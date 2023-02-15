Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Carlson carving up opponents on the mat

BRAINERD -- Shane Carlson was not having it.

After a sixth-place showing in the Class 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament ended his freshman year sooner than he hoped, the Brainerd Warrior spent the summer on the road traveling to Detroit Lakes, to Rice, to Scoring Edge Wrestling Center north of Brainerd.

The work paid off as he won the 16-under state titles for both freestyle and Greco-Roman over the summer. The confidence and work transferred into the high school season as well.

“After last year, he wrestled a lot more out of season than he ever has before,” Warriors head coach Mikkey White said. “He was successful at it. He put quite a bit more time on the mat competitively. I think it not only gave him the extra time, but it got him some confidence. We’re seeing him this year, rather than being a wrestler who relies on big throws, which were actually really fun to watch, but sometimes got him into trouble; He still has that in his arsenal, but he’s a more well-rounded wrestler and that’s been the biggest improvement and biggest change we’ve noticed.”

Carlson called his freshman year, “not the best season ever.” Instead of blaming anyone, he went to work. Winning state over the summer injected the confidence he needed to bring that work to the Warrior practice room.

“I feel like being a complete wrestler, that means you can wrestle anyone,” Carlson said. “You can wrestle the best kids in the state and it’s going to be a close match. Really anybody out there. It means you’re a decent wrestler and you know what you’re doing all the way around.

“I think I’ve improved the most on my feet and taking shots. I just think you have to be very disciplined and it takes a lot of practice. You need a lot of reps.”

Carlson concluded the regular season by winning the 182-pound title at the Leopold Haglund Individual Tournament.

Shane is a kid who we can almost rely on for six points every time he hits the mat. Mikkey White

He opened with a 2:53 technical fall over Hibbing’s Drew Shay. Carlson advanced to the finals with a 3-1 decision over Waconia’s Cooper Jahnke.

In the finals, Carlson survived with a 10-8 overtime win over Wayzata’s Isaiah Schmitz.

“I knew my finals match was going to be tough,” Carlson said. “He was a senior committed to Concordia. He was a decent wrestler, but after about the first two minutes I kind of figured out what he liked to do and that gave me some confidence to beat him.”

White said that confidence continues to grow for Carlson and he can see it.

“It sure looks like he’s confident,” White said. “When he goes out there and wrestles, he’s not afraid of anybody. Part of that is the confidence he has in his own abilities and the success that he’s had. This is perfect timing for where he’s at mentally.

“He’s a chop-wood, carry-water kid. That’s exactly what he is. He just gets it done, however, it needs to be done. That's why we can rely on him. He just goes out there and this is work. This is the job that needs to be done and I’m going to go out and do it.”

Carlson will enter the postseason with a 35-6 overall record. Of his wins, 16 have been pins with two technical falls. The rest of his wins have been by decision.

He collected a 24-18 record as a freshman and was 19-17 as an eighth grader. Carlson secured his 75th career win with a 1:40 pin over St. Cloud Tech’s Batuo Teboh to end Brainerd’s dual-meet season Feb. 9.

In the match before, Carlson pinned Delvin Roberts of Fergus Falls in 30 seconds.

In Brainerd’s last home regular season action, Carlson won by forfeit over Sauk Rapids and recorded a 1:26 pin over Rocori’s Stephen Roos Feb. 2.

“Right now, I’m really confident,” Carlson said. “I know my section is going to be tough, but I’m really confident that I’m going to make it to state this year. I felt like not making it to state last year was a lot of motivation for me and really made me want to go to state.”

Even as a freshman, Carlson was a pinning machine. Of his 24 wins, half were by pins. He added four major decisions. He was seventh on the team with 140 team points. As an eighth-grader, Carlson tallied 11 pins out of his 19 wins. He scored 95 team points.

“It’s huge because we need every point that we can get,” White said. “Shane is a kid who we can almost rely on for six points every time he hits the mat. He is a wrestler that goes out and works toward a pin every single time. Throughout this season when we’ve had some holes in our lineup, we’ve needed every single point that we can get and he’s done that for us.”

Those extra points will come in handy when the Warriors travel to Moorhead to face the No. 4 seeded Spuds in the Section 8-3A Team Quarterfinals. The No. 5 seeded Warriors fell to Moorhead during the regular season, but Brainerd is healthy and sporting a full lineup heading into that dual 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“I believe, when we have our full lineup and everybody is healthy, I believe we’ll beat Moorhead,” Carlson said. “I think we can beat a lot of teams when we have our full lineup.”

Against Moorhead, Carlson pinned Jack Olstad in 1:30 just more extra points for the Warrior sophomore.

Shane Carlson

Sport: Wrestling

Position: 182-pounds

Year: Sophomore

Age: 16

Height: 5-foot-8

Career highlight: Beating Class 2A’s fourth-ranked Damon Ferguson of Thief River Falls this year

Other sports: Football

Grade-point average: 2.9

Favorite class: Welding

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite movie: “Rocky III”

Favorite TV show: “Squid Game”

Favorite musician: White Floor

Favorite restaurant: Green Lantern Bar and Grill

Future plans: Hopes to wrestle at college or attend trade school and take over the family farm

Favorite athlete: Former Crosby-Ironton and North Dakota State University wrestler Hayden Zillmer

Parents: Kevin and Andrea Carlson

Other notable performances

Macy Peterson, girls’ hockey, finished with three goals against Bemidji.

Peyton LeMieur, girls’ hockey, finished with two goals and two assists against Bemidji.

Brady Johnson, boys’ hockey, finished with three goals and six assists against Willmar.

John Finnegan, boys’ hockey, finished with two goals and five assists against Willmar.

John Pecarich, boys’ basketball, finished with 27 points against St. Cloud Apollo and 24 points against Sauk Rapids.

Landon Brotherton, adapted floor hockey, finished with three goals against Maple Grove.

Owen Olsen, adapted floor hockey, finished with three goals against Maple Grove.

Aiden Olsen, adapted floor hockey, finished with two goals and five assists against Maple Grove.

Calia Chaney, Alpine skiing, advanced to state with a seventh-place finish in the Section 5 meet.

Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp, Nordic skiing, combined to win the Section 8 sprint relay title in 13:44.3.

Isabelle Smith and Cally Robertson, Nordic skiing, combined to win the Section 8 sprint relay title in 16:08.4.

Annalise Baird, Nordic skiing, won the Section 8 pursuit title.

Nick Evanson, boys’ basketball, finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block against St. Cloud Apollo and 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Sauk Rapids.

Mason Kuepers, boys’ swimming and diving, earned all-conference honors by winning 50- and 100-yard freestyles and helped the 200 medley and 200 free to second-place finishes.

Easton Dricks, wrestling, finished the week 4-0 with two pins and won the 132-pound championship at the Leopold Haglund Invite.

Isaiah Jillson, wrestling, finished the week 5-0 with three pins and won the 145-pound championship at the Leopold Haglund Invite.