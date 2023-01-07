Wrestling: Flyers win 2, Warriors split

BRAINERD — Little Falls Flyers head coach Simon Waltman was concerned about his team’s stamina.

With good reason as snowstorms and holiday breaks disrupted any rhythm any of the three teams created before the Friday, Jan. 6 triangular at Brainerd High School.

But Waltman’s worries were unwarranted as the Flyers picked up a 39-18 win over the Aitkin Gobblers and a 42-27 win over the Brainerd Warriors.

Brainerd topped the Gobblers 39-25 in the other match.

A couple of late-match reversals and takedowns were key to the Flyers picking up a Section 8-3A victory over the Warriors.

“We weren’t able to practice a couple of days this week so that makes it really hard to condition and you don’t know where kids are going to be at,” Waltman said. “It took a few kids digging deep in the third period and we had a couple of those matches. Hunter Ramsdell pulled one out at the end. That got us kind of going toward the end of the match.”

Another key victory for the Flyers came at 138 pounds. Brainerd’s Easton Dircks, who is the No. 2 ranked 132-pounder, moved up a weight class to face Noah Cameron and Cameron was ready. The longer Flyer kept Dicks at bay and collected a 5-2 decision.

“Noah just did a really good job with his shots on his feet,” Waltman said. “He went deep on the leg a couple of times and had some nice finishes. That kid is a really good wrestler. He moved up to wrestle Noah so Noah had a little bit of a weight advantage on him, but just did a really nice job on his feet.”

Dircks' loss was sandwiched between two Flyers’ pins from Joey Wilczek and Wyatt Baum.

Isaiah Jillson, who had a forfeit in his Aitkin match, tried to regroup the Warriors with a 3-0 decision, but then the Ramsdell match came followed by a Warrior forfeit.

“Noah is a good wrestler and we knew that going in,” Brainerd head coach Mikkey White said. “Easton is tough, too. Easton was given up a little weight be we know he’s got the ability to win that match. We were surprised. We really thought we would have that win.

“Anytime you have one of our top athletes lose, you can feel it in the team a little bit. It’s a learning lesson for us because we’re going to have kids lose. We have to figure out how to manage that.”

Brainerd did get pins from Jackson Berhow and Nolan Jukish to start the match. Shane Carlson gutted out a 6-5 decision at 182 pounds and Eli Wiskow enjoyed two late takedowns for a 4-1 win at 220 pounds.

“(Little Falls) wrestled better than us tonight,” White said. “Hats off to them. We have guys that don’t quit and that’s good. That’s a big part of who we are. We had a kid like Shane Carlson who had two tough matches tonight and two tough matches last night. He showed up and was consistent and wrestled tough and he beat good kids and it was fun to watch him.”

The Flyers got pins from Cassidy Okerman, Hank LeClair and Aiden Norlie against Brainerd.

Against the Gobblers, the Flyers didn’t register any pins, but were awarded four forfeit victories. Okerman, Cameron, Beau Robinson, Ryan Kloeckl and Alex Schmitz all won by decisions.

“Anytime you’re wrestling a team that’s in your section, a team that’s just up the highway, I think that’s a good rivalry and kind of sets the tone for the season,” Waltman said. “Obviously it matters for both seeding as a team and individually so we look forward to those matches. These are big events for us and I’m feeling really good about how things went tonight.”

Aitkin’s Craig Ashton was the quick pin winner as he won his first match in 24 seconds and his second match in 14 seconds. Jacob Williams was also a two-time winner as was Kenny Erickson who scored a pin against Brainerd and a decision against Little Falls.

“We had Grand Rapids (Thursday) and we wrestled a lot tougher and with more heart tonight,” Aitkin head coach Larry Liljenquist said. “The score doesn’t show it, but we’re not always looking at the final score. We want to improve and get better every time we step on the mat and we did that tonight.

“We have some things to work on. It’s the middle of the season. The biggest thing we’re looking for is for them to come out and give us a fight. And I think, for the most part, we did that tonight.”

