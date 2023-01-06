99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Warriors drop 2 at Alex

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria for two matches Thursday, Jan. 5.

Cade Ostrowski
Cade Ostrowski
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 09:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ALEXANDRIA — Cade Ostrowski won both his matches by pin at 126 pounds as the Brainerd Warriors dropped both matches at the Alexandria triangular, losing 43-24 to the Bemidji Lumberjacks and 37-36 to the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.

Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson and Shane Carlson each finished 2-0 with a pin for the Warriors.

Bemidji 43, Brainerd 24

Alexandria 37, Brainerd 36

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Nolan Jukish 1-1

120: Jaxson Derosier 0-2

126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 0-1, Lukas Lind 1-0

145: Elijah Germann 0-2

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

160: Gabe Jukish 0-2

170: Damien Bentho 0-2

182: Shane Carlson 2-0

195: Ethan Kosloski 0-1

220: Eli Wiskow 1-1

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Conference: B 0-1. Overall: B 1-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Aitkin, Little Falls 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSWRESTLING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Josie Harguth
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth leads Warriors with all-around win
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nolan Thiesse
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors secure convincing win over Apollo
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
010422.S.BD.AthleteofWeek2.jpg
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Johnson a perfect fit for Warrior boys’ hockey
Brady Johnson's scoring has ignited the Brainerd Warriors boys hockey team
January 04, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
CLC Raiders Baseball vs Ridgewater
Prep
College Baseball: Coach Voigt leaves CLC for Upper Iowa assistant job
Central Lakes College baseball head coach Brian Voigt takes assistant coach job at Upper Iowa University
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom