Wrestling: Jillson, Warriors pin way to semifinals

MOORHEAD — Isaiah Jillson pinned his opponent in 31 seconds at 152 pounds as the number No. 5 seeded Brainerd Warriors upset the No. 4 seeded Moorhead Spuds 41-27 in the Section 8-3A Team Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16.

Cade Ostrowski, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all picked up pinfall victories for the Warriors, while Easton Dircks got a 15-0 technical fall win at 138 pounds.

Isaiah Germann and Damien Bentho both won by decision for the Warriors who advanced to the Section 8-3A Semifinals with the win.

Brainerd 41, Moorhead 27

106: Dane Ellingsberg (M) dec. Jackson Berhow 6-0

113: Michael Jenkins (M) pinned Nolan Jukish 3:45

120: Croix Mongeau (M) dec. Jaxson Derosier 5-3

126: Cade Ostrowski (B) pinned Dalton Humeniuk 4:58

132: Lukas Lind (B) forfeit win

138: Easton Dircks (B) tech. fall Will Borud 15-0, 4:43

145: Isaiah Germann (B) dec. Lee Ellingsberg 7-5

152: Isaiah Jillson (B) pinned Aadyn Hestbeck 0:31

160: Draeden Prosby (M) pinned Gabe Jukish 4:00

170: Damien Bentho (B) dec. Ron Addo 5-2

182: Shane Carlson (B) pinned Jack Olstad 5:13

195: David Kabbenhoft (M) dec. Ethan Kosloski 5-0

220: Eli Wiskow (B) pinned Ashton Spieker 0:48

285: Jake Erdmann (M) pinned Carson Faehnrich 0:45

Overall: B 12-16, M 7-16. Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A Semifinals at Brainerd 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.