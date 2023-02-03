Wrestling: Warriors’ seniors shine on their night

BRAINERD — Eli Wiskow has been a breath of fresh air on and off the mat this season.

The Brainerd Warriors senior decided to return to wrestling this season after regretting not doing it last year. The move benefited both the team and Wiskow himself.

On senior night, he celebrated two Warrior wins as Brainerd topped Rocori 40-27 and dominated Sauk Rapids 78-4 Thursday, Feb. 2, at Brainerd High School.

“It’s been great to have him,” Warrior head coach Mikkey White said. “He filled a spot for us, but not only has he been successful on the mat, but he’s really helped the environment in our room. He brings a good attitude. He works super hard. He’s just been a joy just having around along with the fact he’s winning matches for us, too.”

Wiskow bumped up to heavyweight to face Rocori’s Darryn Richardson. Multiple times, Wiskow nearly pinned his opponent, but settled for a 13-1 major decision victory.

He called returning to the wrestling room the best decision he’s ever made. He said fellow seniors Damien Bentho and Isaiah Jillson helped get him back on the bike.

“Returning was a lot like riding a bike,” Wiskow said with a laugh. “That bike definitely had a lot of obstacles. It came back pretty naturally, though. It was difficult at first, but I got the hang of it after a little bit.”

Wiskow knew he was going to help the team’s lineup, but also wanted to be a positive force in the practice room, too.

“I kind of just bring a little bit of a lighter mood to the room I feel like,” Wiskow said. “I try to make sure everybody is having a good day. Try and put a smile on people’s faces and win matches.”

Against Rocori, Easton Dircks started a pin streak with a 1:52 planting of Renner Haven at 132 pounds. That was followed by Lukas Lind’s 59-second pin and senior Isaiah Germann’s 3:40 pin at 145 pounds.

“(Isaiah) has been good to have around,” White said. “He wins a lot of matches for us. He’s probably at 107 career wins now after reaching 100 last month. Anytime you have those 100-win wrestlers in your lineup they’ve scored a lot of points for the team and they’re a big part of our success.”

In the match within the match, Rocori’s Evan Moscho outlasted Class 3A’s No. 2 ranked Isaiah Jillson 5-4 in overtime. It’s just Jillson’s second loss of the season as he moved to 32-2.

“We want those matches,” White said. “We could have wrestled Isaiah at 145 pounds, but we want to wrestle that match. It’s good for him to wrestle in those matches. It’s good for him to be challenged. Losses suck, but he learns from them and he’s going to come back better from that match for sure.”

It didn’t take Jillson long to rebound thanks to a 4:46 pin of Sauk Rapids' Kieren Hixon less than an hour later. That win pushes Jillson’s career win total to 158 which is the most for any Warrior wrestler in program history. Jillson topped the old mark set by Andy Schlosser two weeks ago on the road.

Senior Damien Bentho returned to action to earn a decision at 170 pounds.

“It’s huge having him back,” White said. “We don’t lose momentum there. We gain momentum in the middle of our lineup and then we can keep it going with Damien there at 170 pounds. It’s so nice to have him back.”

Bentho’s win was followed by Shane Carlson’s pin at 182 to hand Brainerd a 36-17 lead.

Wiskow ended the dual with his major decision victory for Brainerd’s 40-27 victory.

Against Sauk Rapids Jaxon DeRosier, who won by forfeit against Rocori, earned a 2:55 pin at 120 pounds. Isaiah Germann and Jillson both recorded pins as Brainerd improved to 3-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 9-16 overall.

“We needed these two wins and this is the time of the year we need them,” White said. “You never want to not have a good lineup, but if we’re going to have a good one, now is the time to have it. Yes, we didn’t want to lose those duals throughout the season. Yes, they matter, but at the same time, what’s coming up here in the next few weeks is the most important part of the season.”

Brainerd 40, Rocori 27

106: Jackson Berhow (Brd) dec. Zac Humbert 6-4

113: Kameron Moscho (Roc) major dec. Nolan Jukish 12-2

120: Jaxson DeRosier (Brd) forfeit

126: Jack Major (Roc) major dec. Cade Ostrowski 8-0

132: Easton Dircks (Brd) pinned Renner Haven 1:52

138: Lukas Lind (Brd) pinned Jayden Garcia 0:59

145: Isaiah Germann (Brd) pinned Sawyer Minnerath (Roc) 3:40

152: Evan Moscho (Roc) dec. Isaiah Jillson 5-4 OT

160: Anthony Brown (Roc) pinned Gabe Jukish 1:10

170: Damien Bentho (Brd) dec. NathanSoldner 6-3

182: Shane Carlson (Brd) pinned Steven Roos 1:25

195: Mason Orth (Roc) major dec. Ethan Kosloski 8-0

220: Grady Minnerath (Roc) forfeit

285: Eli Wiskow (Brd) major dec. Darryn Richardson (Ro) 13-1

Brainerd 78, Sauk Rapids 4

106: Jackson Berhow (Brd) forfeit

113: Nolan Jukish (Brd) forfeit

120: Jaxson DeRosier (Brd) pinned Carter Pesta 2:55

126: Vance Barz (SR) major. dec. Cade Ostrowski 13-0

132: Easton Dricks (Brd) Forfeit

138: Isaiah Germann (Brd) pinned Jack Barz 1:00

145: Elijah Germann (Brd) forfeit

152: Isaiah Jillson (Brd) pinned Kieren Hixon 4:46

160: Gabe Jukish (Brd) forfeit

170: Damien Bentho (Brd) forfeit

182: Shane Carlson (Brd) forfeit

195: Ethan Kosloski (Brd) forfeit

220: Eli Wiskow (Brd) forfeit

285: Carson Faehnrich (Brd) forfeit

Warrior Triangular

Results: Brd def. Rocori 40-27; Rocori def. Sauk Rapids 65-8; Brd def. Sauk Rapids 78-4

Conference: B 3-2, Roc 4-2, SR 0-5.

Overall: B 9-16, Roc 14-6, SR 1-16

Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.