Wrestling: Dircks 4-0 for Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Rick Lee
BEMIDJI — Easton Dircks went 4-0 with four pins for the Brainerd Warriors during Day Two of the Rick Lee Memorial Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.
Isaiah Jillson also went 4-0 for the Warriors who fell to Thief River Falls 45-29, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49-21, Frazee 56-19 and Bemidji 55-21.
Brainerd’s Isaiah Germann finished 3-1 with three pins
Thief River Falls 45, Brainerd 29
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49, Brainerd 21
Frazee 56, Brainerd 19
Bemidji 55, Brainerd 21
106: Jackson Berhow 2-2
113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-4
120: Jaxson Derosier 0-4
126: Cade Ostrowski 2-2
132: Easton Dircks 4-0
138: Isaiah Germann 3-1 3 pins
145: Hunger Bergin 0-2, Elijah German 1-1
152: Isaiah Jillson 4-0
160: Open
170: Open
182: Shane Carlson 2-1
195: Open
220: Open
285: Titus Thompson 0-3
Overall: B 3-13. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
