Wrestling: Warriors run conference record to 5-2 with 2 wins

FERGUS FALLS — Cade Ostrowski, Isaiah Germann and Shane Carlson all finished 2-0 with two pins as the Brainerd Warriors topped Fergus Falls 59-15 and St. Cloud 60-16 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Isaiah Germann

Carlson’s two wins helped him reach the 75-career win milestone.

Cade Ostrowski

Nolan Jukish finished 2-0 with a forfeit victory and an 8-3 win. Easton Dircks was 2-0 with a forfeit and a pin. Isaiah Jillson recorded a tech fall and a forfeit win. Gabe Jukish earned a pin and a forfeit win.

Eli Wiskow won by pin and forfeit to finish 2-0 and help Brainerd win its third- and fourth-straight duals. The Warriors improved to 5-2 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Brainerd 59, Fergus Falls 15

Brainerd 60, St. Cloud 16

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Nolan Jukish 1-0, Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-0

120: Fleischhacker 0-1, Jukish 1-0

126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 2-0

145: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

152: Gabe Jukish 2-0

160: Damien Bentho 0-1

170: Bentho 1-0

182: Shane Carlson 2-0

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1

220: Eli Wiskow 2-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1 p