Wrestling: Warriors split in CLC Triangular
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Willmar for a Central Lakes Conference Triangular Thursday, Jan. 26.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WILLMAR — Class 3A's fifth-ranked Easton Dircks finished 2-0 with a pinfall and a 5-4 decision over Willmar's sixth-ranked Sully Anez at 132 pounds as the Brainerd Warriors split the Central Lakes Conference triangular, losing to Willmar 55-8 and defeating Sartell 58-18 Thursday, Jan. 26.
Second-ranked Isaiah Jillson was also 2-0 with a pinfall.
Willmar 55, Brainerd 8
Brainerd 58, Sartell 18
106: Jackson Berhow 1-1
113: Nolan Jukish 0-2
120: Jaxson Derosier 0-1
126: Jaxson Derosier 1-0
132: Easton Dircks 2-0
138: Isaiah Germann 1-1
145: Isaiah Jillson 1-0, Elijah Germann 1-0
152: Elijah Germann 0-1, Isaiah Jillson 1-0
160: Gabe Jukish 1-1
170: Owen Cash 0-1
182: Shane Carlson 1-1
195: Ethan Kosloski 0-1
220: Eli Wiskow 1-1
285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2
Conference: B 1-2. Overall: B 6-15. Next: Brainerd in Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus dual tournament 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
five area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 26.
Brainerd hosts Alexandria Jan. 26
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Fergus Falls Thursday, Jan. 26.
Five area boys basketball teams were in action Thursday, Feb. 26.