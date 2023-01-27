STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Warriors split in CLC Triangular

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Willmar for a Central Lakes Conference Triangular Thursday, Jan. 26.

Easton_Dircks.JPG
Easton Dircks.
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 09:41 PM
WILLMAR — Class 3A's fifth-ranked Easton Dircks finished 2-0 with a pinfall and a 5-4 decision over Willmar's sixth-ranked Sully Anez at 132 pounds as the Brainerd Warriors split the Central Lakes Conference triangular, losing to Willmar 55-8 and defeating Sartell 58-18 Thursday, Jan. 26.

Second-ranked Isaiah Jillson was also 2-0 with a pinfall.

Willmar 55, Brainerd 8

Brainerd 58, Sartell 18

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Nolan Jukish 0-2

120: Jaxson Derosier 0-1

126: Jaxson Derosier 1-0

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 1-1

145: Isaiah Jillson 1-0, Elijah Germann 1-0

152: Elijah Germann 0-1, Isaiah Jillson 1-0

160: Gabe Jukish 1-1

170: Owen Cash 0-1

182: Shane Carlson 1-1

195: Ethan Kosloski 0-1

220: Eli Wiskow 1-1

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Conference: B 1-2. Overall: B 6-15. Next: Brainerd in Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus dual tournament 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

