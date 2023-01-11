Wrestling: Ostrowski’s 3 pins help Warriors to 2 wins
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Mora Quad Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MORA — Cade Ostrowski recorded three pins at 126-pounds as the Brainerd Warriors went 2-1 at the Mora quadrangular Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Warriors defeated Proctor/Hermantown 54-24, followed by a victory over Milaca on tiebreakers with a score of 39-39, before losing to Mora 50-18.
Brainerd’s Easton Dircks finished 3-0 at 138 pounds with two pins.
Jackson Berhow and Isaiah Jillson also finished 3-0 for the Warriors who moved to 4-5 on the season.
Mora 50, Brainerd 18
Brainerd 39, Milaca 39
Brainerd 54, Proctor/Hermantown 24
106: Jackson Berhow 3-0
113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 2-1
120: Jaxson DeRoiser 0-1, Nolan Jukish 0-1
126: Cade Ostrowski 3-0 pin, pin, pin
132: Easton Dricks 3-0 pin, pin
138: Cale Ostrowski 2-1
145: Elijah Germann 1-2
152: Isaiah Jillson 3-0
160: Open
170: Open
182: Shane Carlson 2-1
195: Ethan Kosloski 1-2
220: Open
285: Carson Faehnrich 1-2
Overall: B 2-4. Next: Brainerd at Bemidji 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
