Warriors Athlete of Week: Peterson’s week capped off with game-winner and college signing

BRAINERD — It was a good week for present Macy Peterson and future Macy Peterson.

The senior center for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors girls’ hockey team helped her team to three straight wins improving the Warriors’ record to 5-2-1.

The varsity veteran also signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play Division I hockey at Post University in Connecticut last week.

“Hockey means everything to me,” Peterson said. “It’s my No. 1 sport. I’ve just loved it ever since I was little. My dad’s friend, I think, took me skating once and I’ve just loved it ever since. I was like 3.

“I just signed with Post and I’m excited to go out there and try something new. I actually played in a tournament in Pittsburgh with a fall team and they saw me out there and now I’m committed.”

Peterson said it was her speed that caught the eye of her future coaches. But as Warrior head coach Tate Rusk explains, it’s all the little things she does before, during and after practice that make her the player she is.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Macy Peterson skates up the ice against Armstrong/Cooper on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“She’s such a quiet leader on our team,” Rusk said. “She just goes out there and does her job. She basically leads by her contributions, but she is never negative. She never has bad body language. I never have to worry about her ever. I know her motor is always going to be going, but for her to create offense it’s her skating. Her skating is really good and it’s been getting better and better.

“Honestly, Macy is very simple. She’s the perfect example of the girl who comes before practice. She’s the first one on the ice and is the last one to leave. She stays for junior varsity practice and our younger girls see that and start developing a good work ethic. And now Macy is going Division I and hopefully, a young girl sees that and starts doing the little things like her.”

BLF rebounded from a tough 6-0 loss to Class 2A’s third-ranked Minnetonka Nov. 26 with a 2-1 overtime victory over Class 1A’s 17th-ranked River Lakes Stars Thursday, Dec. 1. It was the first of three straight games and it would be the first of three straight wins.

Hopefully, she can keep that up because it’s fun to watch and I know her team appreciates her work ethic and what she brings every day. Tate Rusk

On Friday, Dec. 2, Peterson registered a goal and three assists in the Warriors’ 5-0 victory over Duluth. She scored the game’s first goal at 9:10 of the first period and then assisted on the next three goals to build a 4-0 lead.

“After Minnetonka it really made us realize how we needed to keep going and keep pushing through,” Peterson said. “It was really exciting for me because we don’t have a lot of offense in some games. You get frustrated when you’re not creating offense. Once we are, it's really exciting and it gets us going a lot.”

Peterson’s first assist was to Lucy Peterson on the power play. On the season, Macy Peterson has two power-play goals and one assist.

“Right now our power play with her in the middle has been working extremely well for her,” Rusk said. “She’s starting to put the pieces together with how the power-play unit works and her role with it.”

Brainerd capped its three-game week with a 2-1 victory over Class 1A’s 10th-ranked Duluth Marshall Saturday, Dec. 3. It was Peterson’s power-play goal at 11:58 of the third period that turned into the game-winner. She was assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Pohlkamp.

“We had a lot of power plays (Saturday), but on that one, we bore down,” Peterson said. “I got a pass from Lucy and scored. It was definitely the most tiring game, but we powered through it and got all three wins.”

Said Rusk: “Macy right there, she just made a great shot and that’s where she is extremely talented in front of the net in tight. She’s one of our girls who can elevate the puck extremely well in those tight spaces, too. It’s extremely fitting for her to score that power-play goal. When she came in before the game on Thursday she told us she was going to go to Post University and we were extremely happy for her and congratulated her and then we told her now she can just focus on playing hockey and I think that’s what she’s doing right now. Hopefully, she can keep that up because it’s fun to watch and I know her team appreciates her work ethic and what she brings every day.”

Peterson leads BLF with nine points. She’s tallied five goals to go with four assists. She opened the season with a two-goal performance against Buffalo and tallied a goal and an assist against Robbinsdale/Armstrong/Cooper to help Brainerd out to a 2-1 season. The Warriors are now 5-2-1.

Brainerd/Little Falls junior forward Macy Peterson leads her teammates back to the bench to celebrate her first-period goal that gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the Section 8-2A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Alexandria. Eric Morken / Forum News Service

Last year in 29 games, Peterson tallied eight goals and eight assists as the Warriors advanced to the Class 2A state tournament. It’s where Peterson hopes to cap off her senior season before heading east to Connecticut.

“State was incredible,” Peterson said. “Especially because everyone thought that we weren’t going to make it. Even if we did lose both of our games it was still really exciting. Personally, I want to get back there so badly. We’re still working hard to try to get back there.”

Macy Peterson

Macy Peterson Kelly Humphrey

Sport: Girls’ hockey

Position: Center

Year: Senior

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-8

Career highlight: Scoring a goal in Brainerd/Little Falls 2-1 triple-overtime playoff loss to Alexandria as a sophomore

Other sports: Lacrosse

Grade-point average: 2.8

Favorite class: Economics

Favorite food: Spicy chili

Favorite movie: “Miracle”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Future plans: Attend Post University in Connecticut and play hockey

Favorite athlete: Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid

Parents: Melissa and Cory Peterson

