Wresting: Warriors girls wrestling gets big boost from area veterans

BRAINERD — Like an Olympic gold medalist, Abby Ervasti is in high demand.

That’s because the soon-to-be Verndale senior is a state champion after claiming the 138-pound girls' wrestling title last March.

What followed was a phone call from Brainerd’s Layne Danielson who spear-headed, organized and coached the first girls' wrestling program at Brainerd last winter. Danielson managed about 19 student-athletes at the middle school level. In hopes of continuing to grow the sport and also providing state-champion caliber instruction, Danielson invited Ervasti to run the first all-girls wrestling camp at Brainerd Monday and Tuesday.

“I think it went really well,” Ervasti said. “I was kind of nervous going into it because I had only done a couple of other camps with kids. I hadn’t done anything with middle schoolers. There was a great turnout.

“A lot of them have really great potential, which is awesome to see. Even the ones who said it was their first time did super great. A lot of them looked kind of shell-shocked at how different of a sport it is and a lot of things they had never done before. It was great to see them try.”

Ervasti started wrestling when she was four after her older brother Gideon brought home a flyer to try wrestling when he was five. He tried wrestling and she wanted to follow because she wanted to be just like him.

As a sophomore, both Ervasti and her brother finished as state runners-up before this past season when Ervasti secured her first state title.

“I absolutely love it,” Ervasti said. “I love competing, but I also enjoy coaching and it’s amazing to be that role model that I never had. When I was young like that, there weren’t older girls I could look up to. I absolutely love showcasing my skills to these younger girls and giving them guidance and someone to look up to.”

Abby Ervasti celebrates after winning her state title Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Ervasti was the head clinician for the camp. She brought with her fellow female wrestler and recent Wadena-Deer Creek graduate Madelyn Gallant, who advanced to state as a junior and just missed state this past season. Gallant will be attending Northland Community and Technical College next fall and she’ll also be wrestling.

“I think it went really well,” Gallant. “It was really cool to see that many girls in one room, especially young girls. Their program really is off to a good start if they have those kinds of numbers right now.

“I think maybe half had been on the middle school team the year prior, but there were a few that were brand new and they definitely gave it their all. They all worked really hard and they were all smiling even though Abby and I were putting them to work.

“It was a lot of fun. I’m really glad I got the opportunity to go. It’s always fun to see people excited to learn.”

Anilyse Bundy, left, and Elizabell Cox wrestle Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the first girls wrestling camp offered through Brainerd Community Education. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Danielson said seven of the 19 girls who participated in the camp were brand new to the sport. He said the ability to build off of the inaugural girls’ wrestling season was important in building a strong program.

“I wanted to do a camp rather than go to one because the girls are young and I don’t want to do a lot of overnight camps,” Danielson said. “With travel, it costs a lot and we could do this with a really minimal price and we were able to bring them in and they were fantastic. Abby’s friend Maddy was a bonus. I didn’t even know she was coming until the day before. We had two clinicians in there and they were both fantastic. This is something that I want to do every year. It’s really convenient and it’s easier for parents, too. We can go and get kids exposed to the sport and give kids who want to try out wrestling an opportunity while also providing the kids who have been in it a chance to get better. Plus, we can build that camaraderie as a team.”

Danielson said the feedback from his girls was positive other than they weren’t in wrestling shape and they were sore. He said the young Warriors were happy for the opportunity to learn about wrestling, but also to meet the two older wrestlers.

“We did a little question and answer session and the girls had all kinds of questions for them,” Danielson said. “It was really neat to see and (the clinicians) were so mature for as young as they are. They were talking about their goal-setting. They said you can’t just be satisfied with wanting to go out and try harder. Abby said that’s not a goal. She said you need to be goal-oriented and you need to have steps to it. They both kept notebooks and wrote down things and so they did a really nice job. I could not have penned it any better script-wise. It was just perfect.”

The end goal is to create a varsity girls wrestling program in Brainerd. Danielson believes Brainerd is doing it correctly by building from the ground up to create a sustained program, but he hopes the decision to create the program comes soon because he doesn’t want to leave anyone who wants to try it out.

Abby Ervasti of the Bertha-Hewitt/Vendale/Parkers Prairie Raiders runs to her coaches after winning the 138-pound state title Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“They have great potential, especially because most of the girls are seventh graders or around that age,” Ervasti said. “They have plenty of time to grow in the sport, which is amazing to see versus if they would start as a freshman or a sophomore.”

Gallant agreed: “I think they definitely have a promising future, especially with this many young girls. If they all stick with it and keep recruiting they should be excited. I know their coaches were very excited to be starting a program. They have a very great future.”

