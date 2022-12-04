Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Road Crew take title in Wadena, Brainerd 3rd

Brainerd and three other area teams compete in Wadena-Deer Creek Tournament

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
December 04, 2022 05:24 PM
WADENA — Four wrestlers won individual titles for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew that finished first place as a team in the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Tournament Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

Parker Zutter at 113 pounds, Easton Miller at 120, Trey Tutchenhagen at 182 and Corbin Knapp at 195 won individual titles for the Road Crew.

The Brainerd Warriors finished third behind individual titles from Easton Dircks at 132, Isaiah Germann at 138 and Isaiah Jillson at 152.

Staples-Motley placed seventh with Elijah Greenwaldt winning at 106 and Colbe Tappe at 145.

The host Wadena-Deer Creek finished ninth with Koby Endres notching a second-place finish at 220.

Team Scores: 1-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 218, 2-Thief River Falls 175, 3-Brainerd 165, 4-United North Central 151, 5-LPGE-Browerville 137.5, 6-BHVPP 125.5, 7-Staples-Motley 117, 8-Badger-GB-MR 39, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Brainerd Results

106: 6-Jackson Berhow 2-3

113: Nolan Jukish 1-2, Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-2

126: 3-Cade Ostrwoski 3-1

132: 1-Easton Dircks 3-0, 6-Cale Ostrowski 1-2, Lukas Lind 1-2

138: 1-Isaiah Germann 2-0

152: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0

160: 5-Gabe Jukish 2-2

170: 2-Damien Bentho 2-1

182: 3-Shane Carlson 3-1

195: 4-Ethan Kosloski 1-2

220: 3-Eli Wiskow 3-1

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Next: Brainerd hosts a two-day tournament Dec. 9-10.

PL/PRB Results

106: Bryce Mick 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0, 6-Trevor Holmberg 1-2

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Caleb Swenson 2-2

132: 6-Tayten Mick 3-2

138: 4-Sean Kilpatrick 1-2

145: 3-Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: 6-James Cummings 2-3

160: 2-Chance Abraham 2-1

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: 4-Payton Scott 2-2

285: 2-Riley Peters 2-1

Next: PLPRB at Ogilvie Quad 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Staples-Motley Results

106: 1-Elijah Greenwaldt 3-0, 2-Gage Bjerga 2-1

120: 3-Jack Carlson 2-1

126: 2-Turner Beachy 2-1

132: Caden Dobson 0-2

138: 5-Riley Reese 0-2

145: 1-Colbe Tappe 2-0

152: 5-Owen Winter 2-2

160: 4-Blake Neelan 1-2

170: Andrew Salcido 0-2

182: 5-Luke Bjerga 3-2

285: 5-Steven Petrich 2-2

Next: Staples-Motley at Brainerd Invite Dec. 9-10.

WDC Results

126: James Seelhammer 0-2

132: Mason Brauch 0-2

152: Eli Benning 0-2

170: Grant Seelhammer 2-2

182: Brandon Wheeler 0-2

195: 2-Koby Endres 2-1

220: Brett Remke 0-2

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Underwood 5 p.m. Underwood Thursday, Dec. 8.

