Wrestling: Warriors wrestle to a 3rd-place finish

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Mound Westonka Invite Friday, Feb. 10.

Easton_Dircks.JPG
Easton Dircks.
By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 10:08 PM
MINNETRISTA — Easton Dircks, Isaiah Jillson and Shane Carlson both won their weight classes to help the Brainerd Warriors to a third-place showing at the Leopold Haglund Invite Friday, Feb. 10.

Cade Ostrowski finished 2-1 to place third at 126 pounds.

Shane Carlson
Shane Carlson

Consolation titles went to Gabe Jukish and Ethan Kosloski, who both finished 2-1.

Isaiah Jillson
Isaiah Jillson

Team Results; 1-Waconia 221.5, 2-Wayzata 201, 3-Brainerd 158.5, 4-Prior Lake 152, 5-Hibbing 119.5, 6-Monticello 99, 7-Mound-Westonka 77, 8-Hopkins 44, 9-Eastview 28, 10-Orono 24

Brainerd results

106: 4-Jackson Berhow 1-2

113: 4-Dossidy Fleischhacker 1-2

120: 6-Jaxson Derosier 1-2

126: 3-Cade Ostrowski 2-1

132: 1-Easton Dircks 3-0

138: 7-Lukas Lind 2-2

145: 1-Isaiah Jillson 3-0

152: 5-Gabe Jukish 2-1

170: 6-Damien Bentho 2-2

182: 1-Shane Carlson 3-0

195: 5-Ethan Kosloski 2-1

220: 4-Eli Wiskrow 2-2/ Titus Thompson 0-2

285: Carson Faehnrich 0-2

Next: No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Moorhead in Section 8-3A Team Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

By Dispatch staff report
