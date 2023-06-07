Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Kappes caps off career in style

BRAINERD -- For three seasons Shane Jordan has penciled No. 1, Josie Kappes, position 8 at the top of his softball lineup card.

And for three seasons that was the right move.

The Brainerd Warriors senior concluded her high school career by going 5-of-7 with two doubles, three runs and three stolen bases in her final two games. Brainerd fell to Moorhead in the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket to finish the season 18-6.

“It wasn’t as successful in terms of the books, but this season was so much fun,” Kappes said. “It was a great way to end my softball career as a Warrior. We had so much fun as a team. We just bonded. We did a lot of other stuff outside of softball. We went down to watch Clare Ceynowa at the University of Minnesota. We would hang out after practice. It was just a lot of fun. That’s the best way I can put it.”

It would have been hard to match Kappes’ junior season as the Warriors played in the Class 4A State Championship game and finished the year 26-1. Kappes hit .398 from her leadoff position with 33 total hits, three doubles, three triples, eight RBIs and 32 runs scored. Her on-base percentage was .505 with a .506 slugging percentage.

Against St. Micheal-Albertville Tuesday, May 30, in the winner’s bracket final, Kappes went 3-4 with three singles. She moved to second all three times thanks to a stolen base and scored all three times.

The three stolen bases gave her 29 for the season without being caught. Kappes finished with 63 career stolen bases. She was caught stealing just twice.

Being a leader is nice because I know my team trusts me so I can trust myself to make the play. Josie Kappes

“I think the confidence came from the experience that I had,” Kappes said. “Just knowing that a lot of people aren’t going to be able to get me out. My coaches, too. If Jordan gives me the steal sign I know that I’m going to make it. Just that gives me a lot of confidence.”

Jordan enjoyed the explosiveness of Kappes on the base paths and how it forced the defense to adjust.

“Her savviness is amazing,” Jordan said. “She’s super lightning fast obviously, but she has a lot of softball smarts. Working on her timing to allow her to get off base as soon as the pitcher is letting go of the ball and just being smart with her base running and always being able to take advantage of taking extra bases. Sometimes she even had to stop at a base when she should have had the next one because not everyone is as fast as she is.”

Against Moorhead Thursday, June 1, Kappes doubled twice. She finished with four on the season. She added a triple and finished with a .440 batting average. In 84 at-bats, she collected 37 hits. But as defenses adjusted to her bunting and slap hitting, Kappes had to adjust, too.

“I just tried to get on anyway that I can,” Kappes said. “Whether it’s a walk or a base hit and toward the end of the season when a lot of the infields crashed in, I worked to really focus on power hitting and making it into the outfield to bust past that infield the best I could.”

Kappes scored 34 times and drove in 12 runs. She was hit by a pitch four times and walked nine times compared to just eight strikeouts. She finished with an on-base percentage of .515 and a slugging percentage of .512.

“Her speed allows her to be successful in all three ways to get on base,” Jordan said. “Her bunting, slapping and then hitting for power, which she did late in the season. She hit a couple of gappers. A defense has to be really good when she bunts to get it. Throw it and get her out because she is so fast. Then if the defense decides to bring their corners in or bring in the second baseman and leave the first baseman back she has good hand-eye coordination to be able to slap it past those infielders and get on base that way.

“Of course, if teams are going to try and take away the small ball, then we’ll just let her swing away and hit for power and she was able to do that as well.”

The speedy center fielder finished with 20 putouts and one assist in the field. She had two errors for a .913 fielding percentage. But she was the quarterback of the outfield. She was a captain of the entire team and was an assistant captain as a junior and captain as a senior for the girls’ hockey team.

“It really makes the game that much more fun knowing that the team relies on you,” Kappes said. “It is pressure knowing that they expect you to make the play, but at the same time, I feel like I fed off that pressure. Being a leader is nice because I know my team trusts me so I can trust myself to make the play.

“I think it’s just the experience that I have and I’ve played with those girls for so long. I just know as a team we need to stay light and loose. I watched my dad do it as a coach and I think I just picked up on that. It doesn’t have to be a coach that does that and sometimes it’s even better if it’s coming from a player. I just want to keep everybody in a good mood and the energy high.”

Kappes was selected to play for the Class 4A team in the 34th annual Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-Star Series. She was also named to the Class 4A All-State Second Team.

“As a Warrior Athletic Department, we have our core values,” Jordan said. “She checks all of those boxes as a player on the field, off the field and within the community. As a coach, I was really fortunate to be able to coach her because she does all of those things and is such a great leader for our team.”

Josie Kappes

Josie Kappes Kelly Humphrey

Sport: Softball

Position: Center field

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Height: 5-foot

Career highlight: Playing in last year’s Class 4A State Championship softball game

Other sports: Girls' hockey

Grade-point average: 3.85

Favorite class: English

Favorite food: Grilled chicken Alfredo

Favorite movie: “Miracle”

Favorite TV show: “New Girl”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite restaurant: The Barn

Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University and try out for the softball team.

Favorite athlete: Former Warrior teammate Kasia Kroll

Parents: Cassie and Steve Kappes

Other notable performances

Brandon Stark, boys’ track and field, won the 400- and 800-meter runs at the Section 8-3A meet.

Brenna Deason, girls’ track and field, won the 100-meter dash and pole vault and was part of a first-place relay at the Section 8-3A meet.

Dylan Gross, boys’ track and field, won the Section 8-3A shot put title.

Joe Smith, boys’ track and field, won the Section 8-3A pole vault title.

Cora Clough, girls’ track and field, won the Section 8-3A high jump title.

Izzy Olson, girls’ golf, tied for fourth in the Section 8-3A Tournament to qualify for state.

Isaac Hanson, baseball, struck out nine of six shutout innings to pitch Brainerd over Moorhead in Section 8-4A playoffs. Also finished 1-2 with two walks. Went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored against Bemidji.