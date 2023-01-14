Wrestling: Forfeits foil Warriors’ success

BEMIDJI — Shane Carlson and Isaiah Germann picked up two wins by pin and were two of seven Warriors that finished 3-0 at the first day of the Rick Lee Invitational in Bemidji Friday, Jan. 13.

The Warriors were unable to overcome four open slots as they lost to Tracy-Milroy 36-35, United North Central 36-35 and 36-30 to Holdingford.

Isaiah Germann

Jackson Berhow, Dossidy Fleischhacker, Jaxon Derosier, Cade Ostrowski and Easton Dircks all finished 3-0 for the Warriors on Day One.

Brainerd will have four more matches tomorrow to finish out the tournament.

Tracy-Milroy 36, Brainerd 35

United North Central 36, Brainerd 35

Holdingford 36, Brainerd 30

106: Jackson Berhow 3-0

113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 3-0

120: Jaxon Derosier 3-0

126: Cade Ostrowski 3-0

132: Easton Dircks 3-0

138: Isaiah Germann 3-0

145: Elijah Germann 0-2, Hunter Bergin 0-1

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-1

160: Open

170: Open

182: Shane Carlson 3-0

195: Open

220: Open

285: Titus Thompson 0-3