Wrestling: Warriors run conference record to 5-2 with 2 wins
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Fergus Falls Thursday, Feb. 9.
FERGUS FALLS — Cade Ostrowski, Isaiah Germann and Shane Carlson all finished 2-0 with two pins as the Brainerd Warriors topped Fergus Falls 59-15 and St. Cloud 60-16 Thursday, Feb. 9.
Carlson’s two wins helped him reach the 75-career win milestone.
Nolan Jukish finished 2-0 with a forfeit victory and an 8-3 win. Easton Dircks was 2-0 with a forfeit and a pin. Isaiah Jillson recorded a tech fall and a forfeit win. Gabe Jukish earned a pin and a forfeit win.
Eli Wiskow won by pin and forfeit to finish 2-0 and help Brainerd win its third- and fourth-straight duals. The Warriors improved to 5-2 in the Central Lakes Conference.
Brainerd 59, Fergus Falls 15
Brainerd 60, St. Cloud 16
106: Jackson Berhow 1-1
113: Nolan Jukish 1-0, Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-0
120: Fleischhacker 0-1, Jukish 1-0
126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0
132: Easton Dircks 2-0
138: Isaiah Germann 2-0
145: Isaiah Jillson 2-0
152: Gabe Jukish 2-0
160: Damien Bentho 0-1
170: Bentho 1-0
182: Shane Carlson 2-0
195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1
220: Eli Wiskow 2-0
285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1 p
Conference: Brd 5-2. Overall: Brd 11-16. Next: Brainerd at Mound Westonka Invite 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
