Wrestling: Warriors win 2 on the road
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Buffalo Thursday, Jan. 19.
BUFFALO — Isaiah Jillson went 2-0 for the Warriors and picked up his 150th career win as Brainerd swept the Buffalo triangular, defeating Buffalo 45-33 and Edina 48-30 Thursday, Jan. 19.
Isaiah Germann got his 100th career victory after picking up a 7-5 decision at 138 pounds for the Warriors.
Ethan Kosloski finished 2-0 with two pinfalls for Brainerd while Shane Carlson, Elijah Germann, Cade Ostrowski and Jaxson Derosier all picked up two wins for the Warriors.
Brainerd 45, Buffalo 33
Brainerd 48, Edina 30
106: Jackson Berhow 0-3
113: Nolan Jukish 1-0, Dossidy Fleischhacker 0-1
120: Jaxson Derosier 2-0
126: Cade Ostrowski 2-0
132: Easton Dircks 1-1
138: Lukas Lind 1-0, Isaiah Germann 1-0
145: Elijah Germann 2-0
152: Isaiah Jillson 2-0
160: Gabe Jukish 1-1
170: Owen Cash 0-1
182: Shane Carlson 1-0, Owen Cash 0-1
195: Ethan Kosloski 1-0, Shane Carlson 1-0
220: Ethan Kosloski 1-0
285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2
Overall: B 5-14. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids Invite 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
