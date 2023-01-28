STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Warriors split, Road Crew wins 2

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Pequot Lakes to face the Road Crew and Albany Friday, Jan. 27.

Easton_Dircks.JPG
Easton Dircks.
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 09:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Easton Dricks picked up two pins and Isaiah Germann, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all finished 2-0 for the Brainerd Warriors who split at the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Triangular Friday, Jan. 27.

Brainerd opened with a 55-18 victory over Albany and then fell to the Road Crew 42-28.

Carlson picked up a big 11-8 decision over PLPRB’s Trey Tuchtenhagen at 182 pounds. Germann and Wiskow each recorded a pin.

The Raod Crew added a 59-20 victory over Albany.

Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 2-0 with a pin. Trevor Holmberg, Owen Dabill and Earl Stokman all finished 2-0 for PL/PRB.

ADVERTISEMENT

PLPRB 42, Brainerd 28

Brainerd 55, Albany 18

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Nolan Jukish 0-2

120: Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-1

126: Jaxon DeRosier 1-1

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 2-0

145: Elijah Germann 1-1

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

160: Gabe Jukish 0-1

170: Owen Cash 0-1

182: Shane Carlson 2-0

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1

220: Eli Wiskow 2-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1

Overall: B 6-15. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori, Sauk Rapids 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

PL/PRB42 , Brainerd 28

PL/PRB 59, Albany 20

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Owen Dabill 2-0

132: Lathan Jillson 0-2

138: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1

145: Brady Ruhl 0-2

152: Open/ James Cummings 0-1

160: Chance Abraham 1-0/ Joe Lendway 0-1

170: Earl Stokman 2-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 2-0

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-0

Overall: PLPRB 24-1. Next: PLPRB hosts Fergus Falls, Sauk Centre/Melrose 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSWRESTLINGROAD CREW WRESTLING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Hockey player hits the puck.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Fergus Falls gets back at Warriors
Brainerd hosts Fergus Falls Jan. 27
January 27, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Warriors
Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors suffer 1-0 road loss
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Rogers Friday, Jan. 27.
January 27, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike win on road
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Breckenridge Friday, Jan. 27.
January 27, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Miller’s 30 leads Cardinals
Five area boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.
January 27, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report