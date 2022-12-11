Wrestling: Warriors 4th at Paul Bunyan Tournament, Jillson wins title

BRAINERD — Isaiah Jillson finally got his Paul Bunyan title Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Brainerd senior won at 152-pounds with a 14-5 major decision over Becker's Ethan Duncombe in the final at Brainerd High School.

It was pure bliss for Jillson, who finished in second place at the Paul Bunyan Tournament last year at 145 and second as a ninth grader at 120 in 2019.

“I was locked in and ready to go,” Jillson said. “I wanted it. I’ve always been a runner-up at this tournament so I wanted it really bad.”

Jillson needed to get past Sawyer Simmons from Royalton-Upsala in the semifinals. Jillson trailed 1-0 into the third period before getting a match-clinching reversal with 10 seconds left to win in a 2-1 decision.

Brainerd's Isaiah Jillson wins the title at 152 against Becker's Ethan Duncombe during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I knew he was the hardest opponent I had in the bracket,” Jillson said. “I knew if I got past him I was winning it.”

Warriors head coach Mikkey White was happy to see Jillson win a Paul Bunyan title.

“It was so fun to watch him finally be able to win this tournament in front of his home crowd,” White said. “I know that was a huge goal for him and a big accomplishment for him.”

Brainerd's Isaiah Jillson wins the title at 152 against Becker's Ethan Duncombe during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

As a team, the Warriors finished fourth with 148 points.

Bemidji won the Paul Bunyan team trophy for the second year in a row with 212 points. Becker was a close second with 210.5 points and Royalton-Upsala placed third with 154.5 points.

Coming into Saturday, Brainerd had nine wrestlers in the semifinals in their respective weight classes.

Damien Bentho at 170, Easton Dircks at 132 and Isaiah Germann at 138 reached the finals and placed second.

“Bottom line is they all ran into studs, all three of them,” White said. “Those are three good wrestlers who lost to really good wrestlers. There is not much to say other than that.”

Bentho needed a takedown in sudden death to win his semifinal match in a 3-1 decision over Ryan Kloecki of Little Falls.

Cade Ostrowski collected a third place at 126 as did Shane Carlson at 182 for Brainerd. Eli Wiskow finished fourth at 220 as well for the Warriors.

“The tournament went really well for us,” White said. “I’m really proud of our wrestlers the last few days. To have four guys in the finals is awesome. What I was really impressed with was during the semis, we did not have anyone who wasn’t in the match. That says a lot about the quality of wrestlers we have right now.”

Pierz's Carter Young wins the title at 113 against Bemidji's Gabriel Morin during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The Pierz Pioneers finished fifth with 121.5 points. Carter Young was their lone champion at 113 pounds.

He beat Bemidji’s Gabriel Morin in a 5-1 decision to claim the title.

“I’m good on my feet, so I just had to take him down and ride it out,” Young said. “It means a lot (to win this tournament). I know what I need to do when it comes to sections now.”

Young finished second at last year’s Paul Bunyan Tournament at 106.

Little Falls was sixth with 114.5 points. Noah Cameron at 138 and Hank LeClair at 195 finished third for the Flyers.

Cameron lost to Germann in a 10-8 decision in the semifinals.

Staples-Motley finished tied for 11th with Sartell at 54 points. Freshman Eli Greenwaldt won the 106 title for the Cardinals. It’s the second individual title in a row for Greenwaldt as he won the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Tournament in Wadena last week.

Greenwaldt earned a 6-0 decision in the finals against Becker’s Boston Kuschel.

Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wins the title at 106 against Becker's Boston Kuschel during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“I just wrestled my hardest,” Greenwaldt said. “I knew my opponent was good at throws, so I was focusing on low shots. It’s kind of a relief to get the first two tournaments of the season done.”

Greenwaldt wasn’t the only Cardinal to perform well at the lightweight. S-M’s Gage Bjerga placed fourth at 106.

Colbe Tappe, who won the Paul Bunyan title at 132 last year, finished third at 145 for S-M. Tappe lost a 3-2 decision to Cooper Rowe of Mound-Westonka in the semifinals.

Wadena-Deer Creek placed 15th with Koby Endres winning the title at 195.

Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, left, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd returns to the mat Tuesday for a Central Lakes Conference triangular with Sartell and Willmar Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Willmar High School. The Warriors then return home for a dual with Moorhead Friday, Dec. 16.

“The nice thing about these tournaments is that you get to see a lot of their matches,” White said. “This week, even though we have a couple of competitions, it’s going to be a week of working on those little things that we noticed and just continuing to try and get better.”

Girls Results

Three of the six girls' division titles at the Paul Bunyan Wrestling Tournament belonged to Bemidji.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Faith Koning finished second at 126-136 winning four of five matches.

Kaylee Endres finished third at 118-126 and Madelyn Gallant placed third at 139-147.

Four Pierz girls competed with Isabelle Smith finishing third at 81-100.

Team Scores: 1-Bemidji 212, 2-Becker 210.5, 3-Royalton-Upsala 154.5, 4-Brainerd 148, 5-Pierz 121.5, 6-Little Falls 114.5, 7-Detroit Lakes 107, 8-Frazee 91.5, 9-Mound-Westonka 71, 10-Moorhead 65.5, 11-Sartell 54, 11-Staples-Motley 54, 13-Foley 52, 14-White Bear Lake 46, 15-Wadena-Deer Creek 43, 16-CEC 26, 16-Grand Rapids 26, 18-Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena 23, 19-Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Brainerd Results

106: Jackson Berhow 1-2

113: 8-Dossidy Fleishhacker 0-3

126: 3-Cade Ostrowski 4-1

132: 2-Easton Dircks 3-1; 6-Lukas Lind 2-3

138: 2-Isaiah Germann 2-1

145: Elijah Germann 1-2

152: 1-Isaiah Jillson 4-0

160: Gabe Jukish 0-2

170: 2-Damien Bentho 3-1

182: 3-Shane Carlson 4-1, 8-Gus Wagner 2-3

195: 6-Ethan Kosloski 2-3

220: 4-Eli Wiskow 2-2

Next: Brainerd at Willmar 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Little Falls Results

106: Ethan Zellers 1-2

120: Cassidy Okerman 0-2

126: 7-Mason Rausch 3-2

132: Hayden Ramsdell 0-2

138: 3-Noah Cameron 4-1

145: 8-Kobi Cameron 2-3, Joey Wilczek 2-2

152: 4-Beau Robinson 4-2, Dane Ballou 0-2

160: Wyatt Baum 1-2, Hunter Ramsdell 0-2

170: 5-Ryan Kloecki 3-2

182: 4-Ivan Petrich 4-2

195: 3-Hank LeClair 5-1

220: 6-Alexander Schmitz 2-3, 8-Sam Primus 2-3

285: Aiden Nordley 1-2

Next: Little Falls at Rocori 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pierz Results

106: 3-Kyle Stangl 4-1, 6-Link Toops 3-3

113: 1-Carter Young 3-0

120: 7-Cash Fussy 3-2, Alan Brixius 0-2

126: 5-Liam Hennessy 4-2, Connor Hennessy 1-2

132: 4-Derek Stangl 4-2, Braden LeBlanc 0-2

138: 8-Brayden Melby 2-3

145: 2-Chase Becker 3-1

152: 7-Jacob LeBlanc 3-2

160: 8-Jayden Zajac 2-3

170: Bradly Tanner 0-2

195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2

220: Jack Byker 0-2

285: Carter Geise 0-2

Next: Pierz at Chisago Lakes 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Staples-Motley Results

106: 1-Eli Greenwaldt 4-0, 4-Gage Bjerga 4-2, Caden Kramer 0-2

138: 7-Jason Trantina 3-2, Riley Reese 0-2

145: 3-Colbe Tappe 4-1

152: Blake Neelan 0-2

182: Luke Bjerga 0-2

285: 6-Steven Petrich 3-3

Next: Staples-Motley hosts triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

WDC Results

132: Mason Brauch 1-2

170: 6-Grant Seelhammer 3-3, Seth Stroeing 1-2

182: Brandon Wheeler 1-2

195: 1-Koby Endres 4-0

220: Brett Reinke 0-2

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Ottertail Central 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

