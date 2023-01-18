Wrestling: Dircks reaches first milestone in quest for 250

BRAINERD — Easton Dircks' ultimate goal is 250 career wins.

The Brainerd Warriors freshman reached 100 Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Warriors' 41-26 loss to the Moorhead Spuds at Brainerd High School.

Dircks knew he was sitting at 99 career wins before the match. There were a few extra friends and family in the stands so he wanted to make them proud. And that’s what the 132-pounder did as he manhandled Moorhead’s Azhar Salih for a 21-4 technical fall.

“I knew going into the match it was my 100th win if I won so I kind of wanted to put on a show,” Dircks said. “I just went in kind of like I would wrestle any other opponent. I just took him like any other kid.

“I feel like I’m wrestling pretty good, honestly. I took a loss a couple of weeks ago to a Little Falls kid. I bumped up a weight class. I kind of rebounded off of that. I figured out what I was doing wrong and adjusted my mistakes and I’ve been wrestling a lot better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dircks’ victory improved his season record to 22-2. He’s coming off a 10-0 week with six pins.

“Easton, we’ve been so impressed with him, even when we got him in the seventh grade,” Warrior head coach Mikkey White said. “Just the last 10 or 12 matches he’s had some really tough competitors that he’s wrestled against and he’s come out on top every single time. He shows how good of a wrestler he is. He’s such a tough kid.

“He was down in a few matches this last weekend in the last seconds and won those matches against some really good wrestlers and it’s just been really fun to watch him.”

Dircks' tech fall cut into Moorhead’s early lead at 14-8. J.J. DeRosier got Brainerd on the board at 120 pounds with a 2-0 decision. Dircks’ win was followed by an Isaiah Germann pin to tie the dual at 14-14.

“We’re pretty good when we’re all there,” White said. “When we’re firing, and we’re all there, we can score points. There’s a lot of good competition in our section, but we’re not going to be giving up points like we have been when we’re all there and we’re wrestling like we can.”

Brainerd took a lead after Isaiah Jillson pinned his 152-pound opponent in 1:40. Jillson’s record improved to 23-1.

The Warriors’ lead didn’t last long as a decision followed by a forfeit put the Spuds back up at 26-20.

Enter sophomore Shane Carlson who improved his record to 21-4 with a 1:30 pin at 182. The 6-point victory tied the dual once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shane had a really good eighth-grade year and last year came out and struggled a little bit,” White said. “He just didn’t have as good of a year and I think he realized he had to put the work in and this offseason he worked hard at wrestling and it’s showing. It’s showing on the mat and he’s winning matches that he wasn’t winning last year. He’s been doing really well.”

Once again Moorhead secured a decision followed by another forfeit victory to secure the match before the heavyweights hit the mat.

“It’s very frustrating to have to forfeit a few spots,” White said. “Going back to last weekend, we went 0-7 and it was some of the best wrestling that we’ve had all year. Tonight, we gave up two forfeits and we didn’t have our best performance either. Like I said to the guys, 'We have to be too perfect right now to win duals. If we’re not, especially when we have a few forfeits, we’re not there yet.'"

The loss drops Brainerd to 3-14 despite being close in most of those losses. Moorhead moves to 4-5, but more importantly for the Spuds 3-1 against Section 8-3A opponents.

“It’s tough,” Dircks said. “We’ve got kids on vacation and kids sick or hurt. We have a full team. It’s just frustrating that not everybody can be here right now.

“I feel like the captains and a couple of us leaders have stepped up and kind of led the team and been pushing them and trying to get everyone into practice.”

Moorhead 41, Brainerd 26

106: Dane Ellingsberg (M) pinned Jackson Berhow 1:52

113: Michael Jenkins (M) tech fall Dossidy Fleischhacker (Brd) 17-1

120: J.J. DeRosier (Brd) dec. Croix Mongeau 2-0

126: Dalton Humeniuk (M) dec. Cade Ostrowski 7-3

132: Easton Dircks (Brd) tech fall Azhar Salih 21-4

138: Isaiah Germann (Brd) pinned Will Borud 3:24

145: Lee Ellingsberg (M) dec. Elijah Germann (Brd) 3-1

152: Isaiah Jillson (Brd) pinned Aadyn Hestbeck 1:40

160: Bridger Mongeau (M) dec. Gabe Jukish (M) 12-7

170: Ron Addo (M) forfeit

182: Shane Carlson (Brd) Jack Olstad (M) 1:30

195: David Krabbenhoft (M) dec. Ethan Kosloski (Brd) 5-1

220:Ashton Spieker (M) forfeit

285: Demarco Clay (M) pinned Carson Faehnrich 3:05

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Moorhead 41, Warriors 26

Key: Brainerd forfeits two weight classes

ADVERTISEMENT

Section: Brd 0-4, Moor 3-1

Overall: Brd 3-14, Moor 4-5

Next: Brainerd at Buffalo Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.