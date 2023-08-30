Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ doubles team paired perfectly

BRAINERD -- It didn’t start as expected, but ever since an opening match loss, the tandem of Claire Erdal and Ericah Folden have found their game.

The Brainerd Warriors returning No. 1 doubles team opened with a 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 loss to Foley. The sting of the loss didn’t last long as they dispatched Grand Rapids’ Emma Moran-Abby Zimmer 6-0, 6-0 later in the home triangular Aug. 22.

Erdal, a senior, and Folden, a junior, handled the No. 1 doubles duties for Brainerd all of last season. The pair helped Brainerd to a 21-3 overall record and a Central Lakes Conference title with an 8-0 record among those teams.

Erdal said one key to the duo’s success is how their games complement each other.

“I think I have a better forehand and she has a better backhand,” Erdal said. “Really, we just go really well together. Our communication is really good as well. I couldn’t ask for somebody to compliment me better with what I have weaknesses in and she has strengths in.”

Warriors head coach Lisa Salo said another key to her No. 1 doubles team’s success is how they prepare for a match.

“They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and they know each other’s personalities,” Salo said. “They know what helps each other during a match so if one of them needs a boost the other player knows what to say and what to do. They talk about it. They prepare ahead of time, obviously with their shots, but they also talk about those little things like what each other needs. They talk about being patient during a match. They talk about those little pieces that are so significant to success.”

They are both powerful, aggressive and athletic They know how to put the ball away. Lisa Salo

While they constantly analyze their own game, the two also dissect their opponents before and during a match to find advantages.

“We like to think about how our matches from last year went and what we did well at and what we did bad,” Folden said. “We try to analyze our opponents during every warm-up and figure out what their strengths are and figure out how we can expose them and how we can use our strengths to benefit us as well.

“In between every point we talk and try to figure out how we could have done that point better and what we can do to help us control the game instead of them.”

At the Chisago Lakes Triangular Aug. 23, Erdal-Folden recorded another 6-0, 6-0 victory against Forest Lake and downed Chisago Lakes’ No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 6-2.

“I think it has a lot to do with our chemistry, honestly,” Erdal said. “We played last year together, but it’s not just that. We’re really close friends as well. We know each other very well.”

The Erdal-Folden connection teamed up at the Delano Quad to finish 2-0. They split for one dual with Erdal losing a No. 2 singles match and Folden falling at No. 1 doubles with Lila Collins.

“Having played together last year, I think it gives us an advantage over other teams,” Folden said. “We can already start off from where we were last year and keep building and improving where other people might have to start from scratch. I see a lot of potential for us individually and as a team as well just to keep improving and grow toward that section play at the end of the season.”

The Warriors team hopes to do some damage this season as it returns to Section 8-2A after two years in Section 7-2A. Having the No. 1 doubles slot secured is a huge plus to the rest of the Warriors’ lineup.

“They are both powerful, aggressive and athletic,” Salo said. “They know how to put the ball away. It certainly does help to know who we are going to put in this position. We just have opportunities to really groom or move girls to other positions so they can be successful, too. We’re a strong team in both singles and doubles, but we’ve always been strong in doubles.

“Knowing Claire and Ericah are our No. 1 doubles team, then we are able to focus on the other doubles teams.”

The two aren’t just banking on last year’s success, however. Both put in the work to improve their individual games as well as the team.

“I think our consistency is what we’ve improved a lot,” Erdal said. “I think last year we weren't as consistent or we wouldn’t place the ball where we wanted to right away. I think we’ve also gotten a lot better at just being able to outlast our opponent and to hit shots that count.”

The pair finished 21-7 last season and after a 5-1 start are 26-8 as a doubles team. Last year, they competed in the Section 7-2A individual tournament and have high hopes to make a bigger splash in the Section 8-2A doubles tournament this season.

“Our goal is to definitely be better than we were last year and get farther in the section tournament than we did last year,” Erdal said. “We did make it pretty far, but being this is my last year, just definitely have fun, but to get as far as we can and do as best as we can do.”

Folden believes they’re prepared to do just that.

“Playing these tough teams early really gets us focused,” Folden said. “For example, Claire and I played against Elk River at the very beginning in a scrimmage and it honestly taught us a lot about how we need to concentrate on every point equally and we can’t allow ourselves to not give it our all every single point. I think these high-level teams that we’re playing allow us to learn and get us prepared for section play. I think Claire and I are up for the challenge.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Claire Erdal

Claire Erdal

Sport: Girls tennis

Position: No. 1 doubles

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Height: 5-foot-4

Career highlight: Their play in last year’s Section 7-2A Individual doubles tournament

Grade-point average: 4.2

Favorite class: AP U.S. History

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite movie: “Blank Panther”

Favorite TV show: “All American”

Favorite musician: Drake

Favorite restaurant: Raising Cane's

Future plans: Attend college followed by medical school and hopes to continue to play tennis

Favorite athlete: Justin Jefferson

Parents: Stacy and Paul Erdal

Ericah Folden

Ericah Folden

Sport: Girls tennis

Position: No. 1 doubles

Year: Junior

Age: 16

Height: 5-foot-7

Career highlight: Their play in last year’s Section 7-2A Individual doubles tournament and playing varsity as an eighth-grader

Other sports: Girls hockey, softball

Grade-point average: 4.2

Favorite class: AP Human Geography

Favorite food: Fillet mignon

Favorite movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Favorite TV show: “Friends”

Favorite musician: Queen

Favorite restaurant: El Tequila Mexican Restaurant

Future plans: Wants to play hockey in college and pursue a medical degree

Favorite athlete: Lisa Marvin, former University of North Dakota hockey player

Parents: Brian and Jodee Folden