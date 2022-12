Wrestling: Warriors open the season with a split

NORTH BRANCH — Isaiah Jillson and Isaiah Germann each picked up two victories via pin as the Brainerd Warriors split at the North Branch triangular, defeating North Branch 66-6 and losing to Cambridge-Isanti 43-30 Thursday, Dec. 1.

Isaiah Germann

Easton Dircks went 2-0 with one pin at 132 pounds while Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow also finished with two wins at 182 and 220 respectively for the Warriors.

Brainerd 66, North Branch 6

Cambridge-Isanti 43, Brainerd 30

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-1

120: Nolan Jukish 1-1

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 2-0

145: Elijah Germann 1-1

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

160: Gabe Jukish 1-1

182: Shane Carlson 2-0

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1

220: Eli Wiskow 2-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1

Overall: Brd 1-1. Next: Brainerd at Wadena-Deer Creek Invite 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.