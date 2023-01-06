Wrestling: Warriors drop 2 at Alex
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria for two matches Thursday, Jan. 5.
ALEXANDRIA — Cade Ostrowski won both his matches by pin at 126 pounds as the Brainerd Warriors dropped both matches at the Alexandria triangular, losing 43-24 to the Bemidji Lumberjacks and 37-36 to the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.
Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson and Shane Carlson each finished 2-0 with a pin for the Warriors.
Bemidji 43, Brainerd 24
Alexandria 37, Brainerd 36
106: Jackson Berhow 1-1
113: Nolan Jukish 1-1
120: Jaxson Derosier 0-2
126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0
132: Easton Dircks 2-0
138: Isaiah Germann 0-1, Lukas Lind 1-0
145: Elijah Germann 0-2
152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0
160: Gabe Jukish 0-2
170: Damien Bentho 0-2
182: Shane Carlson 2-0
195: Ethan Kosloski 0-1
220: Eli Wiskow 1-1
285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2
Conference: B 0-1. Overall: B 1-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Aitkin, Little Falls 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