Brainerd’s Cade Ostrowski secured a win at 126 pounds following three straight Aitkin forfeits. Dircks topped Nathan Trotter 7-1 at 138 pounds and Carlson and Wiskow both won their matches -- Wiskow with a big slam and pin for his victory.

Carlson’s wins improved him to 13-2 for the year. Wiskow jumps to 11-4. Jillson remains unbeaten at 13-0 and Dircks moves to 11-2 with a win and a loss.

Brainerd wrestled without seniors Isaiah Germann and Damien Bentho.

“We’re not ready yet and that’s fine because we have a ways to go,” White said. “I’ll take this loss tonight rather than in a month. I’m happy where the team is, but right now we just don’t have room for error. We’re basically one lineup and we need everybody to be firing on all cylinders.”

Branerd 39, Aitkin 25

106: Jackson Berhow (Brd) forfeit

113: Nolan Jukish (Brd) forfeit

120: Jackson DeRosier (Brd) forfeit

126: Cade Ostrowski (Brd) dec. John Pelarski 10-3

132: Jackson Cline (Ait) dec. Luas Lind 4-2

138: Easton Dircks (Brd) dec. Nathan Trotter 7-1

145: Kenny Erickson (Ait) pinned Elijah Germann 1:57

152: Isaiah Jillson (Brd) forfeit

160: Walker Jones (Ait) pinned Gabe Jukish (Brd) 1:29

170: double forfeit

182: Shane Carlson (Brd) dec. Jack Grell (Ait) 10-4

195: Jacob Williams (Ait) major dec. Ethan Kosloski 10-2

220: Eli Wiskow (Brd) pinned Kane Beirne (Ait) 2:25

285: Craig Ashton (Ait) pinned Carson Faehnrich 0:24

Little Falls 39, Aitkin 18

106: Ethan Zellers (LF) forfeit

113: Ryan Vogt (LF) forfeit

120: Cassidy Okerman (LF) dec. Maddie Strohmayer (Ait) 9-4

126: John Pelarski (Ait) dec. Mason Rausch 6-4

132: Jackson Cline (Ait) major dec. Hayden Ramsdell 13-2

138: Noah Cameron (LF) dec. Nathan Trotter 5-4

145: Kenny Erickson (Ait) dec. Wyatt Baum 7-2

152: Beau Robinson (LF) dec. Walker Jones 9-4

160: Hunter Ramsdell (LF) forfeit

170: Ryan Kloeckl (LF) dec. Jack Grell 4-3

182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Ivan Petrich (LF) 5-3

195: Hank LeClair (LF) forfeit

220: Alex Schmitz (LF) dec. Kane Beirne 6-0

285: Craig Ashton (Ait) pinned Aiden Norlie 0:14

Little Falls 42, Brainerd 27

106: Jackson Berhow (Brd) pinned Ethan Zellers 1:33

113: Nolan Jukish (Brd) pinned Ryan Vogt 3:41

120: Cassidy Okerman (LF) pinned Jackson DeRosier 1:43

126: Cade Ostrowski (Brd) forfeit

132: Joey Wilczek (LF) pinned Lukas Lind 3:19

138: Noah Cameron (LF) dec. Easton Dricks 5-2

145: Wyatt Baum (LF) pinned Elijah Germann 3:46

152: Isaiah Jillson (Brd) dec. Beau Robinson 3-0

160: Hunter Ramsdell (LF) dec. Gabe Jukish (Brd) 3-2

170: Ryan Kloeckl (LF forfeit

182: Shane Carlson (Bd) dec. Ivan Petrich 6-5

195: Hank LeClair (LF) pinned Ethan Koslowski (Brd) 1:08

220: Eli Wiskow (Brd) dec. Alex Schmitz 4-1

285: Aiden Norlie (LF) pinned Carson Faehnrich 3:41

Overall: B 2-3. Next: Brainerd at Mora Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Overall: LF 5-1. Next: Little Falls at Staples-Motley Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.