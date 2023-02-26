Wrestling: 6 Warriors going to state

ST. CLOUD — Six Warriors are going to state.

Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all won their respective weight classes in the Section 8-3A Individual Tournament to reach the state tournament Saturday, Feb. 25.

Eli Wiskow

Isaiah Germann and Cade Ostrowski finished second in their weight class to also advance to state.

Hank LeClair was the lone Little Falls Flyer to reach state with his title at 195.

Isaiah Jillson

Brainerd Results

106: 6-Jackson Berhow 1-3

113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-2

120: 3-Jaxson DeRosier 3-2

126: 2-Cade Ostrowski 3-1

132: 1-Easton Dircks 2-0

138: 2-Isaiah Germann 3-1

145: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0

152: 5-Gabe Jukish 2-2

170: 4-Damien Bentho 1-2

182: 1-Shane Carlson 2-0

195: 6-Ethan Kosloski 1-3

220: 1-Eli Wiskow 3-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Shane Carlson

Little Falls Results

106: Leighton Odegard 0-2

113: 6-Ethan Zellers 1-3

120: 4-Cassidy Okerman 2-2

126: 3-Mason Rauch 2-2

132: 3-Joey Wilczek 3-2

138: 3-Noah Cameron 3-2

145: Wyatt Baum 0-2

152: 3-Beau Robinson 3-2

160: 5-Hunter Ramsdell 1-2

170: 3-Ryan Kloecki 2-2

182: 3-Ivan Petrich 3-2

195: 1-Hank LeClair 3-0

220: 4-Alexander Schmitz 2-2

