Wrestling: Forfeits foil Warriors’ success
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Rick Lee Invite Friday, Jan. 13
BEMIDJI — Shane Carlson and Isaiah Germann picked up two wins by pin and were two of seven Warriors that finished 3-0 at the first day of the Rick Lee Invitational in Bemidji Friday, Jan. 13.
The Warriors were unable to overcome four open slots as they lost to Tracy-Milroy 36-35, United North Central 36-35 and 36-30 to Holdingford.
Jackson Berhow, Dossidy Fleischhacker, Jaxon Derosier, Cade Ostrowski and Easton Dircks all finished 3-0 for the Warriors on Day One.
Brainerd will have four more matches tomorrow to finish out the tournament.
Tracy-Milroy 36, Brainerd 35
United North Central 36, Brainerd 35
Holdingford 36, Brainerd 30
106: Jackson Berhow 3-0
113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 3-0
120: Jaxon Derosier 3-0
126: Cade Ostrowski 3-0
132: Easton Dircks 3-0
138: Isaiah Germann 3-0
145: Elijah Germann 0-2, Hunter Bergin 0-1
152: Isaiah Jillson 2-1
160: Open
170: Open
182: Shane Carlson 3-0
195: Open
220: Open
285: Titus Thompson 0-3
Overall: B 3-9. Next: Brainerd in Day Two of Bemidji Invite 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
