Wrestling: Warriors wrestle to a 3rd-place finish
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Mound Westonka Invite Friday, Feb. 10.
MINNETRISTA — Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson and Shane Carlson both won their weight classes to help the Brainerd Warriors to a third-place showing at the Leopold Haglund Invite Friday, Feb. 10.
Cade Ostrowski finished 2-1 to place third at 126 pounds.
Consolation titles went to Gabe Jukish and Ethan Kosloski, who both finished 2-1.
Team Results; 1-Waconia 221.5, 2-Wayzata 201, 3-Brainerd 158.5, 4-Prior Lake 152, 5-Hibbing 119.5, 6-Monticello 99, 7-Mound-Westonka 77, 8-Hopkins 44, 9-Eastview 28, 10-Orono 24
Brainerd results
106: 4-Jackson Berhow 1-2
113: 4-Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-2
120: 6-Jaxson Derosier 1-2
126: 3-Cade Ostrowski 2-1
132: 1-Easton Dircks 3-0
138: 7-Lukas Lind 2-2
145: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0
152: 5-Gabe Jukish 2-1
170: 6-Damien Bentho 2-2
182: 1-Shane Carlson 3-0
195: 5-Ethan Kosloski 2-1
220: 4-Eli Wiskrow 2-2/ Titus Thompson 0-2
285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2
Next: No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Moorhead in Section 8-3A Team Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Moorhead Friday, Feb. 10.