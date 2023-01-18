Warriors Athlete of Week: Kuepers keeps getting faster for Warriors

BRAINERD -- Mason Kuepers is an undefeated swimmer on an undefeated swimming and diving team.

And that doesn’t even begin to describe how dominant the Brainerd Warriors senior has been so far this season.

During the Warriors Section 8-2A True Team victory Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Brainerd Aquatic Center, Kuepers won the 50-yard freestyle in a pool-record time of 21.94. That was 0.83 seconds faster than the runner-up swimmer.

Kuepers accomplished the same feat in the 100 freestyle with a pool-record time of 48.24, which was 1.94 seconds faster than the runner-up.

“I was excited for True Team because it’s one of our first meets where we had some real competition,” Kuepers said. “We didn’t know how exactly it was going to pan out and it panned out really well. We were excited about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gives us a lot of confidence. A lot of our younger guys are really stepping into their roles in the middle-scoring spots and our top guys are having great years so far. It makes us excited for the meets we still have left this year.”

It’s so fun to coach talent and you win with talent and he’s got a ton of it. John Zemke

The 6-foot-5 varsity veteran helped Brainerd open the event with a first-place time of 1:41.96 in the 200 medley relay with Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption and Sam McCulley.

Last year Kuepers swam the anchor freestyle leg. This year he’s swimming the butterfly or third leg.

“It’s definitely different anchoring vs. trying to get the anchor person into the lead,” Kuepers said. “It’s a different position, but it’s kind of fun. And having a non-freestyle event in a typical all-freestyle lineup is kind of fun. It shakes it up a little bit so I like it.”

Kuepers final contribution to the team's victory Saturday was by leading off the first-place 200 freestyle relay. The foursome of Kuepers, Parker Tatge, Sumption and McCulley posted a 1:31.36.

“He’s so big and strong and his technique; he’s always concentrating on that,” Warriors head coach John Zemke said. “He looked extremely good Saturday. I was pleasantly surprised by his performance and his times and what he was able to do in his relays. He swam the butterfly in a 23.2. For a kid to go 23.2 in the freestyle let alone the butterfly is an incredible time. For him to do that as our third leg in that relay is just fantastic.”

In a dual meet victory over Fergus Falls, Kuepers won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.68 and the 100 free in 48.67. He helped the 200 and 400 free relays to first-place times as well.

“Mason might admit this, but he’s a little bit better as a leadoff because his starts are very good,” Zemke said. “As far as an anchor, last year we had to have him there. This year we have to have him do the butterfly for the medley. Then our thoughts for the 200 free relay is to have him go first and get into some open water. Have it clean and just make the last guy hang on. Mason really solidifies our relays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kueper did his usual medley relay, 50 free, 100 free and 200 free relay event schedule in Brainerd’s blowout win over St. Cloud Apollo Jan. 5. Kuepers placed first in both individual events and helped the relays to firsts.

During Brainerd’s Holiday Invite Dec. 17, Brainerd’s medley relay posted a first-place time of 1:42.0. Kuepers butterfly split was 23.35. He won the 50 free in 21.99. He won the 100 free in 48.87 and helped the 200 free relay to a first-place time of 1:32.98.

“I haven’t really had those perfect races yet and I haven’t been super rested yet,” Kueper said. “So I’m very confident I can still go faster. Not even just after our taper even.”

In last year’s Class 2A State Meet, Kuepers teamed with Thomas Ruhl, Tatge and Cade Rosenwald to place fourth in the medley relay with a 1:34.83. That same foursome swam a fourth-place time in the 200 free relay of 1:25.53.

Kuepers also placed sixth in the 100 free. He was the only junior in the championship final. Sophomore George Larson of Sartell was also in the final, but that’s who Kuepers beat twice during the True Team meet.

He also won the consolation championship with a ninth-place time of 21.59 in the 50 free.

Mason Kuepers

“I would say, I’m definitely excited for state,” Kuepers said. “But I’ve seen what happens when seniors focus too much on the end. What I’ve been trying to focus on this year is trying to take it one meet at a time and really enjoying the process. Whatever happens at state happens, but I’m hoping it’s going to be great. I’m not super worried or focused on it.”

Kuepers is following former teammate Rosenwald to St. Cloud State University next year. He and current teammate Cayden Sumption will both swim for the Huskies with Rosenwald.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the biggest thing was the coach and the team,” Kuepers said. “(SCSU head coach Jeff) Hegle is a great guy. The team felt super fun and friendly. It felt like the right pick for me. I talked to some other schools and they didn’t have the same welcoming feel. They’ve also been doing really well this year so I think it’s going to be a great fit for me.”

Said Zemke: “He’s extremely talented. St. Cloud State is going to get a great swimmer and a great kid next year. My good buddy Jeff is so excited about having Mason and Cayden coming down. He’s got Cade there now.

"But we can put Mason anywhere. His weakest event would be the 100 breaststroke, but if I put him in that, he would have a very good time. It’s so fun to coach talent and you win with talent and he’s got a ton of it.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Mason Kuepers

Mason Kuepers

Sport: Boys swimming and diving

Position: Relays, freestyles

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Height: 6-foot-5

Career highlight: Competing in last year’s Class 2A state swimming and diving meet

Other sports: Cross-country running

Grade-point average: 4.1

Favorite class: Economics

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite movie: "Avengers: Infinity War”

Favorite musician: AC/DC

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Future plans: Attend St Cloud Cloud State to major in business and swim

Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps

Parents: Steve and Alissa Kuepers

Other notable performances

Gavin Hoelzel, boys’ Alpine skiing, won the Detroit Lakes Invite with a time of 42.89.

Molly Hagelie, girls’ hockey, scored two goals in a victory over Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Breya Sawyer, girls’ hockey, finished with 16 saves in a 3-0 shutout of Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

John Pecarich, boys’ basketball, finished with 35 points against Eden Prairie, 20 against Sartell and 24 against Minnetonka.

Kade Stengrim, boys’ hockey, finished with two goals and an assist against Alexandria.

Josie Harguth, gymnastics, won the all-around with a 34.4 by winning the balance beam with a 9.3 and the floor with an 8.8 against Sauk Rapids.

Calia Chaney, girls Alpine skiing, won the MLK Sunrise race with a time of 1:16.1.

Easton Dircks, wrestling, finished the week 10-0 with six pins.