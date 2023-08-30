6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball: Warriors lose opener to Alexandria

The Brainerd Warriors hosts Alexandria Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Ana Bjorklund
Ana Bjorklund
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:58 PM

BRAINERD — Ana Bjorklund recorded five kills and four blocks for the Brainerd Warriors as they lost their season opener 3-0 to the Alexandria Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Karley Dunham and Ava Loney each tallied five kills while Jadyn Rivers added 11 set assists.

Alexandria 25 25 25

Brainerd 16 18 11

Brainerd statistics

Evelyn Hagen 1 dig, 8 set assists

Ana Bjorklund 5 kills, 4 blocks

Emma Garding 4 digs

Ava Loney 5 kills, 4 digs

Annie Pierce 2 digs

Chloe Czech 1 ace, 1 dig

Greta Jager 3 kills, 1 dig

Addison Bjorklund 1 kill

Karley Dunham 5 kills, 2 digs

Jadyn Rivers 2 digs, 11 set assists

Conference: Brd 0-1 Overall: Brd 0-1. Next: Brainerd at Rocori 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Warrior Lacy Busch keeps her eye on the tennis ball.
Prep
Girls Tennis: Warriors collect 3 wins in home quad
13m ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Chloe Patrick
Prep
Girls Soccer: Warriors blank Moorhead
24m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warrior girls swimming
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Warriors open season with big win
33m ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082923-CO-weekly-reports-acorn-abundance.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Acorn abundance may be limiting early bear bait activity
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
082923-heritage-brook-trout-mndnr.jpg
Local
Heritage brook trout stocked in southeast Minnesota streams
6h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
People sitting around table
Local
Brainerd school board talks future referendum
14h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
12h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier