter

Named All-Park Region honorable mention. Played 70 sets and finished with two kills, 217 digs (3.1 per set), three set assists and 29 ace serves with a 90.3 serve percentage and an 81.8 serve-receive percentage.

All Area Top 20’s

Kills

Name, School Total

Maci Martini, PL 389

Hannah Barchus, PRB 393

Madison Carsten, WDC 378

Ella Kratochvil, PL 333

Katie Blaha, Vern 323

Ashley Kimman, Prz 306

Kate Stadum, Brd 231

Kassidy Bristow, PRB 217

Grace Hoffard, PL 216

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 197

Oliviah Lorber, SM 183

Jayden Spillum, LF 181

Jade Storry, SM 178

Josie Schaefer, CI 176

Brianna Hanneken, PRB 166

Joselyn Rinio, PL 161

Tragan Piecek, Ait 152

Payton Gravelle, WDC 145

Emily Lepinski, WDC 145

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 138

Digs

Name, School Average

Jessica Much, Ait 578

Cate Travis, PRB 528

Maggie Claussen, SM 505

Taylor Johnson, Vern 479

Kelsi Martini, PL 449

Madison Carsten, WDC 359

Ella Kratochvil, PL 350

Maci Martini, PL 342

Hannah Barchus, PRB 327

Katie Blaha, Vern 316

Maddie Lochner, Prz 312

Kassidy Bristow, PRB 308

Malae Nolan, LF 301

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 295

Kaitlyn Rilea, PRB 277

Kate Stadum, Brd 270

Montana Carsten, WDC 267

Maddi Auer-Thompson, CI 254

Alaura Dahl, PRB 253

Aidyn Schuett, Pil 236

Set Assists

Name, Schools Total

Abi Martin, PL 992

Alaura Dahl, PRB 806

Addy Gravelle, WDC 724

Kendra Cekalla, Prz 481

Mallory Uselman, Vern 422

Brynn Hollenhorst, CI 399

Aden Yost, Brd 363

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 328

Annie Schlosser, SM 307

Maddie Hamilton, Ait 300

Bridget Danielson, Pil 247

Annika Aho, Brd 233

Avery Herdering, LF 230

JJ Newman, LF 199

Oliviah Lorber, SM 186

Abby Palm, Ait 153

Blocks

Name, School Average

Grace Hoffard, PL 66

Ashley Kimman, Prz 62

Hannah Barchus, PRB 60

Kassidy Bristow, PRB 59

Joselyn Rinio, PL 55

Abby Paulson, Brd 54

Oliviah Lorber, SM 49

Karley Dunham, Brd 44

Grace Hoffard, PL 43

Hannah Jones, Ait 39

Payton Gravelle, WDC 38

Alaura Dahl, PRB 37

Madison Carsten, WDC 37

Katie Blaha, Vern 36

Sophia Sinslair, LF 36

Kate Stadum, Brd 34

Greta Jager, Brd 34

Olivia Olsson, Vern 34

Brooke Zubke, Ait 33

Ella Kratochvil, PL 33

Ace Serves

Name, School Total

Alaura Dahl, PRB 71

Kelsi Martini, PL 66

Hannah Barchus, PRB 57

Mallory Uselman, Vern 53

Maci Martini, PL 51

Kassidy Bristow, PRB 46

Oliviah Lorber, SM 43

Josie Schaefer, CI 42

Karly Dunham, Brd 42

Kate Stadum, Brd 41

Madison Carsten, WDC 40

Kaitlyn Rilea, PRB 40

Maggie Clausen, SM 40

Cate Travis, PRB 40

Brynn Hollenhorst, CI 34

Ella Kratocvhil, PL 33

Shy Andrews, CI 32

Katie Blaha, Vern 31

Montana Carsten, WDC 31

Jayden Spillum, LF 31

Serving Percentage

Name, School Total

Kendra Cekalla, Prz 100% (202-202)

Addy Gravelle, WDC 97%

Jayce Kobliska, SM 97%

Montana Carsten, WDC 96%

Hannah Barchus, PRB 96%

Aden Yost, Brd 96%

Kelsi Martini, PL 96%

Abi Martin, PL 96%

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 96%

Maddie Hamilton, Ait 95%

Oliviah Lorber, SM 95%

Malae Nolan, LF 95%

Ashley Kimman, Prz 94%

Payton Gravelle, WDC 94%

Kate Stadum, Brd 94%

Abby Palm, Ait 94%

Maci Martini, PL 93%

Brooke Zubke, Ait 93%

Grace Hoffard, PL 93%