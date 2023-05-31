Warriors Athlete of Week: Sawyer first to reach century mark for Warriors

BRAINERD -- It wasn’t even on her radar when she first started playing girls' lacrosse.

Breya Sawyer became the first Brainerd Warrior to reach 100 career goals in a 15-4 victory over the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm’N Sabres May 24, to end the regular season of her senior year.

“No, definitely not,” Sawyer said when asked if it was a goal of hers to reach 100 career goals. “The only time I thought about it was this year and that’s it. I did know I was close after I was l was looking at my stats for some recruiting stuff for college.”

Sawyer began the game with 98 career goals. She reached 99 within the first three minutes to give Brainerd a 1-0 advantage.

Goal 100 came with 18:30 left in the first period to put Brainerd up 4-0.

“I was kind of whatever, but my teammates were pretty hyped so that was really fun,” Sawyer said. “It means a lot. The sport is still super new in Brainerd and this just helps us kind of get on the radar a little more and feels like we are progressing to be more like the city teams.”

Sawyer added another first-period goal for the hat trick. The senior forward matched her scoring output with three more goals in Brainerd’s 16-5 victory in the Section 8 opening round Monday, May 29. The opponent was again Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

“You can tell that Breya has been a part of this program since before it was started,” Brainerd head coach Mata Agre said. “She plays like it. She is a phenomenal player and she understands the game. She understands how things are supposed to be run and what practice should look like and what a game should look like. She notices a lot of different things and, I think, as a first-year coach last year, it was really nice. She wasn’t afraid to share the way that she sees the game.

“I also think, she is a forward for us and plays attack, but she is a goalie on the girls’ hockey team so she can see the game from the defensive side, which is really huge, especially being an attacker.”

Sawyer was a five-year varsity starter for the girls' hockey team and she admitted she can pick up on goalie tendencies while playing lacrosse.

“Yes, I think so,” Sawyer said. “I think goaltending is just a different style of play in any kind of game. I think the goalie is pretty much the same as it is in hockey position-wise and angle-wise.”

The key to Sawyer’s scoring prowess is just getting open and staying open she said. She said she just tries to defeat the defender on her what she really likes to do is score a wrap-around goal past the goalie. A big influence for her was former teammate Brynne Folden.

“I would say I’ve developed my scoring quite a bit,” Sawyer said. “Brynne Folden had a big impact on me. She was able to go to the net pretty good and it just helped me to try and be the same way.”

Sawyer will attend the College of St. Benedict next year. She’ll study pre-dentistry and also play lacrosse. She hasn’t ruled out returning to the hockey sheet to reclaim her fame in the net.

“I knew I wanted to play sports in college,” Sawyer said. “I’ll probably try out for the hockey team, too. We’ll see. I really liked the coach a lot and the facilities are super nice and the campus, too. It’s a really good school academically.

“The first thing that got me looking at St. Ben’s was the assistant hockey coach watched one of our games and gave my coach their information. I was talking to the hockey coach, but they have too many goalies so I have to try out. That’s what brought my attention there. Then I talked to the lacrosse coach because I figured I might as well play team sports.”

In a loss to Monticello May 19, Sawyer scored one of the two Warrior goals. Three days earlier, Sawyer scored again to help Brainerd to a 3-2 victory over Big Lake. She scored again in a 17-5 win over Rocori May 12 and scored two goals in a loss to Grand Rapids May 10.

“She’s able to score so much because she’s able to see the whole field and isn’t afraid to take advantage of opportunities,” Agre said. “She’s also really good at protecting the ball. You don’t see her dropping the ball often. Even if she has four people on her and she goes to net she’s not going to lose the ball. She knows that even if she doesn’t score, she can pull back and she’ll still have the ball and she believes in herself.

“I think a lot of times with new players is they are more afraid and the ball gets dropped and it’s a turnover. Breya doesn’t have many turnovers when she goes to goal and she’s not afraid to go to goal.”

Agre couldn’t stress enough how big Sawyer’s 100th-career goal was. It came on senior night. On the last regular season game at Adamson Field.

“That is huge for our program,” Agre said. “Not many players across the state are going to see 100 goals for their career so I think that is something that really needs to be recognized. I really want to congratulate Breya on it.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Breya Sawyer

Breya Sawyer Kelly Humphrey

Sport: Girls lacrosse

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-4

Career highlight: Scoring her 100th career goal against Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Other sports: Girls' hockey and soccer

Favorite class: Human Biology

Favorite food: Peanut butter toast with bananas

Favorite movie: “Miracle”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite restaurant: El Tequila Mexican Restaurant

Future plans: Attend St. Ben’s and study pre-dentistry and minor in biology and play lacrosse

Favorite athlete: Kirill Kaprizov

Parents: Robbie Sawyer and Shena Matrious

Other notable performances

Izzy Olson, girls’ golf, won the Central Lakes Conference Championship with a two-day 143.

Dawson Ringler, boys’ golf, opened the Central Lakes Conference Championship with a first-place 73 at Rich Spring Golf Course.

Lacy Busch, softball, went 2-3 with a run and an RBI against Sartell.

Brenna Deason, girls’ track and field, won the 100-meter dash and pole vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship.

Brandon Stark, boys’ track and field, won the 400-meter dash and placed second in the 200 dash and helped Brainerd’s 4x200 relay to first at the Central Lakes Conference Championship.

Cora Clough, girls’ track and field, won the 200-meter dash and finished second in the high jump at the Central Lakes Conference championships.

Elsa Borchert, softball, went 2-3 with three RBIs in a 3-0 win over St. Cloud.

