Warriors Athlete of Week: Wins keep rolling in for Warriors’ Jillson

BRAINERD -- After a year of almosts, Isaiah Jillson is ready for his time.

The Brainerd Warriors wrestler finished second in last year’s Paul Bunyan Invite and just missed the Class 3A State Individual Tournament by placing third in his weight class.

This year, however, the senior has a confidence he hasn’t had before and it’s showing on the mat.

Jillson landed the top seed for the 152-pound bracket of last weekend’s Paul Bunyan. This time he didn’t just make the finals, but won them with a 14-5 major decision over Becker’s Ethan Duncombe.

“I was pretty confident,” Jillson said about going into the Bunyan. “I’m ranked pretty high in the state. I knew I was going to face some good competition, but I was pretty confident that I had a good chance to win. I knew I had to come into the tournament hot and get some points on the board. I was just confident. A big key in wrestling is you have to be confident in your moves and confident in your shots.”

Jillson’s road to the final included a 2:21 pin a 5:31 technical fall and a 2-1 decision over close friend and offseason workout partner Sawyer Simmons of Royalton/Upsala.

“He’s one of my really good friends,” Jillson said. “I’ve been training with him for the past six years. Every weekend I wrestle him so we’re really good friends. We know each other’s moves and everything. I was just a little bit worried about him. I knew it was going to be a close match because we knew each other so well.”

He’s doing exactly what he needs to do to be a leader and to get better. Mikkey White

The Bunyan championship pushed Jillson’s record to 9-0 as he opened the season winning the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Invite at Wadena. Jillson opened with a tech fall and scored a 3-0 decision over United North Central’s Hank Tellers. He then topped Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie’s David Revering 5-2 in the finals

“He’s having a great start to his season,” Warrior head coach Mikkey White said. “He’s got more confidence in the way that he’s wrestling right now. He’s wrestling more physically. We see that in flashes in the past, but he’s been really consistent with it this year already. I think that’s been one of the biggest differences. That confidence level he’s bringing to every match and just that physicality.”

The quick start is a product of the motivation Jillson had following a 3-2 loss in the Section 8-3A semifinals to Moorhead’s Evan Fankhanel.

“Last year’s Bunyan wasn’t too frustrating for me because the guy I lost to was really good, but sections really hit hard,” Jillson said. “I was seeded second in the bracket. I was supposed to go to state as the bracket went and I suffered an overtime loss in the semifinals so it was a hard one to lose. It just motivated me to work harder in practice and achieve my goals this year.”

Jillson’s goal is to place at state.

According to The Guillotine’s Dec. 8 rankings, Jillson is No. 3 at 145 pounds. He is one of three Warriors ranked. He entered the season with more than 120 victories and could end the year with the most career victories of any Warrior wrestler.

“I know rankings don’t play a huge role in wresting, but they have me ranked at third right now so I think that’s just a confidence boost, too,” Jillson said. “Knowing I’ve already beat some of the top-ranked kids in the state helps too. Sawyer was ranked eighth. The kid I wrested against at the Wadena Tournament was ranked fifth. Knowing I can compete against those top-ranked kids is nice.

“I do enjoy having that target on my back, too. I do like letting people know who I am. A lot of kids look at rankings and I like them knowing that I’m ranked.”

Said White: “He’s exactly what you want from a leader in your room. He works hard on every drill. He’s encouraging other guys to work hard. He’s pushing through every sprint and he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to be a leader and to get better.”

Jillson got into wrestling by watching his older brother wrestle. His father wrestled in high school as well so it’s been a family affair from the start, but near the end of this high school career the biggest difference for the varsity veteran is his confidence.

Brainerd's Isaiah Jillson wins the title at 152 against Becker's Ethan Duncombe during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s definitely playing a big key in my wrestling,” Jillson said. “I’m just going out there and wrestling every kid like he’s the best. I’m treating all the kids the same.

“In my opinion, I have good technique and speed mainly.”

Said White: “He puts the time in. He works really hard in the offseason. He’s intentional in trying to get better. When it’s time to work, he works. He’s a talented wrestler and he’s somebody who has been doing this for a long time. It’s just kind of all coming together. I know he’s been successful for a long time, but we’re hoping to see that kind of jump to another level this year and try to dominate.”

Isaiah Jillson

Sport: Wrestling

Position: 152 pounds

Year: Senior

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-8

Career highlight: Advancing to state as a freshman

Favorite class: Foods

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite movie: “The Lion King”

Favorite musician: Any kind of rap

Favorite restaurant: The Boulder Tap House

Future plans: Undecided, might wrestle in college or attend a trade school

Favorite athlete: Hayden Zillmer

Parents: Shawn and Sarah Jillson

