Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow

BRAINERD — The most impressive part of Annelise’s weekend was something she didn’t even get to see.

The Brainerd Warrior freshman Nordic skier posted such a fast classic time in the Mora Pursuit Saturday, Dec. 17, that the time between when she started the skate portion of the event and the next person started was laughably noticeable.

“I knew she wanted to go out and do the ultimate best you can to position yourself the best you can for the second race when your start is based on time,” Brainerd co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “She certainly did that. She put herself in a great position. When the skate took off, it was amazing to see some minute and thirty seconds go by before anybody else leaves. That’s rare. To sit there and watch the whole field waiting there and she is long gone.”

Baird put down a 25:31 in the classic portion of the event. The next closest skier was Cloquet’s Charlotte Ripp who finished in 26:54.

“She was the second Brainerd girl out so she did have some girls to chase,” Brainerd co-head coach Chris Hanson said. “She ended up catching everybody fairly quickly with the interval start. She knew she was out in front and she had a minute cushion going out in the skate race. That also makes it challenging, too, because you don’t know if you’re pushing hard enough for that second leg. She still skied very well for that skate portion, but showed her talent in the classic race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t not love a kid who has such passion for a sport. Mary Claire Ryan

Baird wasn’t worried about times or places. She just wanted to have fun.

“I woke up in the morning and I said, ‘let’s go have fun,’” Baird said. “I just wanted to go have fun. I love hyping my teammates up before races. That’s one of my favorite things. If you ever come to see us race, you’ll probably see us dancing around with our poles and jumping up and down and having fun.”

Hanson said Baird’s strength is classic. But the reason is her experience and technique. Nordic skiing is something Baird has been doing since she was very young with her family. That early exposure gave Baird a head start compared to many of her teammates and opponents. Hanson foresees, however, as the freshman gets stronger that she’ll be even better than she already is.

“She’s still fairly young so she’s going to add that endurance and strength and the sky's the limit for her,” Hanson said. “Annelise has been skiing since she could probably walk. That gives her a little bit of an advantage. She’s been comfortable on skies for forever. She had an early start with competitive skiing and it makes her a great person to have on the team to use as a model. It’s kind of nice to send kids behind her and say ‘ski like this girl.’

In the skate portion of the Mora meet, Baird posted a 21:56 which was the third fastest time. She went on to win the event with a 47:27. Sartell’s Annabelle Tautges finished second in 48:50.

“Classic is very technical so you have to be able to get the correct glide and kick,” Baird said. “It’s such a technical thing. That course was kind of challenging because of the steep up-hills. It’s all about whether you get in the tracks and stride or get out of the tracks. Having that good technique going into that classic really gave me confidence.”

Mora was Baird’s second win of the season. She won the Maplelag Triangular Dec. 6 with a first-place time of 41:01.

She and teammate Ellie Brown teamed up to place second in the Moorhead Sprint Relay Event Nov. 29 at Detroit Mountain to open the season. The two combined for a 13:59.9.

“No. 1 she comes out of a family that skies from day one,” Ryan said. “I remember Annelise going around on little skies at the arboretum while we were practicing with the team. She has the passion and love for the sport. That is for sure. The thing is, to be successful in Nordic, you have to be a really good classic skier. It’s harder to be a good classic skier than it is a skate skier. She mastered a lot of that at a younger age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But her mental toughness is beyond compare. She wants it. You can’t not love a kid who has such passion for a sport. You can’t always coach that into a person to want to be this successful.”

As an eighth-grader, Baird placed 35th at the state meet to help the Warriors to fifth. Baird posted a 42:50.3 at her first-ever state meet. She was Brainerd’s third pursuit skier.

In the Section 8 meet, Baird placed fourth overall in 34:32.1. She was Brainerd’s second skier.

This year, Baird is looking to get back to state and not only earn All-State honors, but finish in the top 15. It’s a goal she said would be insane to obtain, but she said that’s her goal.

“She picked up where she left off last year with her good, solid state meet finish,” Hanson said. “She was motivated right after the state meet to come back again and also excited for the girls’ team. She’s analyzing all of the big star skiers in the state. She knows who her competitors are and she wants to go compete against them at state with as many teammates as possible.”

Baird is no stranger to state meets. She helped the Warriors cross-country team advance to the Class 3A State meet last fall. She finished 125th for Brainerd.

“This season has felt so much easier than last season,” Baird said. “I’m lifting more so I’m getting stronger, which is definitely helping with my skiing. Then state for cross-country, I just had so much of an aerobic base and that helps with classic skiing because that is very aerobic.”

Annelise Baird

Annelise Baird Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Sport: Nordic skiing

ADVERTISEMENT

Position: Pursuit

Year: Freshman

Age: 15

Height: 5-foot-5

Other sports: Cross-country, Track and field

Career Highlight: Helping the Warriors finish fifth in last year's State Nordic ski meet.

Favorite class: AP geography

Favorite food: Yogurt

Favorite movie: “The Chronicles of Narnia”

Favorite TV show: “The Simpsons”

Favorite musician: Either Taylor Swift or AJR

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Future plans: Ski in college, hopefully, the University of Vermont

Favorite athlete: Hopkins Nordic skier Sydney Drevlow

Parents: Heather and Owen Baird

Other notable performances

Nick Evanson, boys’ basketball, finished with 22 points in win over Sauk Rapids.

Johnny Pecarich, boys’ basketball, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals against Sauk Rapids.

Gavin Hoelzel, boys’ Alpine skiing, placed sixth at the Wild Mountain Invite with a 1:00.61.

Calia Chaney, girls’ Alpine skiing, placed eighth at the Wild Mountain Invite with a 1:05.13.

Elias Knapp, boys’ Nordic skiing, finished second at the Mora Meet with a pursuit time of 40:27.

