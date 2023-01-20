STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Warriors win 2 on the road

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Buffalo Thursday, Jan. 19.

Isaiah Jillson
Isaiah Jillson
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 09:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BUFFALO — Isaiah Jillson went 2-0 for the Warriors and picked up his 150th career win as Brainerd swept the Buffalo triangular, defeating Buffalo 45-33 and Edina 48-30 Thursday, Jan. 19.

Isaiah Germann got his 100th career victory after picking up a 7-5 decision at 138 pounds for the Warriors.

Isaiah Germann
Isaiah Germann

Ethan Kosloski finished 2-0 with two pinfalls for Brainerd while Shane Carlson, Elijah Germann, Cade Ostrowski and Jaxson Derosier all picked up two wins for the Warriors.

Brainerd 45, Buffalo 33

Brainerd 48, Edina 30

106: Jackson Berhow 0-3

113: Nolan Jukish 1-0, Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-1

120: Jaxson Derosier 2-0

126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0

132: Easton Dircks 1-1

138: Lukas Lind 1-0, Isaiah Germann 1-0

145: Elijah Germann 2-0

152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0

160: Gabe Jukish 1-1

170: Owen Cash 0-1

182: Shane Carlson 1-0, Owen Cash 0-1

195: Ethan Kosloski 1-0, Shane Carlson 1-0

220: Ethan Kosloski 1-0

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Overall: B 5-14. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids Invite 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSWRESTLING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes' Gavin Kennen shoots the ball as Crosby-Ironton's Joseph Ringhand defends Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Patriots prevail over Rangers
Seven boys basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 19, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pierz proves too much for Mora
area girls basketball teams were in action
January 19, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Pierz wins twice
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 19, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC knocks off Northern Lakes in OT
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Jan. 19
January 19, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report