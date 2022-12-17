Women’s College Basketball: Defense gives Raiders 71-57 win over Minnesota State

BRAINERD — Kalli Papenfuss stuffed the stat sheet Friday, Dec. 16.

The Central Lakes College freshman from Crosby-Ironton was close to a quadruple double as she recorded 21 points, 13 steals, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Raiders 71-57 win over Minnesota State.

“She is just a good teammate,” CLC head coach Krystal Brodeen said. “I told her she has to score more and I think she listened to me.”

Papenfuss didn’t know she was close to a quadruple double until she saw the stats at the end of the game.

“It makes me a little mad,” she said with a smile. “I was close and it would’ve been cool.”

The Raiders used a full-court zone press to force the Spartans into 32 turnovers and scored 18 points off those turnovers.

“We just really focused on competing,” Brodeen said. “We started out thinking we would be a hot offensive team this year with the girls we have, but we are just hungry to play on defense.”

Papenfuss added: “We were just really aggressive with our press tonight because we practiced it more. I think we just wanted to focus on it more.”

It was a balanced scoring attack for CLC as four players finished in double figures. Alyssa Torgerson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jacey Ryberg poured in 16 points and Johnalisse Morales tallied 11 off the bench for the Raiders.

“We are definitely not a selfish team,” Brodeen said. “A lot of these girls have not been role players before, especially in high school, so building up their confidence has taken a little bit. But now it’s starting to pay off because they are sharing the ball.”

The Raiders held a 20-13 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, CLC rained in five 3-pointers to take a 39-32 lead into halftime.

“We practiced a lot this week on swinging the ball and giving our shooters more time so they don’t feel rushed,” Brodeen said. “There were a couple games where we only shot 10 3s and I think we went 0-for-10 in one game. So I just told them to keep at it.”

As a team the Raiders shot 43.1% from the field and held the Spartans to 38.2% shooting. The Raiders led by as many as 14.

The Spartans were led by Lindsey Kurz who scored 16 off the bench. Pierz native Emily Dehler recorded 13 points for Minnesota State.

The Raiders are back home Saturday, Dec. 17, against Riverland, who beat Rainy River Friday.

“Riverland likes to shoot 3s and press,” Brodeen said. “That’s something we’ve been working on. Our press break has not been that great. If we can break their press and lock down and feed it inside I think we will be successful.”

Minnesota State 13 19 13 12 — 57

Central Lakes 20 19 18 14 — 71

MINNESOTA STATE

Lindsey Kurz 16, Brooke Finken 10, Ashley Dreger 7, Meg Moberg 2, Itzel Salazar 6, Emily Dehler 13, Keely Foley 3. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 10-13 (76.9%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 2, Kalli Papenfuss 21, Johnalisse Morales 11, Anessa Davis 2, Alyssa Torgerson 19, Jacey Rydberg 16. FG 28-65 (43.1%), FT 9-16 (56.3%). 3-point 6-26 (23.1%). Overall: 3-5. Next: hosts Riverland 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

