Wrestling: Warriors split, Road Crew wins 2
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Pequot Lakes to face the Road Crew and Albany Friday, Jan. 27.
PEQUOT LAKES — Easton Dricks picked up two pins and Isaiah Germann, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all finished 2-0 for the Brainerd Warriors who split at the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Triangular Friday, Jan. 27.
Brainerd opened with a 55-18 victory over Albany and then fell to the Road Crew 42-28.
Carlson picked up a big 11-8 decision over PLPRB’s Trey Tuchtenhagen at 182 pounds. Germann and Wiskow each recorded a pin.
The Raod Crew added a 59-20 victory over Albany.
Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 2-0 with a pin. Trevor Holmberg, Owen Dabill and Earl Stokman all finished 2-0 for PL/PRB.
PLPRB 42, Brainerd 28
Brainerd 55, Albany 18
106: Jackson Berhow 1-1
113: Nolan Jukish 0-2
120: Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-1
126: Jaxon DeRosier 1-1
132: Easton Dircks 2-0
138: Isaiah Germann 2-0
145: Elijah Germann 1-1
152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0
160: Gabe Jukish 0-1
170: Owen Cash 0-1
182: Shane Carlson 2-0
195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1
220: Eli Wiskow 2-0
285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1
Overall: B 6-15. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori, Sauk Rapids 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
PL/PRB42 , Brainerd 28
PL/PRB 59, Albany 20
106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0
113: Parker Zutter 2-0
120: Easton Miller 2-0
126: Owen Dabill 2-0
132: Lathan Jillson 0-2
138: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1
145: Brady Ruhl 0-2
152: Open/ James Cummings 0-1
160: Chance Abraham 1-0/ Joe Lendway 0-1
170: Earl Stokman 2-0
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1
195: Corbin Knapp 2-0
220: Payton Scott 1-1
285: Riley Peters 2-0
Overall: PLPRB 24-1. Next: PLPRB hosts Fergus Falls, Sauk Centre/Melrose 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
