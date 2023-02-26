99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Wrestling: 6 Warriors going to state

Brainerd and Little Falls compete in the Section 8-3A Individual Tournament

Easton Dircks
February 26, 2023 05:16 PM

ST. CLOUD — Six Warriors are going to state.

Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all won their respective weight classes in the Section 8-3A Individual Tournament to reach the state tournament Saturday, Feb. 25.

Eli Wiskow
Isaiah Germann and Cade Ostrowski finished second in their weight class to also advance to state.

Hank LeClair was the lone Little Falls Flyer to reach state with his title at 195.

Isaiah Jillson
Brainerd Results

106: 6-Jackson Berhow 1-3

113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-2

120: 3-Jaxson DeRosier 3-2

126: 2-Cade Ostrowski 3-1

132: 1-Easton Dircks 2-0

138: 2-Isaiah Germann 3-1

145: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0

152: 5-Gabe Jukish 2-2

170: 4-Damien Bentho 1-2

182: 1-Shane Carlson 2-0

195: 6-Ethan Kosloski 1-3

220: 1-Eli Wiskow 3-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Shane Carlson
Little Falls Results

106: Leighton Odegard 0-2

113: 6-Ethan Zellers 1-3

120: 4-Cassidy Okerman 2-2

126: 3-Mason Rauch 2-2

132: 3-Joey Wilczek 3-2

138: 3-Noah Cameron 3-2

145: Wyatt Baum 0-2

152: 3-Beau Robinson 3-2

160: 5-Hunter Ramsdell 1-2

170: 3-Ryan Kloecki 2-2

182: 3-Ivan Petrich 3-2

195: 1-Hank LeClair 3-0

220: 4-Alexander Schmitz 2-2

285: Aiden Nordley 0-2

