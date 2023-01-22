STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Dircks, Jillson get titles in Grand Rapids

Brianerd, Crosby-Ironton and Wadena-Deer Creek at Grand Rapids

Dircks_Easton.jpg
Easton Dircks
January 22, 2023 05:20 PM
GRAND RAPIDS — Easton Dircks and Isaiah Jillson both went 3-0 to capture a first-place finish as the Brainerd Warriors finished fourth as a team at the Skip Nalan Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21.

Shane Carlson finished third for the Warriors at 182 pounds.

John Paul Fitzpatrick pinned all three of his opponents to finish in first place at 152 pounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers while Bril Asraf was third at 113 pounds.

Koby Endres placed second at 195 pounds for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.

1-Grand Rapids 190, 2-Jamestown 174, 3-Deer River 164, 4-Brainerd 148, 5-Hibbing 145.5, 6-Edina 115, 7-Fosston-Bagley 110, 8-Superior 82, 9-Crosby-Ironton 58, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 51, 11-Proctor-Hermantown 48.5

Brainerd Results

106: 5-Jackson Berhow 2-2

113: 4-Nolan Jukish 1-2, 7-Dossidy Fleischhacker 3-2

120: Jaxson Derosier 1-2126: 4-Cade Ostrowski 1-2

132: 1-Easton Dircks 3-0, 5-Lukas Lind 2-1

138: 6-Cale Ostrowski 2-2

145: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0, 5-Elijah Germann 4-1

152: 4-Hunter Bergin 1-2, 5-Gabe Jukish 3-1

182: 3-Shane Carlson 2-1195: 4-Ethan Kosloski 2-2

285: 6-Carson Faehnrich 3-2

Crosby-Ironton Results

113: 3-Bril Asraf 2-1

138: 5-Gabe Ridlon 4-1

145: Wyatt Juracek 0-2

152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0

WDC Results

152: 6-Eli Benning 2-2

170: 5-Grant Seelhammer 1-2

182: Brandon Wheeler 0-2

195: 2-Koby Endres 2-1

285: 5-Matthew Wegscheid 4-1

