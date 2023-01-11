Wrestling: Ostrowski’s 3 pins help Warriors to 2 wins

MORA — Cade Ostrowski recorded three pins at 126-pounds as the Brainerd Warriors went 2-1 at the Mora quadrangular Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Warriors defeated Proctor/Hermantown 54-24, followed by a victory over Milaca on tiebreakers with a score of 39-39, before losing to Mora 50-18.

Brainerd’s Easton Dircks finished 3-0 at 138 pounds with two pins.

Jackson Berhow and Isaiah Jillson also finished 3-0 for the Warriors who moved to 4-5 on the season.

Mora 50, Brainerd 18

Brainerd 39, Milaca 39

Brainerd 54, Proctor/Hermantown 24

106: Jackson Berhow 3-0

113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 2-1

120: Jaxson DeRoiser 0-1, Nolan Jukish 0-1

126: Cade Ostrowski 3-0 pin, pin, pin

132: Easton Dricks 3-0 pin, pin

138: Cale Ostrowski 2-1

145: Elijah Germann 1-2

152: Isaiah Jillson 3-0

160: Open

170: Open

182: Shane Carlson 2-1

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-2

220: Open

285: Carson Faehnrich 1-2