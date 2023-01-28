Wrestling: Warriors split, Road Crew wins 2

PEQUOT LAKES — Easton Dricks picked up two pins and Isaiah Germann, Isaiah Jillson, Shane Carlson and Eli Wiskow all finished 2-0 for the Brainerd Warriors who split at the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Triangular Friday, Jan. 27.

Brainerd opened with a 55-18 victory over Albany and then fell to the Road Crew 42-28.

Carlson picked up a big 11-8 decision over PLPRB’s Trey Tuchtenhagen at 182 pounds. Germann and Wiskow each recorded a pin.

The Raod Crew added a 59-20 victory over Albany.

Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 2-0 with a pin. Trevor Holmberg, Owen Dabill and Earl Stokman all finished 2-0 for PL/PRB.

ADVERTISEMENT

PLPRB 42, Brainerd 28

Brainerd 55, Albany 18

106: Jackson Berhow 1-1

113: Nolan Jukish 0-2

120: Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-1

126: Jaxon DeRosier 1-1

132: Easton Dircks 2-0

138: Isaiah Germann 2-0

145: Elijah Germann 1-1

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

160: Gabe Jukish 0-1

170: Owen Cash 0-1

182: Shane Carlson 2-0

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-1

220: Eli Wiskow 2-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 1-1

Overall: B 6-15. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori, Sauk Rapids 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

PL/PRB42 , Brainerd 28

PL/PRB 59, Albany 20

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Owen Dabill 2-0

132: Lathan Jillson 0-2

138: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1

145: Brady Ruhl 0-2

152: Open/ James Cummings 0-1

160: Chance Abraham 1-0/ Joe Lendway 0-1

170: Earl Stokman 2-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 2-0

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-0